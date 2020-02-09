NAPOLEON — Alex Roth and Elijah Zimmerman each netted 11 points as Archbold took to the road on Saturday and claimed a 48-33 win over Napoleon at "The Grand Canyon."
The duo combined for five of eight made 3-pointers by the Bluestreaks (15-4), winners of eight straight.
Josh Mack paced Napoleon (4-15) with 11 points while Landon Willeman chipped in 10.
ARCHBOLD (48) - Gomez 3; Al. Roth 11; Au. Roth 5; Theobald 6; Zimmerman 11; Cheney 5; Hagans 5; Hurst 2. Totals 18-4-48.
NAPOLEON (33) - Hinojosa 2; Mack 11; Rosebrook 1; Gerdeman 1; Fraker 4; Willeman 10; Peckinpaugh 2; Tate Rubinstein 2; Tan. Rubinstein 0; Warncke 0; Brubaker 0. Totals 10-11-33.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Al. Roth 3, Zimmerman 2, Gomez, Au. Roth, Cheney. Napoleon - Willeman 2. Rebounds: Archbold 21, Napoleon 19. Turnovers: Archbold 9, Napoleon 10.
Archbold 13 12 15 8 - 48
Napoleon 5 8 10 10 - 33
Reserves: Napoleon, 39-33.
Kalida 60, Ayersville 28
KALIDA — Kalida held Ayersville to nine second-half points, pulling away for a 60-28 home triumph.
Gabe Hovest netted 13 points to pace the Wildcats (12-7), winners of five of their last six. Luke Erhart added 11 points.
Lukas Calhoun netted eight points for the Pilots, which fell to 7-12.
AYERSVILLE (28) - Trevino 3; Clark 6; Calhoun 8; I. Eiden 5; B. Eiden 0; Amoroso 2; L. Schlachter 0; McGuire 2; Okuley 0; Sherman 0; T. Schlachter 2; C. Cook 0; E. Clark 0. Totals 12-0-28.
KALIDA (60) - Warnecke 2; VonderEmbse 9; Miller 3; Siebeneck 2; Langhals 0; Hovest 13; Miller 6; Siefker 0; Vorst 0; Horstman 5; Roebke 9; Earhart 11; Fersch 0. Totals 23-9-60.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - I. Eiden 2, B. Eiden, Trevino. Kalida - Erhart 2, VonderEmbse, Hovest, Miller. Turnovers: Ayersville 16, Kalida 5.
Ayersville 6 13 3 6 - 28
Kalida 11 15 16 18 - 60
Hicksville 48, Pettisville 37
PETTISVILLE — Only four players reached the scoring column for Hicksville but three hit double figures as the Aces downed Pettisville, 48-37.
Landon Turnbull's 19 points led the charge for the Aces (14-6) while Josh Myers and Jackson Bergman added 12 and 11 tallies, respectively.
Graeme Jacoby tallied 20 points and eight rebounds in the loss for the Blackbirds, which shot 12-of-33 from the field (36 percent).
HICKSVILLE (48) - Tunis 0; Myers 12; Bergman 11; Miller 6; Baird 0; Turnbull 19. Totals 16-34 10-11 48.
PETTISVILLE (37) - Avina 6; Zuver 0; Leppelmeier 5; Horning 0; C. Jacoby 6; Reynolds 0; G. Jacoby 20. Totals 12-33 10-12 37.
Three-point goals: Hicksville 6-14 (Myers 3, Turnbull 2, Bergman), Pettisville 3-12 (Avina 2, Leppelmeier). Rebounds: Hicksville 14, Pettisville 19 (G. Jacoby 8). Turnovers: Hicksville 5, Pettisville 13.
Hicksville 12 12 11 13 - 48
Pettisville 11 9 9 8 - 37
Reserves: Hicksville, 38-27.
Hilltop 54, Fairview 50
WEST UNITY — Fairview's rally from a 31-20 halftime hole came up short as Hilltop claimed a 54-50 victory.
Griffin McEwen paced the Cadets (2-17) with 14 points while Jay Garrett and Ian Hoffman added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Cade Polter hit four treys and netted 14 points for Fairview (9-10). Chayse Singer added three treys and 11 points while Caleb Frank scored 10.
FAIRVIEW (50) - Nusbaum 0; Polter 14; Ripke 2; Clemens 0; Frank 10; Karzynow 0; Hastings 0; Singer 11; Timbrook 6; Zeedyk 2; Grine 5. Totals 15-13-50.
HILLTOP (54) - Funkhouser 8; Garrett 13; McEwen 14; Hoffman 11; Beres 8. Totals 15-17-54.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Polter 4, Singer 3. Hilltop - Hoffman 3, McEwen 2, Funkhouser, Beres. Rebounds: Fairview 28, Hilltop 17. Turnovers: Fairview 8, Hilltop 14.
Fairview 8 12 12 18 - 50
Hilltop 14 17 7 15 - 54
Reserves: Fairview, 43-10.
