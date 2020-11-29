FINDLAY -- After the high of a double-digit win over Division I Findlay in its season opener Friday, a young Defiance squad was ripe for a letdown in a Saturday trip to Hancock County to face perennial contender Liberty-Benton.
The Bulldogs had none of it, however, showing poise and avoiding a slip-up as Defiance moved to 2-0 with a convincing 61-47 win over the host Eagles on Saturday.
Four players reached double figures for Defiance while two more scored eight points. The Blue and White picked up a 10-4 first-period lead and ballooned their advantage to as much as 22 in the third quarter.
Though Liberty-Benton battled back in the second half and made it an eight-point game late in the period, the Eagles (0-1) were unable to shake the Bulldogs down the stretch as Defiance hit its final eight free throws to seal the triumph.
"It shows we're able to keep our composure and weather those little runs that are inevitable" said DHS coach Bryn Lehman, off to a 2-for-2 start to his Bulldog coaching tenure. "We're certainly going to make mistakes in the future but we won a game that got chippy ... physical games like that are important for young teams to grow."
The charity stripe was kind again to Defiance on Saturday, with the Bulldogs converting a whopping 21-of-22 from the free throw line, including an 8-of-8 showing from point guard Bradyn Shaw and 6-of-7 from fellow sophomore Tyler Frederick.
Senior wing CJ Zachrich led the charge with 13 points, powerd by a second-quarter flurry. Up 18-12 heading to the second quarter, the Bulldogs seized control early as a corner triple and a jumper from Isaac Schlatter sandwiched a Zachrich longball to turn a two-possession game into a commanding 26-12 lead just two minutes into the stanza.
The Eagles got the deficit back to 11 following an Austin Hanni-Wells free throw but then Zachrich struck again with back-to-back 3-pointers and capped it off with a baseline bucket just before the halftime horn.
"The best part about tonight was our ability to replicate the intensity we displayed night one," said Lehman. "I can't lie and say I wasn't a little concerned about our guys coming out tired or flat but they're such competitors, they didn't let it faze them.
"We've still got a ton to learn but these guys care and are willing to put in the work it takes to be great."
Zachrich and Schlatter both scored early in the third period, boosting a 36-20 halftime advantage to the largest lead of the game at 42-20. The Eagles slowly scratched back, using a Josh Reindel bucket right before the end of the third period to enter the fourth down 47-33. From there, the Eagles attacked the bucket, converting three straight buckets and getting an old-fashioned 3-point play from senior Alex Dillon to chip a 14-point lead down to 53-45 with less than three minutes left in regulation.
However, sophomore Cayden Zachrich came up big and answered a Ben Spiess jumper with two free throws on the other end after battling foul trouble much of the game. Shaw converted both attempts on two different occasions while Frederick had a bucket and two freebie makes to seal the deal.
Schlatter added 11 points to the DHS effort while Shaw and David Jimenez both scored 10. Frederick and Cayden Zachrich each added eight to counter on the offensive end with tenacious play on the defensive side that forced 13 L-B turnovers.
"The chemistry between these guys is just very natural," noted Lehman. "It's that balance and the ability to rotate a couple guys off the bench without dropoff that have made us a tough guard, I think. We haven't shot it that well but when the defenses we've seen have made mistakes, we've made them pay because of our awareness with respect to our teammates."
Defiance will take to the road twice in the upcoming weekend, traveling to Paulding Friday before a trip north to Rossford on Saturday.
DEFIANCE (63) - Shaw 10; Kiessling 0; Frederick 8; Jimenez 10; Schlatter 11; Lammers 3; CJ Zachrich 13; Nafziger 0; Cay. Zachrich 8; Black 0. Totals 18-21-63.
LIBERTY-BENTON (47) - Reindel 4; Abbott 0; Eckford 5; Doolittle 10; Spiess 18; Boyd 0; Dillon 6; Veenstra 0; Hanni-Wells 4. Totals 16-12-47.
Three-point goals: Defiance - CJ Zachrich 3, Schlatter, Lammers. Liberty-Benton - Spiess 3. Turnovers: Defiance 9, Liberty-Benton 13.
Defiance 18 20 9 16 - 63
Liberty-Benton 12 8 13 14 - 47
Reserves: Liberty-Benton, 63-41.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.