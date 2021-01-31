Pettisville 43, Ayersville 40
PETTISVILLE -- Pettisville rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to knock off Ayersville 43-40 and earn their sixth straight victory.
Max Leppelmeier netted 23 points in the win for the Blackbirds (13-2) while Cayden Jacoby tallied 10 points and 17 rebounds.
Kallen Brown scored 14 points for Ayersville, which fell to 10-6.
AYERSVILLE (40) - Trevino 8; R. Clark 6; I. Eiden 2; B. Eiden 0; Amoroso 4; Schlachter 6; McGuire 0; Brown 14. Totals 18-50 1-3 40.
PETTISVILLE (43) - Kaufmann 5; Ripke 2; Leppelmeier 23; Jacoby 10; Heising 3; King 0. Totals 16-33 6-9 43.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 3-8 (Brown 2, Trevino), Pettisville 5-11 (Leppelmeier 3, Kaufmann, Heising). Rebounds: Ayersville 26, Pettisville 24 (Jacoby 17). Turnovers: Ayersville 4, Pettisville 12.
Ayersville 10 9 17 4 - 40
Pettisville 17 10 6 10 - 43
Reserves: Ayersville, 32-22.
Fort Jennings 50, Holgate 41
FORT JENNINGS -- Holgate saw its win streak snapped at four straight games as Fort Jennings dealt the Tigers a 50-41 defeat.
Nick Trentman put up 14 points to lead the way for the Musketeers (4-10). Evan Hoersten chipped in 13 markers.
Robbie Thacker led the Tigers (7-10) for the second straight game with 19 points while Abe Kelly hit four trifectas for 12 points.
HOLGATE (41) - Sonnenberg 5; Thacker 19; Bok 0; McCord 0; Hartman 0; Kelly 12; Kupfersmith 0; Bower 2; Medina 3. Totals 15-3-41.
FORT JENNINGS (50) - Trentman 14; Horstman 2; Hoersten 13; Liebrecht 0; Grothouse 3; Schulte 6; Grote 9. Totals 17-11-50.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Kelly 4, Thacker 3, Sonnenberg. Fort Jennings - Schulte 2, Trentman, Hoersten, Grothouse.
Holgate 11 9 14 7 - 41
Fort Jennings 11 17 9 13 - 50
Kalida 51, Wayne Trace 41
KALIDA -- No. 17 Kalida bounced back from a Friday loss to No. 4 Ottoville with a double-digit win over Wayne Trace, 51-41.
Ayden Warnecke hit four treys and netted 19 points for the Wildcats (13-4). Luke Erhart added 12 points, three triples, five rebounds and three assists.
Brooks Laukhuf and Grayson McClure each scored 11 points for the Raiders (13-5). Cameron Sinn chipped in 10 points and three steals.
WAYNE TRACE (41) - T. Sinn 0; C. Sinn 10; Speice 0; Laukhuf 11; Williams on 0; McClure 11; Graham 3; Stoller 6; Munger 0; Price 0. Totals 15-37 3-7 41.
KALIDA (51) - Warnecke 19; Miller 5; Siebeneck 5; Vorst 4; Siefker 6; Horstman 0; Erhart 12. Totals 16-32 8-10 51.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 8-21 (Laukhuf 3, McClure 3, C. Sinn, Graham), Kalida 11-23 (Warnecke 4, Erhart 3, Siefker 2, Miller, Siebeneck). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 17 (Stoller 5), Kalida 24 (Siefker, Erhart 5). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 6, Kalida 10.
Wayne Trace 17 2 7 15 - 41
Kalida 13 15 13 10 - 51
Reserves: Kalida, 30-29.
Edgerton 66, Hilltop 41
EDGERTON -- Edgerton scored a season-high 66 points, picking up a convincing 25-point win over visiting Hilltop.
Troy Wolfe drained four treys and paced the Bulldogs (7-6) with 16 points as Edgerton won its fifth game in its last seven outings.
Ian Hoffman led all scorers with 18 points, knocking down four longballs, for Hilltop (1-15).
HILLTOP (41) - Jacobs 0; Haynes 7; Beres 1; Funkhouser 6; Jennings 2; Hoffman 18; Carter 4; Baer 3. Totals 15-3-41.
