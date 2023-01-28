PETTISVILLE — Ayersville boys basketball opened up a 36-21 lead after three quarters and held off Pettisville for a 49-40 non-league road victory on Saturday.
The Pilots (9-8) were efficient from the field, shooting 20-of-37 (54%) as a team. Brady Clark led the way with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Tyson Schlachter and Weston McGuire each had 11. Ben Amoroso had five assists.
Pettisville (12-6) saw Jaret Beck and Sean Adkins combine for 34 of the Blackbirds’ 40 points, scoring 17 points each.
AYERSVILLE (49) - Clark 15; Schlachter 11; McGuire 11; Michel 8; Amoroso 4; Flory 0; Brown 0; Fishpaw 0; Hinkle 0; Marvin 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals: 20-37 9-15 49.
PETTISVILLE (40) - Beck 17; Adkins 17; Jacoby 2; Fenton 2; Leppelmeier 2; Aeschliman 0; Waldelich 0; Wyse 0. Totals: 17-46 3-9 40.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 0-5, Pettisville 3-10 (Adkins 2-3, Beck 1-6). Rebounds: Ayersville 25 (Schlachter 8), Pettisville 13 (Jacoby 7). Turnovers: Ayersville 11, Pettisville 6.
Ayersville 12 14 10 13 - 49
Pettisville 7 10 4 19 - 40
Liberty Center 54, Fairview 35
FAIRVIEW — Liberty Center held Fairview to six points in the first quarter, downing the Apaches 54-35 on the road.
Colton Kruse led the way for the Tigers (9-7) with 13 points, knocking down all three triples for Liberty Center in the game. Landon Bockelman added 11.
Fairview (2-14) saw Adam Lashaway lead the way with 11. Kale Salyers added 10 on 7-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe.
LIBERTY CENTER (54) - T. Kruse 0; Orr 0; C. Kruse 13; Chapa 2; L. Kruse 7; Zeiter 9; Chambers 0; Navarre 2; Geahlen 9; Bockelman 11. Totals: 18-3-9 54.
FAIRVIEW (35) - Retcher 3; Hastings 5; Grime 0; Lashaway 11; Kauffman 0; Salyers 10; Zeedyk 1; A. Shininger 0; Boland 2; E. Shininger 3. Totals: 9-2-11 35.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - C. Kruse 3; Fairview - Lashaway, Salyers. Turnovers: Liberty Center 18, Fairview 23.
Liberty Center 19 13 10 12 - 54
Fairview 6 13 8 8 - 35
Antwerp 53, Montpelier 41
MONTPELIER — Antwerp held just a 36-33 lead over Montpelier headed to the fourth, but was able to pull away for a 53-41 road victory.
Landon Brewer scored 19 and Carson Altimus scored 18 to lead the Archers (13-3).
Montpelier (7-10) saw Garrett Walz sink four from deep and drop a game-high 21 points.
ANTWERP (53) - Moore 4; McMichael 4; Altimus 18; Lichty 5; Smith 1; Hiner 0; Brewer 19; Hitzeman 0; Savina 0; Fuller 2. Totals 11-5-16 53.
MONTPELIER (41) - Walz 21; Thorp 0; Sommer 0; Camper 9; Girrell 2; Martin 1; Brink 4; Grime 4; Sharps 0; J. Saneholtz 0; G. Saneholtz 0; Cooley 0; Alvira 0. Totals: 8-6-7 41.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - Altimus 2, Brewer 2, Moore; Montpelier - Walz 4, Camper 2.
Antwerp 17 10 9 17 - 53
Montpelier 18 6 9 8 - 44
Reserves: 20-13 Antwerp
Kalida 52, Wayne Trace 51
KALIDA — Down five headed the fourth, Kalida completed a comeback that was capitalized by a E.J. Miller three that put the Wildcats ahead with 1.7 seconds to down Wayne Trace 52-51 in non-league play.
Half of the Wildcats' (13-4) 18 field goals came from outside the arc with Joel Horstman, Evan Stechschulte, Drew Fersch and Ethan Warnecke all hitting two triples a piece. Stechschulte led the way with 16 points. Fersch and Warnecke each added 10 with Fersch hauling in 10 rebounds.
Wayne Trace (12-5) were paced by Brooks Laukhuf’s 22 points. Tanner Laukhuf added 12 points and three trifectas.
WAYNE TRACE (51) - Myers 1; T. Laukhuf 12; Miller 0; Winans 2; B. Laukhuf 22; Clemens 0; Davis 3; Stoller 9. Totals: 18-35 9-18 51.
KALIDA (52) - Smith 0; Horstman 6; Stechschulte 16; Kerner 0; D. Fersch 10; Miller 3; B. Fersch 0; Smith 7; Warnecke 10. Totals: 9-9-7 52.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 6-14 (T. Laukhuf 3, B. Laukhuf, Davis, Stoller), Kalida 9-19 (Horstman 2, Stechschulte 2, D. Fersch 2, Warnecke 2, Miller). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 20 (Stoller, Davis 6), Kalida 23 (D. Fersch 10). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 7, Kalida 9.
Wayne Trace 9 15 14 13 - 51
Kalida 11 9 13 19 - 52
Crestview 70, Hicksville 34
CONVOY — Crestview’s Nate Lichtle was unconscious from long range, scoring 30 points on 10 3-pointers as the state-ranked Knights rolled past Hicksville, 70-34.
Hicksville (11-7) struggled on both ends of the ball but it was Aaron Klima who led them offensively with 13 points, including two falling from distance.
Crestview (15-1, No. 5 Division IV) saw two others in double figures with Wesyn Ludwig scoring 12 and Gavin Etzler 10.
