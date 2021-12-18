COLDWATER — Ayersville boys basketball defeated Coldwater 46-39 behind 14-of-19 shooting from the free throw line on Saturday night to move to 3-2 on the season.
Ayersville (3-2) was led by Tyson Schlachter, who went 6-of-9 from the field for 16 points while also adding 10 rebounds and two steals, leading the team in both. Ike Eiden added 11 points while Jakob Trevino added nine and led the team in assists with five.
Tyler Schwieterman led Coldwater (0-3) with a double-double, tallying 17 points and 13 rebounds. The Cavaliers shot just 1-of-9 from the charity stripe on the night.
AYERSVILLE (46) — Schlachter 16; Eiden 11; Trevino 9; McGuire 6; Miller 2; Clark 2; Michel 0. Totals 17-14-46.
COLDWATER (39) — T. Schwieterman 17; Fisher 8; L. Schwieterman 5; Blasingame 5; Harlamert 2; Wood 2; Mescher 0; Kaup 0; Buschur 0. Totals 21-1-39
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Eiden, McGuire. Coldwater - Fisher 2, L. Schwieterman, Blasingame. Rebounds: Ayersville 25 (Schlachter 10), Coldwater 29 (Schwieterman 13). Turnovers: Ayersville 13, Coldwater 9.
Ayersville 15 11 8 12 - 46
Coldwater 5 15 7 12 - 39
Reserves: Coldwater, 51-24.
Pettisville 47, Fairview 27
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville stretched its win streak to four games after an 0-2 start, smothering Fairview in a 47-27 home victory.
Cayden Jacoby led the way for the Blackbirds (4-2), sinking eight buckets for 16 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds. Joey Ripke added nine markers.
Brady Karzynow led the way for Fairview (2-5), dropping three treys in a 14-point night. Jeffery Smith added eight points for the Apaches.
FAIRIVEW (27) — B. Karzynow 14; Smith 8; Clemens 3; Hastings 2; Retcher 0; Lashaway 0; Hammon 0; Shiniger 0; Kaufman 0; J. Karzynow 0. Totals 11-1-27
PETTISVILLE (47) — Jacoby 16; Ripke 9; Beck 8; Kaufmann 7; Adkins 5; Fenton 2; Basselman 0; Myers 0; Rupp 0; Waidelich 0. Totals 20-4-47.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Karzynow 3, Clemens. Pettisville - Kaufmann, Ripke, Beck. Rebounds: Pettisville 28 (Jacoby 10), Fairview 16. Turnovers: Fairview 8, Pettisville 6.
Fairview 11 8 0 8 - 27
Pettisville 16 14 7 10 - 47
Reserves: Fairview, 38-33.
Liberty Center 49, Tinora 40
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center earned its first win against rival Tinora in five years as the Tigers prevailed on home hardwood, 49-40.
Wyatt Leatherman and Isaiah Estelle each netted 12 points to lead LC (1-1), with Estelle scoring 10 of his dozen in the third quarter while Leatherman had nine of his 12 in the fourth stanza.
Nolan Schafer scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half for the Rams (2-5), which have dropped four straight games.
TINORA (40) - Eckert 0; Rinkel 6; Miles 0; Schafer 20; Harris 6; Anders 5; Bohn 3. Totals 17-4-40.
LIBERTY CENTER (49) - T. Kruse 0; Spieth 9; Chapa 7; Hammontree 4; L. Kruse 0; Estelle 12; Moore 2; Conrad 3; Leatherman 12; C. Kruse 0; Zeiter 0. Totals 19-8-49.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Schafer, Anders. Liberty Center - Spieth 3. Turnovers: Tinora 12, Liberty Center 5.
Tinora 4 8 14 14 - 40
Liberty Center 12 6 10 21 - 49
Hicksville 46, Stryker 41
STRYKER — Despite four treys and a game-high 15 points from Stryker’s Teyvon Harris, Hicksville bounced back from its first loss of the season Friday to down host Stryker, 46-41.
Aaron Klima led the way for the Aces (5-1) with 14 points while Jackson Bergman chipped in nine markers.
Peyton Cioffi added eight points for the Panthers, which slipped to 2-5.
HICKSVILLE (46) - Klima 14; Myers 9; Balser 7; Bergman 13; Baird 2; Gordon 1.
STRYKER (41) - Villanueva 3; Donovan 6; Cadwell 3; Barnum 6; Cioffi 8; Harris 15.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - Myers 2, Balser 2, Klima. Stryker - Harris 4, Donovan 2, Villanueva.
Antwerp 62, Delphos Jefferson 40
DELPHOS — Antwerp forced 21 Delphos Jefferson turnovers as the unbeaten Archers rolled past the host Wildcats, 62-40.
Luke Krouse tallied a team-high 19 points and five rebounds to lead the Archers (7-0), which played without the services of standout senior Jagger Landers. Carson Altimus chipped in 15 markers while Landon Brewer netted 11.
Colin Bailey and Karder Agner each netted a dozen points for Jefferson (1-7).