EDGERTON (66) - Meyer 7; Everetts 7; Wilson 4; Hicks 0; Ripke 5; Landel 8; Hake 6; Wolfe 16; Q. Blue 0; C. Blue 9; Swank 0; Hemran 0; Weaver 2; Picillo 0; Timbrook 2. Totals 25-8-66.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Hoffman 4, Funkhouser 2, Haynes, Baer. Edgerton - Wolfe 4, Hake 2, Everetts, Ripke. Turnovers: Hilltop 13, Edgerton 7.
Hilltop 9 9 9 14 - 41
Edgerton 16 14 15 21 - 66
Reserves: Edgerton, 54-28.
Wauseon 61, Springfield 50
HOLLAND -- Connar Penrod and Jonas Tester combined to nearly outscore Springfield in Wauseon’s 61-50 road win over the Blue Devils.
Penrod hit six 3-pointers and rolled up 25 points while Tester netted 22 in the win for the Indians ().
Jordan Combs’ 13 points were tops for the Blue Devils () while Bo Bucher added 12 markers.
WAUSEON (61) - Tester 22; Britsch 5; DeGroff 1; Hageman 0; Sauber 4; Penrod 25; Delgado 2; Wilson 2; Armstrong 0. Totals 23-8-61.
SPRINGFIELD (50) - Peppers 0; Cooke 2; Groves 5; Bucher 12; Battle 5; Isaac 0; Overton 0; Andrejan 0; Sund 0; Edwards 2; Combs 13; Martin 8; Canizales 3. Totals 17-11-50.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Penrod 6, Tester. Springfield - Bucher 2, Combs 2, Canizales. Turnovers: Wauseon 10, Springfield 13.
Wauseon 19 18 15 9 - 61
Springfield 13 6 11 20 - 50
Lima Bath 45, Bryan 35
BATH TWP. -- A trio of players scored in double digits for Lima Bath as the Wildcats downed Bryan, 45-35.
Bradyn Fleharty netted 13 points for Bath (9-9) with Britton Hall and Ian Armentrout netting a dozen points each.
Titus Rohrer’s 22 points led all scorers for Bryan, which fell to 4-12.
BRYAN (35) - Rohrer 22; Martinez 5; Jackson 3; Lamberson 2; Pelz 2.
LIMA BATH (45) - Fleharty 13; Hall 12; Armentrout 12; Wauben 6; Mikesell 2. Totals 22-8-45.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Rohrer 2, Martinez, Jackson. Lima Bath - Hall 4, Armentrout 3.
Bryan 10 7 8 10 - 35
Lima Bath 7 11 11 16 - 45
Reserves: Lima Bath, 38-31.
Patrick Henry 52, Otsego 39
TONTOGANY -- Patrick Henry staked out a double-digit first-half lead, dealing Otsego its sixth straight loss, 52-39.
Landon Johnson rolled up 13 points and three triples to pace the Patriots (7-11) while Layke Crossland netted 11.
Joseph Dzierwa put up three longballs and led all scorers with 14 points for the Knights (4-8).
PATRICK HENRY (52) - Feehan 4; Johnson 13; Seedorf 5; Hall 8; C. Rosengarten 5; D. Rosengarten 3; Crossland 11; Seemann 3. Totals 17-12-52.
OTSEGO (39) - J. Dzierwa 14; Dennis 8; N. Dzierwa 4; Gray 4; Budge 2; Kosinski 1; Helberg 4; Canterbury 2. Totals 15-6-39.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Johnson 3, Hall 2, Seemann. Otsego - J. Dzierwa 3.
Patrick Henry 15 12 11 14 - 52
Otsego 9 5 8 17 - 39
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 27-16.
Columbus Grove 71, Continental 47
CONTINENTAL -- No. 2 Columbus Grove blitzed Continental to the tune of a 45-14 halftime advantage en route to a 71-47 Putnam County League win over the Pirates.
Blake Reynolds, Tayt Birnesser and Ethan Halker all scored 15 points in the win for the Bulldogs (12-1, PCL). Gabe Clement chipped in 10.
