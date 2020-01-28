BRYAN — A 21-10 fourth-quarter advantage sealed the deal for Bryan as the Golden Bears pulled away from visiting Fairview 51-31 in area boys hoops action on Saturday.
Reese Jackson (18 points) and Titus Rohrer (13) each hit double figures for the Golden Bears (11-4).
Luke Timbrook drained four treys and paced the Apaches (8-8) with 14 points.
FAIRVIEW (31) — Nusbaum 0; Polter 3; Ripke 3; Clemens 0; Frank 4; Karzynow 0; Hastings 0-; Singer 3; Timbrook 14; Zeedyk 0; Grine 0. Totals 12-0-31.
BRYAN (51) — Arthur 9; Martinez 7; Damron 3; Rohrer 13; Lamberson 1; Jackson 18. Totals 16-14-51.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Timbrook 4, Polter, Ripke, Singer. Bryan — Martinez 2, Arthur, Damron, Jackson. Rebounds: Fairview 22, Bryan 25. Turnovers: Fairview 10, Bryan 13.
Fairview 7 6 8 10 — 31
Bryan 10 12 8 21 — 51
Reserves: Fairview won.
Hicksville 61, Fayette 37
HICKSVILLE — Landon Turnbull put in five three-pointers and finished with 30 points to help Hicksville defeat Fayette, 61-37.
Hicksville trailed by one after the first frame, but outscored Fayette 19-2 in the second quarter. Travian Tunis and Jacob Miller both added 11 points for the Aces (10-4).
Jaxsen Wentz tallied 10 points for Fayette (7-7).
FAYETTE (37) — Wentz 10; Eberly 7; Mitchjell 3; Wagner 6; Whiteside 2; Lemley 3; Lerma 4; Aguilar 2. Totals 13-4-37.
HICKSVILLE (61) — Tunis 11; Myers 2; Bergman 4; Miller 11; Slattery 3; Turnbull 30. Totals 24-7-61.
Three-point goals: Fayette — Wentz 2, Eberly 2, Wagner 2, Mitchell. Hicksville — Turnbull 5, Tunis. Rebounds: Fayette 23, Hicksville 30.
Fayette 10 2 7 15 — 37
Hicksville 12 19 8 22 — 61
Reserves: Hicksville, 45-24.
Del. Jefferson 64, Ayersville 57
DELPHOS — Despite a combined 33 points from Jakob Trevino and Brayden Amoroso, Ayersville was unable to come up with a win against host Delphos Jefferson, 64-57.
Trevino netted 18 for the Pilots (5-9) while Amoroso added 15. Ayersville trailed 14-6 after one quarter and 26-19 at half before cutting the Wildcat lead to 41-37 through three periods. Jefferson moved to 7-8 with the win.
No other information was available.
Tinora 54, Hilltop 20
A 19-point outburst in the second quarter put host Tinora in command as the Rams went on to a 54-20 win over Hilltop.
Nolan Schafer led Tinora (10-7) with 16 points while Evan Willitzer had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Marcus Grube 10.
Ian Hoffman netted six points to pace the Cadets (0-12).
HILLTOP (20) — Funkhouser 3; Schlosser 4; McEwen 4; Hoffman 6; Whitman 0; Garrett 3. Totals 8-0-20.
TINORA (54) —M. Grube 10; Willitzer 14; Max. Grube 4; Flory 3; Schafer 16; Bailey 4; Wolfrum 3. Totals 17-11-54.
Three-point goals: Hilltop — Hoffman 2, Funkhouser, Garrett. Tinora — Willitzer 4, M. Grube 2, Max Grube, Flory, Schafer.
Hilltop 2 5 7 6 — 20
Tinora 8 19 11 16 — 54
Miller City 66, Holgate 50
MILLER CITY — Austin Ruhe and Nick Gable combined to score 41 points to help Miller City get past Holgate, 66-50.
Ruhe finished with 21 points and Gable had 20, while Jake Koenig chipped in 11 points for Miller City (10-5).
Luke Wenner had 14 points and Blake Hattemer added 12 points for Holgate (2-12).
HOLGATE (50) — Sonnenberg 5; Wenner 14; Thacker 0; Gerschutz 1; Hartman 6; Kelly 5; Kupfersmith 3; Bower 0; Hattemer 12; Medina 4. Totals 19-8-50.
MILLER CITY (66) — Niese 8; Weis 0; Ruhe 21; Nuveman 0; Gable 20; Koenig 11; Michel 0; Burgei 6; Fillinger 0; Pester. Totals 21-20-66.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Wenner 2, Sonnenberg, Kelly. Miller City — Niese 2, Koenig 2.
Holgate 5 17 17 11 — 50
Miller City 12 20 16 18 — 66
Edon 34, Edgerton 32
EDGERTON — Edon rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to knock off Edgerton in a 34-32 nailbiter.
Austin Kiess hit three longballs and netted 11 points to pace the Bombers (7-7) while Drew Gallehue added 10 markers.
Logan Showalter poured in 16 points to lead the way in defeat for Edgerton, which fell to 8-7.