ANTWERP (62) - Moore 4; Recker 2; McMichael 9; Altimus 15; Krouse 19; Lichty 0; Phares 0; Steel 2; Fuller 0; Brewer 11. Totals 22-44 14-23 62.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (40) - Co. Bailey 12; Teman 4; Miller 6; Carder 2; Cod. Bailey 0; Grothaus 4; Houston 0; Gallmeier 0; Agner 12. Totals 14-35 11-14 40.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 4-11 (Moore, McMichael, Altimus, Krouse), Delphos Jefferson 1-11 (Co. Bailey). Rebounds: Antwerp 20 (Krouse 5), Delphos Jefferson 16. Turnovers: Antwerp 7, Delphos Jefferson 21.
Antwerp 18 14 16 14 - 62
Jefferson 8 12 6 14 - 40
Reserves: Antwerp, 43-36.
Van Wert 56, Wayne Trace 55
VAN WERT — Despite leading by 17 points at half, Wayne Trace was unable to continue its unbeaten start, suffering its first loss in a 56-55 defeat at Van Wert.
Brooks Laukhuf’s 19 points led the ledger for the Raiders (6-1) while Kyle Stoller put up 18 points and eight rebounds.
Aidan Pratt recorded 19 points for the Cougars (4-2), which outscored WT 19-7 in the fourth quarter. Pratt stole an inbounds pass with 1.3 seconds left and was fouled while converting a layup before hitting the eventual game-winning free throw.
WAYNE TRACE (55) - Myers 2; T. Sinn 4; C. Sinn 4; Laukhuf 19; Davis 4; Winans 0; Graham 4; Stoller 18; Gerber 0; Forrer 0. Totals 18-37 16-18 55.
VAN WERT (56) - Brown 2; Smith 1; Gunter 9; Laudick 3; T. Jackson 0; Pratt 19; N. Jackson 0; Crutchfield; Phillips 6; Wessel 8; Proffitt 0. Totals 22-45 7-13 56.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 3-10 (Laukhuf 3), Van Wert 5-16 (Pratt 2, Wessel 2, Laudick). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 24 (Stoller 8), Van Wert 22 (Pratt 5). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 9, Van Wert 8.
Wayne Trace 21 14 13 7 - 55
Van Wert 6 12 19 19 - 56
Reserves: Van Wert, 51-35.
Ottoville 46, Paulding 34
PAULDING — Ottoville used a 21-point third quarter after trailing by eight at halftime to overcome Paulding, 46-34.
Will Miller drained all seven free throws in a 27-point effort for the Big Green (6-4) while Kellen Schlagbaum added a dozen.
Christian Bauer poured in 11 points to pace the Panthers (1-6), which led 18-10 at half before being outscored 21-4 in the third stanza. Zach Gorrell chipped in nine markers.
OTTOVILLE (46) —Miller 27; Schlagbaum 12; Schnipke 5; C. Horstmann 1; Turnwald 1; W. Horstmann 0; Steffan 0; Suever 0. Totals 15-12-46.
PAULDING (34) — Bauer 11; Gorrell 9; Manz 6; Agler 3; Adams 3; Foltz 2; Zartman 0; Reeb 0. Totals 10-11-34.
Three-point goals: Ottoville - Miller, Schnipke, Schlagbaum. Paulding - Agler, Adams, Gorrell. Rebounds: Paulding 23, Ottoville 20. Turnovers: Paulding 12, Ottoville 11.
Ottoville 5 5 21 15 - 46
Paulding 8 10 4 12 - 34
Reserves: Ottoville, 51-11.
Swanton 57, Edgerton 45
SWANTON — Swanton kept up its unbeaten start to the year with a 57-45 home victory against Edgerton.
Nic Borojevich hit 9-of-10 free throws, all in the fourth quarter, and finished with 27 points for the host Bulldogs (6-0), which shot 23-of-34 from the free throw line.
Nathan Swank drained five shots from long range, leading Edgerton (1-5) with 18 points.
EDGERTON (45) - Meyer 9; Everetts 9; Picillo 0; Timbrook 0; Swank 18; Blue 0; Walkup 0; Kollar 0; Krontz 0; Herman 9; Weaver 0. Totals 17-6-45.
SWANTON (58) - O’Shea 0; Smigelski 2; Mitchey 5; Betz 6; Pawlowicz 6; Callicotte 0; L. Borojevich 4; N. Borojevich 27; Davis 7; Wood 0. Totals 15-23-58.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Swank 5. Swanton - N. Borojevich, Betz, Mitchey. Turnovers: Edgerton 18, Swanton 15.
Edgerton 4 14 12 19 - 45
Swanton 20 10 8 19 - 57
Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Archbold 34
OTTAWA — After scoring 15 points in the first quarter, Archbold was stifled to 19 points the rest of the way by host Ottawa-Glandorf in a 73-34 Titan triumph.
Colin White led three players in double figures with 19 points for O-G (3-0). Eli Schmenk netted 14 points for the Titans while Hunter Stechschulte added 13.
Tyler Hurst put in 13 points in the loss for the Bluestreaks (3-2), which played without its top two scorers.