Mitchell Coleman’s 15 points were tops for the Pirates (6-11, PCL). Gavin Huff netted a dozen.
COLUMBUS GROVE (71) - B. Birnesser 8; Reynolds 15; T. Birnesser 15; Clement 10; Sautter 2; Schroeder 4; Halker 15; Bellman 2.
CONTINENTAL (47) - Huff 12; Coleman 15; Knipp-Williams 4; Hoeffel 6; Warnement 6; Sharrits 4.
Columbus Grove 18 27 13 13 - 71
Continental 8 6 13 20 - 47
Rossford 71, Ottawa-Glandorf 57
OTTAWA -- Ottawa-Glandorf hosted their second Division II top-four team in as many nights as unbeaten No. 4 Rossford topped the Titans, 71-57.
Jamari Croom scored nine buckets for a team-high 18 points for the 14-0 Bulldogs. Ben Morrison added 16 points while Nic Borojevich added 13.
Brennen Blevins hit three longballs in a 15-point effort for the Titans (11-3, No. 4 Division III). Will Kaufman put up 11 points for O-G, which fell to D-II No. 1 Lima Shawnee on Friday.
ROSSFORD (71) - B. Morrison 16; Gaston 10; McIlroy 0; Croom 18; Bihn 0; J. Morrison 0; Vorst 8; L. Borojevich 2; N. Borojevich 13; Walker 0; DeWese 4. Totals 30-4-71.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (57) - C. Schimmoeller 9; Blevins 15; Kuhlman 0; Schmenk 2; Buddelmeyer 0; Jordan 0; Kaufman 11; Balbaugh 0; Nichols 9; White 6; T. Schimmoeller 0; Maag 5. Totals 20-9-57.
Three-point goals: Rossford - N. Borojevich 3, B. Morrison 2, Gaston, Vorst. Ottawa-Glandorf - C. Schimmoeller 3, Blevins 3, Nichols, White. Turnovers: Rossford 13, Ottawa-Glandorf 10.
Rossford 18 22 21 10 - 71
Ottawa-Glandorf 8 18 17 14 - 57
Emmanuel Christian 54, Leipsic 47
LEIPSIC -- Toledo Emmanuel Christian outscored Leipsic in all four quarters, downing the Vikings 54-47.
Jayden Sims’ 20 points were tops for the Warriors (5-5) while Elijah Walker chipped in 13 markers.
Paul Maag led the way for Leipsic (12-3) with 15 points as the Vikings suffered their second loss in the last three games. Lorenzo Walther added 11 tallies.
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (54) - Sims 20; Walker 13; Palmer 7; Hayslett 5; Brown 5; Holmes 2; McCroskey 2. Totals 18-12-54.
LEIPSIC (47) - Maag 15; Walther 11; Brandt 8; Siefker 7; Schroeder 6. Totals 19-8-47.
Three-point goals: Emmanuel Christian - Walker 2, Palmer 2, Sims, Brown. Leipsic - Siefker.
Emmanuel Christian 13 11 15 15 - 54
Leipsic 12 9 13 13 - 47
Pandora-Gilboa 59, Bluffton 39
PANDORA -- Pandora-Gilboa moved above .500 on the season, picking up a 59-39 win over visiting Bluffton.
Blake Steiner and Bryce Basinger netted 14 points apiece for the Rockets (8-7), which took a 27-18 lead into the half.
Trenton Donley’s 11 points paced the Pirates (6-10). Nate Schaadt chipped in 10 markers.
BLUFFTON (39) - Donley 11; Schaadt 10; Essinger 8; Stever 3; Soper 3; Shutler 2; Boblitt 1; Coonfare 1. Totals 16-5-39.
PANDORA-GILBOA (59) - Steiner 14; Basinger 14; Harris 9; Krohn 5; Luginbill 5; Biery 4; W. Huffman 3; Morris 3; E. Huffman 2. Totals 20-13-59.
Three-point goals: Bluffton - Donley, Stever. Pandora-Gilboa - Steiner 3, Krohn, Harris, Morris.
Bluffton 10 8 12 9 - 39
Pandora-Gilboa 16 11 16 13 - 59
Reserves: Pandora-Gilboa, 46-29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.