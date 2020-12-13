BRYAN -- With the program coming off back-to-back losses a week ago and a daunting double-dip next week, Defiance’s annual rivalry matchup at Bryan on Saturday was an opportunity for the Bulldogs to try and put a good showing together.
The Bulldogs did that and more, hitting 13-of-24 shots in the first half, stifling Bryan offensively and cruising to a 51-30 win, the team’s sixth straight in the long-running series and the 125th in the 188-game history.
Defiance (3-2) finished a solid 20-of-43 from the field (46 percent) and forced 15 turnovers from the Bears to seize control in the first half of a physical contest.
Meanwhile, Bryan’s shooting struggles continued with the 1-3 Bears making just eight field goals and a frigid 0-for-15 showing from outside the arc.
Defiance trailed 4-3 after a pair of Titus Rohrer free throws with 5:07 left in the first period but after a baseline runner from CJ Zachrich gave DHS a 5-4 lead, the Bulldogs never trailed again. The senior’s bucket sparked a 9-0 run to put Defiance up 12-4 and offensive execution led to seven makes from 12 attempts in the first period, including three from long range. Following an offensive rebound, Zachrich drained a corner triple just ahead of the buzzer to put Defiance up double digits entering the second period at 17-7.
“It’s not a coincidence when the shots fall, you look a lot better,” quipped DHS coach Bryn Lehman. “We just took better shots, we were more deliberate and we got great looks. We reversed, we moved the ball well. I thought the Zachrich boys just did a great job of finding open shots, finding good looks and we did a great job finding them.
“Bradyn Shaw’s done a tremendous job distributing and with Isaac (Schlatter), Joe (Lammers) and David (Jimenez), we’ve got guys that are very unselfish. When we separated, that was the key.”
The Bulldogs continued their offensive showing with a trey from point guard Bradyn Shaw and a pair of Cayden Zachrich jumpers in the first two minutes of the second stanza.
With the 6-6 Rohrer in the post, Bryan had hopes of a repeat of Tuesday’s 30-point, 18-rebound showing from the senior big man but with the Bulldogs crowding the post, Rohrer had to work for everything down low.
Though buckets didn’t come easy, Rohrer made up for it with a 7-for-9 showing at the free throw line in an 11-point first-half. That marked nearly all of the Bears’ scoring, outside of a late first-quarter bucket from senior Canon Lamberson.
“They did a nice job making shots and right now we are really, really struggling to make shots,” said Bryan head coach Brandon Fisher. “A lot of our looks are open right now. I still think when we get in shape and we get everybody together finally for the first time, shots will start falling. Right now they’re not.”
The Zachrich brothers were solid on the offensive side of things, with senior CJ leading the way with 18 points while sophomore Cayden had 14 markers on seven field goals. The younger Zachrich drained three buckets in the second quarter alone, following a first period that turned a 5-4 lead into a 9-4 advantage with a steal and score.
Up 30-13 at the halftime break, again aided by a CJ Zachrich bucket in the final seconds, Defiance got the separation it needed across the third quarter. A Rohrer bucket cut the DHS lead to 35-18 with 3:34 left in the quarter before another 9-0 run shut the door. Both Shaw and sophomore T.J. Nafziger went 2-for-2 from the charity stripe on drives to the bucket, with their freebies bookended by a long jumper and a late 3-pointer from CJ Zachrich to send Defiance to the fourth period with a commanding 44-21 advantage.
The balanced Bulldogs had seven players in the scoring column, led by 32 points combined from the Zachrich brothers and eight from Shaw.
Rohrer finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in the loss for Bryan, which will return to action at ‘The Grand Canyon’ on Saturday at Napoleon.
“We had some mental mistakes and missed assignments that were just kind of uncharacteristic of what we’ve seen the last few days,” noted Fisher. “We’ve got to learn to handle pressure a little bit and hopefully we learn it soon because it’s tough having guys out. I think we can compete better than that and I’ve got to do a better job of getting them to compete better than that.”
For Defiance, one of the toughest two-game weekends in recent memory awaits the young Bulldogs. Friday’s Western Buckeye League opener comes against Lima Shawnee (4-0), which boasts a 32-game regular-season win streak and an 82.6 ppg scoring average. Saturday, the Bulldogs will welcome Division I power Toledo St. John’s (0-1) for a non-league tussle.
“It’s going to be a roller coaster ride and as coaches, we need to progress them to the point where the highs and the lows aren’t as severe as they are right now,” explained Lehman. “We need to even it up a little bit and be a little bit better-paced over the course of a game. But it was great to bounce back especially going into a weekend like next weekend.
“That was probably poor planning on my part, that back-to-back, I don’t know If I’ll be asked back much longer if I keep doing that,” joked Lehman of the daunting double-dip. “Our guys want to be great and they need to see what great teams look like and how great teams guard.”
DEFIANCE (51) - Shaw 8; Kiessling 3; Frederick 0; Jimenez 5; Schlatter 2; Lammers 0; CJ Zachrich 18; Nafziger 4; Cay. Zachrich 14; Black 0; Lopez 0; Martin 0. Totals 20-43 4-6 51.
BRYAN (30) - Showalter 1; Brown 0; Cox 0; Damron 0; Rohrer 20; Lamberson 2; Shaw 3; Pelz 2; Watson 0; Dominique 2. Totals 8-34 14-17 30.
Three-point goals: Defiance 7-16 (CJ Zachrich 4, Shaw, Jimenez, Kiessling), Bryan 0-15. Rebounds: Defiance 22 (Jimenez, Schlatter 4), Bryan 29 (Rohrer 8). Turnovers: Defiance 6, Bryan 15.
Defiance 17 13 13 7 - 51
Bryan 7 6 8 9 - 30
Reserves: Defiance, 47-43.
Freshmen: Bryan, 46-43 (OT).