ARCHBOLD (34) - Bailey 4; Johns 9; Seiler 2; Hurst 13; Phillips 4; Valentine 2. Totals 14-4-34.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (73) - Fuka 2; Schimmoeller 3; Kuhlman 7; Schmenk 14; Jordan 5; Erford 5; White 19; Stechschulte 13; Maag 5. Totals 29-8-73.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Johns, Hurst. Ottawa-Glandorf - Schmenk 2, Stechschulte 2, Schimmoeller, Kuhlman, Jordan.
Archbold 15 7 8 4 - 34
Ottawa-Glandorf 21 19 23 10 - 73
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 60-25.
Wauseon 49, Genoa 43
WAUSEON — Wauseon rallied from a six-point deficit through three quarters with a 19-7 final-stanza advantage to defeat visiting Genoa, 49-43.
Jonas Tester hit 8-of-10 free throws and led the Indians (4-2) with 19 points while Jude Armstrong chipped in 10 markers.
Skylar Ju hit four treys in a 19-point night for the Comets (2-4) but was held to one point in the final period.
GENOA (43) - Meyer 5; Messenger 5; Huston 3; Trainer 2; Ju 19; Drummond 0; Brunkhorst 3; Szepiela 0; Hemmert 6; Nissen 0. Totals 15-7-43.
WAUSEON (49) - Tester 19; Burt 2; Armstrong 10; Rodriguez 3; Powers 8; Hines 7; McLeod 0; Shaw 0. Totals 18-12-49.
Three-point goals: Genoa - Ju 4, Meyer, Brunkhorst. Wauseon - Tester. Turnovers: Genoa 7, Wauseon 12.
Genoa 7 13 16 7 - 43
Wauseon 11 7 12 19 - 49
Patrick Henry 43, Columbus Grove 40
COLUMBUS GROVE — After seeing an eight-point halftime advantage evaporate, Patrick Henry regrouped in the fourth quarter to knock off Columbus Grove, 43-40.
Landon Johnson converted nine shots from the charity stripe, pacing PH (5-1) with 13 points. Lincoln Creager chipped in 12 points on four 3-pointers.
Jackson Schroeder led all scorers with 17 points to lead the Bulldogs (4-3). Trey Sautter netted 13.
PATRICK HENRY (43) - Johnson 13; Creager 12; Rosengarten 2; Seedorf 4; Meyer 5; Rosebrook 7. Totals 14-9-43.
COLUMBUS GROVE (40) - Schroeder 17; Sautter 13; Birnesser 8; Bellman 2. Totals 14-8-40.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Creager 4, Meyer, Rosebrook. Columbus Grove - Sautter 2, Schroeder, Birnesser.
Patrick Henry 9 13 6 15 - 43
Columbus Grove 11 3 16 10 - 40
Edon 36, Montpelier 22
MONTPELIER — Edon survived in a defensive slugfest, picking up a 36-22 non-league victory over host Montpelier.
Drew Gallehue tallied a team-high 13 points in the win for the Bombers (3-0), which held the Locos to nine first-half points.
Garrett Walz poured in a game-best 14 tallies for Montpelier (1-5).
EDON (36) - Berry 4; Nester 3; Ripke 7; Steinke 5; Kiess 4; Radabaugh 0; Co. Hulbert 0; Sapp 0; Gallehue 13; Craven 0; Ca. Hulbert 0. Totals 10-14-36.
MONTPELIER (22) - G. Walz 14; Thorp 2; A. Walz 0; Shaffer 0; Mattern 0; Sommer 0; Bowman 0; Grime 0; Martin 6; Girrell 0. Totals 9-2-22.
Three-point goals: Edon - Nester, Ripke. Montpelier - G. Walz 2. Turnovers: Edon 21, Montpelier 11.
Edon 7 10 12 7 - 36
Montpelier 4 5 6 7 - 22
Miller City 67, McComb 52
MCCOMB —Austin Ruhe scored more than half of Miller City’s points, racking up 34 as the Wildcats eclipsed McComb, 67-52.
Ruhe also led the Wildcats (5-2) in rebounds with 11 while Jaden Nuveman added 13 points.
McComb (1-5) had three players reach double figures with Camden Glasser scoring 14 points, Grant Dishong 13 and Kaden Sherick 11.
MILLER CITY (67) — Au. Ruhe 34; Nuveman 13; Pester 6; Weis 6; Tobe 4; An. Ruhe 2; Barlage 2. Totals 24-12-67.
MCCOMB (52) — Glasser 14; Dishong 13; Sherrick 11; Miehls 4; Wittenmyer 3; Downing 2; Rodriguez 2. Totals 19-7-52.
Three-point goals: Miller City - Ruhe 4, Weis 2, Pester. McComb - Dishong 3, Sherrick 3, Kline. Rebounds: Miller City 24 (Ruhe 11), McComb 15. Turnovers: McComb 14, Miller City 9.
Miller City 24 19 15 9 - 67
McComb 19 5 10 18 - 52
Reserves: Miller City, 54-45.