HICKSVILLE (34) - Klima 13; Balser 6; Rosalez 8; Slattery 5; Gordon 2; Sanders 0; Graber 0; Langham 0; Sheets 0; Stuckey 0. Totals: 11-31 8-13 34.
CRESTVIEW (70) - Etzler 10; Kline 0; Temple 6; Hunter 0; Harting 5; Putman 0; Lichtle 30; Ludwig 12; Sheets 2; Easterling 4; W. Sheets 0; Heffner 1. Totals 27-43 4-9 70.
Three-point goals: Hicksville 4-13 (Klima 2, Balser 2), Crestview 12-18 (Lichtle 10, Etzler 2). Rebounds: Hicksville 15, Crestview 25. Turnovers: Hicksville 13, Crestview 6.
Hicksville 12 6 13 3 - 34
Crestview 15 20 20 15 - 70
Reserves: 58-24 Crestview
Edgerton 71, Hilltop 39
EDGERTON — Edgerton was trey-happy on Saturday against Hilltop and it worked as the Bulldogs sank 11 3-pointers and rolled to a 71-39 victory over the Cadets.
Both Casey Everetts and Cory Herman scored over 20 points for Edgerton (5-11) as Herman had 24 and three triples while Everetts had 23 and four triples. Quentin Blue added 11 points and three more from long range.
Hilltop (4-12) saw Brock Kesler lead the way with nine points, going 7-of-7 from the charity stripe. Anthony Eckenrode added eight.
HILLTOP (39) - Verdin 5, Scholosser 2, Kesler 9; Funkhouser 5; Dempsey 3; Eckenrode 8; Runkel 0; Bailey 5; Rodriguez 2; Guillen 0; Grubbs 0. Totals: 9-3-12 39.
EDGERTON (71) - Blue 11; Everetts 23; Picillo 0; Walkup 0; Herman 24; Swank 2; Kennerk 2; Meyer 5; Krontz 4; Weaver 0; Schroeder 0. Totals: 16-11-6 71.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Verdin, Eckenrode, Bailey; Edgerton - Everetts 4, Blue 3, Herman 3, Meyer. Turnovers: Hilltop 16, Edgerton 7.
Lima Bath 40, Bryan 37
LIMA — Lima Bath was able to hold off Bryan for a 40-37 non-league win over the Golden Bears on Saturday.
Bryan (3-14) saw Joe Watson lead the way with 13 points. Sam Herold added nine with six of those coming at the charity stripe.
Lima Bath (3-10) saw Drake Craddock lead the way with 16 while Cole Craddock added 13.
BRYAN (37) - Kepler 2; Cox 7; Pelz 0; Watson 13; Koenig 0; Brown 0; Herold 9; Dominique 6. Totals: 10-1-14 37.
LIMA BATH (40) - Welsch 0; D. Craddock 13; C. Crawford 2; Craddock 16; Barr 0; Tickle 2; Foster 7; Mackley 0. Totals: 10-4-5 40.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Herold; Bath - Foster 2, D. Craddock, C. Craddock.
Bryan 10 10 6 11 - 37
Lima Bath 14 9 6 11 - 40
Patrick Henry 62, Edon 35
HAMLER — Patrick Henry rolkled to a decisive 62-35 victory over Edon in non-league action on Saturday, scoring 20 in the first quarter and 23 in the third to control the game.
The Patriots (14-3) saw three players reach double figures with Kaden Rosebrook leading the way with 14. Half of those 14 points came from the charity stripe. Lincoln Creager and Nash Meyer each added 11.
Edon’s (5-12) Carter Kiess scored 22 of the Bombers’ 35 points, draining six 3-pointers in the process.
EDON (35) - Kiess 22; Hulbert 7; Brigle 3; Trausch 3. Totals: 5-7-4 35.
PATRICK HENRY (62) - Johnson 3; Jackson 7; Creager 11; Behrman 2; Meyer 11; Smith 3; Hieber 9; Rosebrook 14; Rosengarten 2. Totals: 15-4-19 62.
Three-point goals: Edon - Kiess 6, Trausch. Patrick Henry - Johnson, Creager, Meyer, Rosebrook.
Edon 12 5 8 10 - 35
Patrick Henry 20 9 23 10 - 62
Fort Jennings 40, Holgate 36
FORT JENNINGS — Fort Jennings outscored Holgate 12-4 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 40-36 victory.
Abe Kelly tallied 12 points to pace the Tigers (2-14) in their third straight defeat while Ezekiel Belmares chipped in 10.
Jarron Swick’s 22 points led all scorers for the Musketeers (4-14).
HOLGATE (36) - Kelly 12; Belmares 10; Hartman 4; Miller 4; J. Engle 4; McCord 2. Totals 15-2-36.
FORT JENNINGS (40) - Swick 22; Howbert 7; Neidert 3; Calvelage 3; Maag 3; Menke 2. Totals 12-13-40.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Belmares 2, Kelly 2. Fort Jennings - Maag, Calvelage, Swick.
Holgate 11 8 13 4 - 36
Fort Jennings 12 6 10 12 - 40
Continental 53, Columbus Grove 49
CONTINENTAL — Continental came back from one point down after the third quarter to down Columbus Grove 53-49 in Putnam County League action on Saturday.
The Pirates (7-9, 3-1 PCL) scored just nine points in each of the second and third quarter but exploded for 25 in the fourth to walk away with a win. Conner Knipp-Williams led the way with 18 points. Mason Rayle added 10.
COLUMBUS GROVE (49) - Reynolds 5; Barraza 13; Sautter 17; Best 2; Bame 2; Koch 10.
CONTINENTAL (53) - Marty Rayle 3; C. Etter 3; Mason Rayle 10; Army 12; J. Etter 7; Knipp-Williams 18.
Columbus Grove 6 6 17 20 - 49
Continental 10 9 9 - 25 - 53
