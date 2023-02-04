Archbold 46, Tinora 34
ARCHBOLD — Archbold outscored Tinora 20-6 in the second quarter en route to a 46-34 home victory against the Rams.
Sonny Phillips, Cade Brenner and Nofziger each finished with 13 points for the Bluestreaks (10-9).
Gavin Eckert knocked down five 3-pointers for 15 points to pace the Rams (8-10).
TINORA (34) - Eckert 15; Plassman 8; Anders 2; Harris 5; Homier 0; Ackerman 4. Totals 11-5-34.
ARCHBOLD (46) - Phillips 13; Brenner 13; Wendt 0; Seiler 7; Gomez 0; Diller 0; Miller 0; Hudson 0; Nofziger 13. Totals 18-6-46.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Eckert 5, Plassman 2. Archbold - Brenner 2, Phillips, Seiler.
Tinora 5 6 12 11 - 34
Archbold 6 20 7 13 - 46
Ayersville 43, Stryker 39
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville’s Tyson Schlachter racked up an impressive 23 points and 18 rebounds as the Pilots downed visiting Stryker, 43-39.
Seven of Schlachter’s 18 boards were offensive in the win for the Pilots (11-8), which out-rebounded the Panthers 38-18. Carter Michel chipped in eight points.
Daniel Donovan’s 14 points and three longballs paced Stryker (11-9). Michael Donovan added 10 points and five rebounds.
STRYKER (39) - Juillard 2; Villanueva 0; LaBo 2; M. Donovan 10; Cadwell 8; D. Donovan 14; Barnum 3; W. Donovan 0; Rethmel 0. Totals 16-38 2-7 39.
AYERSVILLE (43) - Brown 0; Clark 6; Amoroso 0; Schlachter 23; McGuire 6; Flory 0; Michel 8. Totals 16-48 11-15 43.
Three-point goals: Stryker 5-14 (D. Donovan 3, M. Donovan 2), Ayersville 0-8. Rebounds: Stryker 18 (M. Donovan 5), Ayersville 38 (Schlachter 18). Turnovers: Stryker 8, Ayersville 11.
Stryker 11 4 7 17 - 39
Ayersville 8 10 15 10 - 43
Reserves: Stryker, 27-24.
Fairview 64, Hilltop 35
SHERWOOD — Adam Lashaway hit four treys and led Fairview with 19 points in a 64-35 home win over Hilltop.
Eli Shininger added 12 points and seven rebounds to the winning cause for the Apaches (4-15).
Aiden Funkhouser’s nine points were tops for the Cadets (4-15).
HILLTOP (35) - Schlosser 5; Kesler 4; Funkhouser 9; Eckenrode 5; Bailey 7; Rodriguez 3; Stephens 2. Totals 11-10-35.
FAIRVIEW (64) - Retcher 7; Hastings 2; Grine 4; Lashaway 19; Kauffman 3; A. Shininger 2; J. Shininger 1; Boland 4; E. Shininger 12; Salyers 6; Zeedyk 4. Totals 25-8-64.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Schlosser, Eckenrode, Bailey. Fairview - Lashaway 4, Retcher, Kauffman. Rebounds: Hilltop 18 (Schlosser 9), Fairview 26 (E. Shininger 7). Turnovers: Hilltop 13, Fairview 9.
Hilltop 7 5 8 15 - 35
Fairview 12 14 16 22 - 64
Reserves: Fairview, 46-16.
Paulding 72, Lincolnview 49
PAULDING — Paulding ran its win streak to seven straight, scoring a season high in a 72-49 win over Lincolnview.
Peyton Adams led four in double figures for Paulding (12-6) with 18 points and four treys. Zartman and Ethan Foltz each added 15 points while Casey Agler had 10 in the win over the Lancers (1-17), who have lost 12 straight.
LINCOLNVIEW (49) - Tow 11; Evans 13; Bockrath 16; Price 0; Jackson 0; Overholt 3; Cox 4; Friedrich 2; Smith 0; Jessee 0; Kill 0; Heffelfinger 0. Totals 18-38 7-9 49.
PAULDING (72) - Zartman 15; Adams 18; Agler 10; Manz 4; Rhonehouse 2; Jones 0; Barton 0; Martinez 2; Reeb 2; Cantu 2; Foltz 15; Harder 0. Totals 31-58 1-3 72.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview - Evans 3, Bockrath 2, Overholt. Paulding - Adams 4, Zartman 3, Agler 2. Rebounds: Lincolnview 18, Paulding 24. Turnovers: Lincolnview 12, Paulding 8.
Lincolnview 5 10 12 22 - 49
Paulding 12 18 24 18 - 72
Reserves: Paulding, 37-29.
Tiffin Columbian 58, Wayne Trace 56
OTTAWA — A three-point play with 3.2 seconds left in regulation from Brady Gooding gave Tiffin Columbian a 58-56 win over Wayne Trace at the Ottawa-Glandorf Winter Classic.
