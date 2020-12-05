Ayersville 50, Miller City 48
MILLER CITY — Ayersville stormed back from a 10-point halftime deficit to nip Miller City 50-48 for the Pilots’ first 2-0 start in three seasons.
Jakob Trevino stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Pilots while Kallen Brown added 12 points and five boards. Down 31-21 at the break, Ayersville knotted things up with a defensive clampdown in the third period, outscoring Miller City 13-2.
Austin Ruhe poured in 15 points in the loss for the Wildcats (0-3) while Thomas Weis scored 11.
AYERSVILLE (50) - Trevino 20; Brown 12; Schlachter 7; Amoroso 7; E. Clark 2; B. Eiden 1; R. Clark 0; I. Eiden 0. Totals 20-49 8-13 50.
MILLER CITY (48) - Ruhe 16; Weis 11; R. Niese 6; Pester 4; S. Niese 3; Michel 5; Burgei 4. Totals 15-49 15-20 48.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 2-12 (Trevino, Amoroso), Miller City 3-14 (Weis 2, Niese). Rebounds: Ayersville 30 (Trevino 8), Miller City 29 (Niese, Burgei 6). Turnovers: Ayersville 8, Miller City 10.
Ayersville 11 10 13 16 50
Miller City 18 13 2 15 - 48
Reserves: Miller City, 43-35.
Eastside (Ind.) 57, Bryan 37
BRYAN — Bryan dropped to 0-2 to start the season as Eastside (Ind.) downed the Golden Bears, 57-37.
Titus Rohrer led the way with 17 points for the Bears, which fell behind by eight after one quarter before being outscored 19-7 in the second period.
EASTSIDE (57) - Henderson 19; Snyder 2; Willard 10; Brewer 9; Trevino 17; Moughler 0. Totals 19-35 12-18 57.
BRYAN (37) - Lamberson 8; Cox 6; Rohrer 17; Showalter 5; Moss 1. Totals 16-35 1-7 37.
Three-point goals: Eastside - Henderson 2, Willard 2, Trevino 2, Brewer. Bryan - Cox 2, Rohrer, Showalter.
Eastside 18 19 12 8 - 57
Bryan 10 7 14 6 - 37
Reserves: Bryan, 51-29.
Pettisville 49, North Central 32
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville claimed its 23rd straight Buckeye Border Conference victory, holding North Central to 12 second-half points in a 49-32 victory.
Cayden Jacoby put up 18 points and seven rebounds in the win for the Blackbirds (3-0, 2-0 BBC). Joey Ripke fired in four makes from long distance in a 16-point night.
Colin Patten’s 10 points led the ledger for the Eagles, which slipped to 1-1 (1-1 BBC).
NORTH CENTRAL (32) - J. Burt 4; Patten 10; Meyers 3; Justice 4; Pettit 5; Hayes 6; Q. Burt 0. Totals 13-39 2-5 32.
PETTISVILLE (49) - Kaufmann 0; Ripke 16; Leppelmeier 9; Horning 2; Smith 2; Beck 0; Jacoby 18; Heising 0; King 2. Totals 18-40 8-14 49.
Three-point goals: North Central 4-11 (Patten 2, Meyers, Pettit), Pettisville 5-14 (Ripke 4, Leppelmeier). Rebounds: North Central 22, Pettisville 26 (Jacoby 7). Turnovers: North Central 17, Pettisville 11.
North Central 10 10 14 8 - 32
Pettisville 7 14 12 17 - 49
Reserves: Pettisville, 42-35.
Spencerville 74, Fort Jennings 60
FORT JENNINGS — Fort Jennings had four players reach double figures but nine makes from long distance by Spencerville were too much to overcome in a 74-60 defeat.
Zach Schulte’s 16 points were tops for the Musketeers (1-3) and Evan Hoersten netted 14. Nick Trentman and Cody Horstman each scored 12.
Josh Henline led all scorers with 19 points for the Bearcats (2-2). Dalton Prichard hit three longballs and scored 16 points.
SPENCERVILLE (74) - Henline 19; Bowens 8; Smith 14; Coulter 0; Goecke 11; Koenig 6; Prichard 16; Pugh 0. Totals 24-17-74.
FORT JENNINGS (60) - Trentman 12; Horstman 12; Hoersten 14; Liebrecht 4; Sellman 0; Schulte 16; Neidert 2; Grote 0. Totals 19-17-60.
Three-point goals: Spencerville - Prichard 3, Henline 2, Bowens 2, Smith 2. Fort Jennings - Schulte 3, Horstman 2. Turnovers: Spencerville 6, Fort Jennings 14.
Fort Jennings 13 9 22 16 - 60
Spencerville 18 13 25 18 - 74
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.