EDON (34) — Berry 4; Schaffter 3; Myers 2; A.Kiess 11; Zulch 4; Gallehue 10. Totals 12-6-34.
EDGERTON (32) —Blue 0; Cape 7; Pahl 2; Ripke 0; Landel 2; Gary 5; Showalter 16. Totals 11-8-32.
Three-point goals: Edon — A.Kiess 3, Zulch 2, Gallehue. Edgerton — Cape, Gary.
Edon 3 8 13 10 — 34
Edgerton 3 14 8 7 — 32
Paulding 59, Montpelier 41
MONTPELIER — Paulding jumped out to a 17-4 first quarter lead and went on to a 59-41 win over host Montpelier.
Seth Dysinger led Paulding (4-11) with a game-high 27 points while Hunter Kauser and Payton Beckman each dropped in 10 for the Panthers.
Tylor Yahraus led Montpelier (4-11) with 11 points.
PAULDING (59) — Edwards 2; Kauser 10; Dysinger 27; Price 5; Manz 4; Beckman 10; Martinez 3. Totals 20-14-59.
MONTPELIER (54) — Walz 1; T. Yahraus 11 Eitniear 2; Thomas 9; McCord 3; Stratton 2; Altaffer 8; Peffley 0; Mason 3; C.Yahraus 2. Totals 17-6-41.
Three-point goals: Paulding — Kauser 2, Dysinger, Beckman, Martinez. Montpelier — Thomas. Rebounds: Paulding 27, Montpelier 20. Turnovers: Paulding 10, Montpelier 24.
Paulding 17 8 16 18 — 59
Montpelier 4 14 10 13 — 41
Reserves: Paulding, 43-31.
Liberty Center 54, Pettisville 47
PETTISVILLE — Liberty Center outscored Pettisville 16-8 in the final quarter to claim a 54-47 win in boys hoops action on Saturday.
Carter Burdue led four Tigers players in double figures with 16 points. Connor Keller put in 12 points, Aaron Shafer bucketed 11 and Trent Murdock added 10 for LC (9-6).
Mitchell Avina netted 23 points and Graeme Jacoby chipped in another 12 points for Pettisville (11-4).
LIBERTY CENTER (54) — Shafer 11; Keller 12; Burdue 16; Miles 0; Righi 0; Leatherman 1; Krugh 0; Conrad 4; Hogrefe 0; Murdock 10. Totals 23-8-54.
PETTISVILLE (47) — Avina 23; Zuver 0; Leppelmeier 9; Horning 0; Reynolds 3; Jacoby 12. Totals 15-10-47.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — Avina 3, Leppelmeier 3, Reynolds.
Liberty Center 6 13 19 16 — 54
Pettisville 11 6 22 8 — 47
Reserves: Liberty Center, 33-25.
Rossford 59, Wauseon 56
TOLEDO — A valiant fourth-quarter comeback came up heartbreakingly short for Wauseon as the Indians fell to Rossford 59-56 at Owens Community College.
Sean Brock poured in 19 points in the loss for Wauseon (11-5), which outscored the Bulldogs 26-15 in the fourth quarter. Tyson Britsch and Connar Penrod each chipped in 11.
WAUSEON (56) — J. Tester 3; Britsch 11; N. Tester 5; Penrod 11; Brock 19; Wilson 7. Totals 20-11-56.
ROSSFORD (59) — Morrison 14; Gaston 11; E. Dewese 20; G. Dewese 4; Croom 4; Murphree 6. Totals 20-12-19.
Three-point goals: Wauseon — Britsch 2, Penrod, Brock. Rossford — E. Dewese 3, Morrison 2, Murphree 2.
Wauseon 16 9 5 26 — 56
Rossford 21 19 4 15 — 59
Archbold 46, Toledo Christian 42
ARCHBOLD — Elijah Zimmerman made three treys and finished with 24 points to help Archbold nip 12-2 Toledo Christian, 46-42.
All told, Archbold (10-4) hit seven 3-pointers.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (42) — Lindke 10; Wensink 11; McWhinnie 9; Wiczynski 8; Donawa 4. Totals 14-11-42.
ARCHBOLD (46) — A. Roth 3; Newman 3; Theobald 5; Zimmerman 24; Cheney 3; Hagans 8. Totals 16-7-46.
Three-point goals: Toledo Christian — Lindke, Wensink, McWhinnie. Archbold — Zimmerman 3, A. Roth, Newman, Theobald, Cheney. Rebounds: Toledo Christian 21, Archbold 24. Turnovers: Toledo Christian 10, Archbold 19.
Toledo Christian 10 11 11 10 — 42
Archbold 15 7 15 9 — 46
Reserves: Archbold, 44-42.
Patrick Henry 40, McComb 36
MCCOMB — Patrick Henry trailed by two points after three quarters, but outscored winless McComb 18-12 in the fourth to win, 40-36.
Layke Crossland had 13 points for Patrick Henry (2-12), while Jayden Schulze added 12 points.
PATRICK HENRY (40) — Jackson 2; Seedorf 4; Schulze 12; Crosslayke 13; Seeman 2; Rosengarten 7. Totals 10-15-40.