Brooks Laukhuf knocked down six 3-pointers and racked up 32 points in the loss for Wayne Trace (13-6), which rallied from an eight-point deficit through three quarters to take the late lead. Kyle Stoller added 12 points and eight boards in the loss to the Tornadoes (15-4).
TIFFIN COLUMBIAN (58) - Gooding 16; Shawberry 12; Bry. Roggow 3; Bra. Roggow 8; Newlove 0; Garcia 7; Beaston 12. Totals 22-38 6-7 58.
WAYNE TRACE (56) - Myers 0; T. Laukhuf 3; Miller 0; Sinn 0; Gerber 0; Winans 3; B. Laukhuf 32; Clemens 0; Davis 6; Maenle 0; Stoller 12. Totals 22-45 3-4 56.
Three-point goals: Columbian 8-19 (Gooding 2, Shawberry 2, Beaston 2, Bry. Roggow, Garcia), Wayne Trace 9-20 (B. Laukhuf 6, T. Laukhuf, Winans, Stoller). Rebounds: Columbian 18 (Beaston, Gooding 4), Wayne Trace 21 (Stoller 8). Turnovers: Columbian 10, Wayne Trace 7.
Columbian 13 12 20 13 - 58
Wayne Trace 13 17 7 19 - 56
Antwerp 54, Edon 20
ANTWERP — Landon Brewer racked up another double-double for Antwerp in the Archers’ 54-20 rout of Edon.
Brewer put up 25 points and 12 rebounds in the sixth straight win for Antwerp (15-3), knocking down five 3-pointers in the process. Reid Lichty chipped in eight points.
Carter Kiess netted nine points to pace the Bombers (5-15), which dropped their sixth straight.
EDON (20) - Radabaugh 5; Kiess 9; Hulbert 2; Tennant 0; Oberlin 0; Brigle 2; Sprea 0; Trausch 2; Nester 0; Gallehue 0; Duvendack-Hickman 0. Totals 7-30 5-10 20.
ANTWERP (54) - Moore 5; McMichael 7; Altimus 7; R. Lichty 8; Smith 0; Hines 0; Brewer 25; Hitzeman 2; Savina 0; Fuller 0; A. LIchty 0. Totals 19-40 8-10 54.
Three-point goals: Edon 1-10 (Radabaugh), Antwerp 8-24 (Brewer 5, Moore, Altimus, R. Lichty). Rebounds: Edon 16, Antwerp 27 (Brewer 12). Turnovers: Edon 15, Antwerp 7.
Edon 1 5 8 6 - 20
Antwerp 19 14 16 5 - 54
Reserves: Antwerp, 43-13.
Liberty Center 50, Liberty-Benton 38
LIBERTY CENTER — Gavin Geahlen converted 11-of-15 at the free throw line, helping Liberty Center knock off state-ranked Liberty-Benton, 50-38.
Geahlen finished with 19 points to pace the Tigers (9-9), which hit 23 treys on the night against the Eagles (17-2, No. 6 Division III).
LIBERTY-BENTON (38) - Wages 0; K. Garlock 2; Trevino 0; Conaway 13; Doolittle 15; Gerken 0; L. Garlock 6; Elchert 0; Thomas 2. Totals 12-13-38.
LIBERTY CENTER (50) - T. Kruse 0; Orr 3; C. Kruse 3; Chapa 2; L. Kruse 7; Zeiter 5; Chambers 3; Geahlen 19; Bockelman 8. Totals 13-23-50.
Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton - L. Garlock. Liberty Center - Zeiter. Turnovers: Liberty-Benton 20, Liberty Center 17.
Liberty-Benton 17 10 6 5 - 38
Liberty Center 9 12 12 17 - 50
Kalida 43, Wapakoneta 37
KALIDA — Kalida stretched its win streak to nine straight games, downing visiting Wapakoneta, 43-37.
Jaden Smith converted 7-of-10 at the free throw line, leading the Wildcats (15-4) with 15 points. Evan Stechschulte chipped in 13 points to help power Kalida past the Redskins (10-9), which had won seven of eight entering the game.
WAPAKONETA (37) - Schneider 0; Crow 1; Niekamp 21; Metzger 2; Meyer 2; Courter 4; Schadl 4; Sadler 1; Retterer 2. Totals 12-9-37.
KALIDA (43) - B. Smith 0; Horstman 0; Stechschulte 13; D. Fersch 7; Miller 6; B. Fersch 0; J. Smith 15; Warnecke 2. Totals 14-1-63.
Three-point goals: Wapakoneta - Niekamp 3, Schadl. Kalida - Miller 2, Stechschulte. Turnovers: Kalida 7.
Wapakoneta 9 5 9 14 - 37
Kalida 8 13 9 13 - 43
