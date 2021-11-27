After an uncharacteristic defensive breakdown in its season opener Friday at Findlay, Defiance got back to their comfort zone on home hardwood on Saturday as the Bulldogs clamped down on Liberty-Benton for a 47-37 win at ‘The Dawg Pound.’
The Bulldogs (1-1) allowed 84 points in the season-opening setback against Findlay but turned up the intensity defensively and clipped the Eagles (1-1) to the tune of a 12-of-43 shooting night (27.9 percent), including a 3-of-22 effort from the field in the second half.
“This was more of our comfort zone,” admitted Defiance head coach Bryn Lehman of the bounce-back effort by his Bulldogs. “We defended really, really well. I don’t think people understand how difficult to guard Liberty-Benton is because they’ve got a lot of guys that can slash.
“We were challenged defensively and we struggled last night; we were challenged tonight and we rose to the occasion.”
L-B came out strong, hitting three of their first four shots from the field and converting a free throw for an 8-2 lead. A Cayden Zachrich jumper stopped Defiance’s scoring drought with 3:09 left in the first and the Bulldogs were off an 8-2 run to turn their early deficit into a 17-12 lead after eight minutes.
After the Eagles’ 12-point first stanza, L-B scored just 25 points the rest of the way and made just seven shots from the field after converting five in the opening period.
David Jimenez got the scoring going with a jumper from the free throw line 28 seconds into the second stanza while Zachrich hit a pair of free throws to make it a 21-12 ballgame. The Eagles again had an answer with a 10-3 run, capped by a steal and fast-break score by senior guard Malik Eckford to cut Defiance’s lead to 24-22 with 2:47 until half.
That was as close as Liberty-Benton ever got, however, as the Bulldogs clamped down in the final minutes as Jimenez and Zachrich converted back-to-back buckets before a Tyler Frederick putback put Defiance up eight at the break.
Frederick was emblematic of the Bulldogs’ effort all night.
Though the 6-2 junior wing’s scoring output was just four points, well off the Bulldogs’ three double-digit scorers, Frederick wreaked havoc in the rest of the contest, nabbing 10 rebounds while blocking six shots in addition to his defensive efforts on-ball.
“Tyler Frederick was a player of the game, without a doubt,” lauded Lehman of the junior’s efforts. “He set the tempo with his rebounding and his ability to alter shots … He was huge, and it might not show up with the scoring numbers, but all the little things, the intangibles, that motor that constant intensity that we need, he brought it.”
Isaac Schlatter and Bradyn Shaw each hit buckets early in the second half to stake a 37-23 advantage.
Though well below the 60-plus points each team scored in their season opener Friday, the scoring seemed to have an uptick early in the fourth period as Frederick and Zachrich hit floaters while Parker netted a bucket and both Eckford and Doolittle went 2-for-2 on trips to the charity stripe to make it a 43-34 Defiance lead with 5:52 left in regulation.
However, both sides had trouble finding the bottom of the net as the score remained at that margin for the next 4:40 until a pair of Bradyn Shaw free throws with 1:12 remaining. L-B’s drought wasn’t for lack of trying as the Eagles missed seven straight shots in the run.
“Our communication was so much better tonight,” said Lehman of the Bulldogs’ late clampdown. “We’ve got a lot of defenders that are versatile and can guard multiple positions … so when we’re able to settle down in the half court, our 1-2-2 was pretty effective at slowing them down.
“That’s Defiance basketball, we’ve fed off our defense for 20 years. When we’re able to get into our comfort zone, dictate the tempo and pressure and really frustrate teams, that’s when we’re at our best.”
Shaw and Zachrich each finished with a game-high 15 points to lead the Bulldogs, with Zachrich adding eight rebounds to his effort. Jimenez chipped in 11 points and seven boards.
Doolittle’s eight points led the ledger for Liberty-Benton, which didn’t help its own cause with a 10-of-22 showing at the free throw line.
Defiance will remain home for its next two contests on Friday against Paulding and Saturday against Rossford while the Eagles will visit Liberty-Benton on Friday before hosting Bluffton on Saturday.
LIBERTY-BENTON (37) - Parker 6; K. Garlock 0; Eckford 7; Conaway 8; Doolittle 8; L. Garlock 0; Hanni-Wells 4; Collert 4; Gerken 0. Totals 12-43 10-22 37.
DEFIANCE (47) - Shaw 15; Kiessling 0; Frederick 4; Jimenez 11; Schlatter 2; Lopez 0; Mitchell 0; Zachrich 15. Totals 18-46 7-8 47.
Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton 3-16 (Parker, Eckford, Conaway), Defiance 4-17 (Shaw 2, Jimenez, Zachrich). Rebounds: Liberty-Benton 33 (Conaway 8), Defiance 29 (Frederick 10). Turnovers: Liberty-Benton 9, Defiance 9.
Liberty-Benton 12 10 6 9 - 37
Defiance 17 13 9 8 - 47
Reserves: Defiance, 55-42.