McCOMB (36) — Kepling 5; Davis 11; Dishong 5; Sherick 11; Wasson 4. Totals 15-10-47.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Crosslayke 2, Schulze. McComb — Sherick 3, Kepling, Davis, Dishong.
Patrick Henry 5 5 12 18 — 40
McComb 5 0 19 12 — 36
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 33-27.
Delta 48, Otsego 27
DELTA — Braden Risner put up 15 points as Delta stifled Otsego 48-27 to move to 5-10 on the year.
Hunter Tresnan-Reighard added 14 for the Panthers, who secured the win with a commanding 18-6 fourth-quarter advantage.
OTSEGO (27) — N. Dzierwa 2; Harves 6; Keifer 8; J. Dzierwa 6; Gray 3; Helberg 2. Totals 6-5-27.
DELTA (48) - B. Risner 15; Knapp 8; Hamilton 4; J. Tresnan-Reighard 7; H. Tresnan-Reighard 14. Totals 18-11-48.
Three-point goals: Delta — Knapp.
Otsego 3 7 11 6 — 27
Delta 11 4 15 18 — 48
Genoa 48, Swanton 36
GENOA — Genoa was deadly from long range, hitting nine 3-pointers to hold off Swanton, 48-36.
Swanton’s Josh Vance hit five buckets for 10 points in the loss for the Bulldogs (7-8).
SWANTON (36) — Vance 10; Weigel 3; Bartlett 9; Pelland 3; Thornton 6; Szalapski 2; Callicotte 1; Crow 2. Totals 14-4-36.
GENOA (48) — Wasserman 9; Rightnowar 20; St. Claire 4; Laytart 7; Szepiela 8. Totals 18-3-48.
Three-point goals: Swanton — Thornton 2, Pelland, Weigel. Genoa — Rightnowar 5, Wasserman 3, Laytart.
Swanton 5 13 9 9 — 36
Genoa 14 15 14 5 — 48
North Central 62, Continental 57
CONTINENTAL — North Central rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to nip Continental, 62-57, outscoring the Pirates 43-20 in the second half
Landon Patten led the comeback for North Central (8-8) with 19 points. Zach Hayes had 16 points and Jack Bailey added 13.
Mitch Coleman netted 19 points for Continental (4-12) and Gavin Huff chipped in 16 points.
NORTH CENTRAL (62) — Bailey 13; C. Patten 2; Cruz 9; L. Patten 19; Hayes 16; Lehsten 3. Totals 21-14-62.
CONTINENTAL (57) — Huff 16; Coleman 19; Armey 3; Warnement 7; Brecht 4; Hoeffel 2; Prowant 6. Totals 17-16-57.
Three-point goals: North Central — L. Patten 3, Cruz 2, Hayes. Continental — Coleman 4, Huff 2, Armey.
North Central 8 11 20 23 — 62
Continental 23 14 6 14 — 57
Reserves: Continental, 35-19.
Kalida 57, Leipsic 36
LEIPSIC — Kalida evened its Putnam County League mark at 2-2 on the year with a 57-36 rout of host Leipsic.
Gabe Hovest racked up 20 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (9-6, 2-2 PCL) while Luke Erhart added 15 points and seven caroms.
Drew Liffick’s nine points were tops for the Vikings (9-6, 2-3 PCL), which had a four-game win streak snapped.
KALIDA (57) — Hovest 20; Erhart 15; Warnecke 7; Roebke 7; Von der Embse 5; Miller 3; Horstman 0; Langhals 0; Miller 0; Siebeneck 0. Totals 21-50 8-14 57.
LEIPSIC (36) — Liffick 9; Lammers 5; Niese 5; Brandt 4; Sickmiller 4; Siefker 3; Walther 2; Pena 2; E. Schroeder 2; T. Schroeder 0. Totals 12-47 7-14 36.
Three-point goals: Kalida 7-17 (Hovest 3, Erhart, Warnecke, Von der Embse, Miller), Leipsic 5-19 (Liffick 2, Lammers, Brandt, Siefker). Rebounds: Kalida 28 (Hovest 8), Leipsic 26 (Liffick, Walther 6). Turnovers: Kalida 7, Leipsic 14.
Kalida 10 18 18 11 — 57
Leipsic 6 5 11 14 — 36
Fort Jennings 61, N. Knoxville 34
NEW KNOXVILLE — Evan Hoersten scored 23 points to lead Fort Jennings to a 61-34 victory over New Knoxville.
Carson Kazee added 12 points for the Musketeers (2-14) while Zach Schulte scored 11.
FORT JENNINGS (61) — Trentman 2; Kazee 12; Wittler 0; Horstman 3; Hoersten 23; Liebricht 2; Grote 6; Schulte 11; Suever 2. Totals 24-7-61.
NEW KNOXVILLE (34) — Osborne 3; Covert 7; Bierlein 22; Lageman 2. Totals 14-4-34.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings — Schulte 3, Kazee 2, Horstman. New Knoxville — Osborne, Bierlein.
Fort Jennings 12 9 26 14 — 61
New Knoxville 10 10 8 6 — 34