Antwerp 65, Edon 38
EDON — Antwerp exploded for a 25-9 advantage in the second quarter, shaking off a challenge from host Edon with a 65-38 win to stay unbeaten.
Jayvin Landers hit four treys in a 23-point night for the Archers (18-0, No. 4 Division IV) while Jacob Savina tallied 12 markers.
Dawson Kiess netted seven points in the setback for Edon (8-11), now on a four-game losing streak.
ANTWERP (65) - Eaken 4; Jag. Landers 8; Jay. Landers 23; Krouse 0; Hines 0; Schuette 0; Sheedy 6; Savina 12; Lichty 7; Sproles 0; Grant 0; McMichael 0; Recker 2. Totals 26-44 5-5 65.
EDON (38) - Berry 6; Schaffter 0; Myers 5; Siebenaler 6; Skiles 0; D. Kiess 7; A. Kiess 4; Dye 2; Dulle 0; Zulch 0; Gallehue 6; Hulbert 2; Steinke 12. Totals 14-41 9-12 38.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 8-20 (Jay. Landers 4, Savina 2, Lichty 2), Edon 1-10 (Siebenaler). Rebounds: Antwerp 24 (Jag. Landers 6), Edon 14. Turnovers: Antwerp 9, Edon 10.
Antwerp 13 25 18 9 - 65
Edon 8 9 8 13 - 38
Reserves: Antwerp, 29-17.
Wayne Trace 47, Crestview 32
CONVOY — Wayne Trace senior Reid Miller tallied a season-high 17 points for the Raiders in a 47-32 win over rival Crestview.
Miller added eight rebounds and three steals to his total for the Raiders (15-5) while Jace Vining added 10 points.
Carson Kreischer's 12 points paced the Knights (9-11). Kalen Etzler added 10 points and 12 boards.
WAYNE TRACE (47) - T. Sinn 0; C. Sinn 6; Miller 17; Speice 2; Gerber 5; C. Crosby 2; Vining 10; McCluer 0; Graham 0; Reinhart 5; N. Crosby 0. Totals 12-40 19-22 47.
CRESTVIEW (32) - K. Etzler 10; Short 2; G. Etzler 0; Lichtensteiger 0; Hunter 2; Brecht 0; Joseph 0; Kreischer 12; Ward 4; Lichtle 2; LaTurner 0. Totals 14-39 4-7 32.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 4-12 (Miller 2-3, Reinhart 1-1, Vining 1-4), Crestview 0-12. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 25 (Miller 8), Crestview 31 (K. Etzler 12). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 10, Crestview 25.
Wayne Trace 14 14 7 12 - 47
Crestview 8 5 9 10 - 32
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 56-34.
Holgate 44, Patrick Henry 35
HOLGATE — Holgate avenged a 50-47 loss at Patrick Henry on Dec. 30 with a 44-35 win on home hardwood.
Blake Hattemer was huge for the Tigers (5-15) with 21 points, including seven free throws, and 10 rebounds.
Clayton Feehan's nine points and five boards paced PH, which slipped to 2-17.
PATRICK HENRY (35) - Jackson 6; Feehan 9; Seedorf 0; Crossland 6; Seemann 4; Rosengarten 8; Rosebrook 2. Totals 10-31 13-23 35.
HOLGATE (44) - Sonnenberg 6; Wenner 6; Sparks 1; Kupfersmith 2; Hattemer 21; Medina 8. Totals 13-35 17-29 44.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry 2-9 (Feehan, Rosengarten), Holgate 1-6 (Medina). Rebounds: Patrick Henry 16 (Feehan 5), Holgate 22 (Hattemer 10). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 10, Holgate 14.
Patrick Henry 4 13 7 11 - 35
Holgate 8 8 17 11 - 44
Reserves: Holgate, 35-29.
Paulding 56, Liberty Center 42
LIBERTY CENTER — Paulding's Hunter Kauser drained five treys and rolled for 22 points as Paulding overwhelmed Liberty Center, 56-42.
Payton Beckman netted 14 points while Seth Dysinger added 12 for the Panthers (6-12), which forced 20 LC turnovers.
Carter Burdue and Trent Murdock each tallied 11 points for the Tigers (10-9).
PAULDING (56) - Adams 0; McGarvey 7; C. Manz 1; Edwards 0; Kauser 22; Dysinger 12; Pease 0; Bauer 0; Price 0; N. Manz 0; Beckman 14; Martinez 0; Gorrell 0. Totals 22-42 6-9 56.
LIBERTY CENTER (42) - Shafer 2; Keller 0; Burdue 11; Righi 3; Leatherman 5; Krugh 1; Conrad 9; Phillips 0; Murdock 11; Orr 0. Totals 15-38 10-16 42.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Kauser 5, Dysinger. Liberty Center - Righi, Leatherman. Rebounds: Paulding 20, Liberty Center 22. Turnovers: Paulding 8, Liberty Center 20.
