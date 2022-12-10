BRYAN — Last season, Defiance earned a key Western Buckeye League win over St. Marys and was sluggish early the following night against Bryan.
The Bulldogs made sure that didn’t happen this time around as Defiance led 20-5 after the first quarter in a 73-42 road rout of the Golden Bears on Saturday.
Defiance (4-1) made nine of its first 11 shots from the field and racked up a lead as large as 25-5 early in the second period to seize control early against the Golden Bears (2-5).
After a 67-point showing in the win over the Roughriders, the Bulldogs eclipsed 70 points for the first time since an 86-77 loss at Lima Shawnee last season and marked the most points scored in a two-game stretch since netting 74 against Paulding and 78 vs. Rossford on Dec. 8-9, 2017.
“Our energy was tremendous from the jump and I was a little bit worried we might come out and have a little bit of a hangover,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman, whose Bulldogs shot a scorching 55 percent (26-of-47) from the field, including 68 percent inside the arc (21-of-31). “That wasn’t the case at all and we really came out red-hot. Credit Aiden Kiessling, his pressure defensively gets us going and he did the same thing last night and tonight.”
After a missed jumper to start the quarter and buckets from Bryan’s Sam Herold and Jase Kepler that gave Bryan an early 4-2 lead, Defiance did not miss for the rest of the first period. Bradyn Shaw had five points, Cayden Zachrich had seven and Isaac Schlatter hit back-to-back treys that marked an 18-1 run in the period. The scoreless drought continued for the Golden Bears until the 4:25 mark of the second quarter on a layup by Maddox Langenderfer to make it a 25-7 ballgame. The Bears found a spark late in the period as Sam Herold ripped off five points and Carter Dominique added a bucket to make it a 31-17 halftime hole for the host Bears.
“They do a really good job of keeping guys in front so we were trying to do anything off ball to get going downhill,” said second-year Bryan coach Brock Homier, whose Bears eclipsed last season’s win total with a win over Stryker on Thursday. “They’re bigger, faster and stronger and it showed. I was proud that we didn’t quit, but there’s a lot of things we need to fix to be able to compete with teams like that..”
Both teams came out cold to start the second half, combining for one make in 12 attempts but after Bryan trimmed the DHS lead to 37-24 with 3:07 remaining on a Herold floater, the Bulldogs found another spurt offensively to close out the third quarter. Shaw was fouled on a slash to the bucket with 2:24 to go, splitting the free throws before a Tyler Frederick offensive board. Frederick scored on the extra possession, helping spark a 10-1 run to close out the period and a personal 7-0 run from Zachrich.
Following a 30-point outburst against St. Marys that marked a career-high for the DHS point guard, Shaw finished with 19 points in the win for the Bulldogs while Zachrich neared a double-double by leading all players with 20 points and nine boards in the dominant win.
“We came out and there was a little bit of a lull in the second and third quarters, but we responded really well in the fourth quarter and punched them in the mouth,” said Lehman. “Credit Bryan for that stretch, they forced us into some of those shots but it was good for our guys to regroup and have a good fourth quarter.”
With reserves seeing much of the time in the final period, Defiance did not let up in the scoring column, racking up 26 points with Shaw netting nine points in the first half of the period and senior Xavier Irvin scoring a career-best six points down the stretch. Sophomore Dre Singleton added four points in his first varsity action.
Herold tallied 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, for the Golden Bears, which shot 14-of-47 from the field compared to Defiance’s 26-of-47.
The win also marked the sixth straight victory in the longest running series against any opponent for DHS, boosting the Bulldogs’ advantage to 128-73 in the 191-game series.
Capping a four-game road stretch, Defiance will get a pair of home games next weekend, hosting Van Wert in WBL action Friday before welcoming in Findlay on Saturday in a 3 p.m. JV start. Bryan will play one game next weekend, a Saturday trip to Napoleon.
DEFIANCE (73) - Shaw 19; Kiessling 0; Frederick 5; Jimenez 8; Schlatter 6; Saldana 0; Lopez 3; Irvin 6; Ligon 2; Zachrich 20; Singleton 4; Irizarry 0; Williams 0; Rodenberger 0; Castillo 0. Totals 26-47 15-17 73.
BRYAN (42) - Langenderfer 3; Kepler 2; Cox 2; Pelz 3; Watson 5; Koenig 2; Dunn 0; Brown 1; Herold 17; Dominique 7; Bassett 0; Oberlin 0. Totals 14-47 12-21 42.
Three-point goals: Defiance 5-16 (Schlatter 2, Shaw, Lopez), Bryan 2-5 (Herold 2). Rebounds: Defiance 38 (Zachrich 9), Bryan (Cox 4). Turnovers: Defiance 9, Bryan 7.
Defiance 20 11 16 26 - 73
Bryan 5 12 8 17 - 42
Reserves: Defiance, 57-26.