Paulding 15 13 11 17 - 56
Liberty Center 10 7 14 11 - 42
Reserves: Liberty Center, 46-44.
Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Bryan 43
OTTAWA — Despite trailing 24-20 at half, Ottawa-Glandorf rolled to its 18th win of the season, 55-43 against Bryan.
Ben Westrick rolled up 26 points and 12 points for the Titans (18-1, No. 4 D-III) while Brennan Blevins hit four treys for 12 points.
Caleb Zuver drained five longballs and led the Golden Bears (13-6) with 21 markers.
BRYAN (43) - Arthur 7; Rohrs 6; Zuver 21; Lamberson 5; Jackson 4. Totals 15-36 7-15 43.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (55) - Beach 5; Schomaeker 7; Blevins 12; Dean 0; Alt 3; Westrick 26; Maag 2. Totals 19-55 10-12 55.
Three-point goals: Bryan 6-14 (Zuver 5, Lamberson), Ottawa-Glandorf 7-19 (Blevins 4, Beach, Schomaeker, Alt). Rebounds: Bryan 23, Ottawa-Glandorf 30 (Westrick 12). Turnovers: Bryan 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 7.
Bryan 12 12 12 7 - 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 14 6 21 14 - 55
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 70-28.
Evergreen 66, Fayette 40
FAYETTE — Mason Loeffler hit four buckets, four treys and four free throws in a 24-point outing as Evergreen downed Fayette, 66-40.
Nate Brighton chipped in 16 points for the No. 13 Vikings (17-1), winners of 16 straight.
Noah Brinegar's 11 points led the charge for Fayette (11-9).
EVERGREEN (66) - E. Lumbrezer 6; E. Loeffler 4; Brighton 16; Etue 9; M. Loeffler 24; Ruetz 2; Hauk 5; Hudik 0; A. Lumbrezer 0. Totals 21-37 14-18 66.
FAYETTE (40) - Colegrove 4; Wentz 0; Eberly 5; Mitchell 0; Brinegar 11; Wganer 9; Pearson 0; Lemley 7; Lerma 4; Aguilar 0. Totals 12-45 11-19 40.
Three-point goals: Evergreen 10-15 (M. Loeffler 4, Etue 3, Brighton 2, Hauk), Fayette 5-24 (Brinegar 2, Wagner 2, Lemley). Rebounds: Evergreen 31, Fayette 25 (Lemley 9). Turnovers: Evergreen 6, Fayette 8.
Evergreen 18 19 17 12 - 66
Fayette 9 9 12 10 - 40
Reserves: Fayette, 29-26.
Toledo Christian 68, Stryker 50
TOLEDO — A 20-9 fourth-quarter edge wasn't enough to complete a comeback as Stryker fell to state-ranked Toledo Christian, 68-50.
Kaleb Holsopple canned four treys and netted 21 points for the Panthers (4-15) while Brandon Bowers tallied 15.
Cole McWhinnie rained in six longballs and 23 points for the red-hot Eagles (17-2, No. 10 D-IV), winners of five straight and 14 of 15. Trevor Wensink added 22 points.
STRYKER (50) - Huffman 2; Bowers 15; Treace 2; Holsopple 21; Weirauch 0; Ramon 6; Liechty 0; Ruffer 0; Harris 2; Barnum 2; Sloan 0. Totals 20-1-50.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (68) - Sandoval 0; Campbell 2; Tipping 5; Wensink 22; McWhinnie 23; Wiczynski 8; O'Neil 4; Dougwa 4; Landskroener 0; Koonce 0. Totals 27-3-68.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Holsopple 4, Bowers 3, Ramon 2. Toledo Christian - McWhinnie 6, Wensink 4, Tipping. Turnovers: Stryker 12, Toledo Christian 4.
Stryker 12 11 7 20 - 50
Toledo Christian 22 18 19 9 - 68
New Bremen 65, Fort Jennings 45
NEW BREMEN — New Bremen seized a 20-7 lead after one quarter and rolled past Fort Jennings, 65-45.
Patrick Wells tallied 17 points for the Cardinals (9-10) while Nolan Bornhorst added 11 and both Trevor Bergman and Reece Busse added 10.
Nick Trentman put up 14 points for Fort Jennings (2-18). Evan Hoersten added 11.
FORT JENNINGS (45) - Trentman 14; Kazee 7; Horstman 3; Hoersten 11; Liebrecht 5; Grote 0; Schulte 5; Suever 0. Totals 17-9-45.
NEW BREMEN (65) - Bertke 5; Bergman 10; Busse 10; B. Wells 0; Roetgerman 0; P. Wells 17; Dave Homan 0; Suchland 5; Bornhorst 11; Rindler 0; Paul 0; Dan Homan 4. Totals 22-12-64.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Kazee, Schulte. New Bremen - Bergman 3, Suchland 2, Bertke, Busse, P. Wells, Bornhorst.
Fort Jennings 7 10 19 9 - 45
New Bremen 20 11 17 17 - 65
