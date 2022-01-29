AYERSVILLE — Ayersville picked up a convincing win over visiting Pettisville in Saturday boys basketball action, pounding the Blackbirds 29-13 on the glass in a 61-38 victory.
Jakob Trevino hit all eight free throws and led all scorers with 21 points for the Pilots (12-3) while Tyson Schlachter notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Cayden Jacoby led Pettisville with nine points as the Blackbirds fell to 10-6.
PETTISVILLE (38) - Jacoby 9; Beck 7; Ripke 7; Kaufmann 6; Adkins 5; Basselman 2; Waidelich 2; Rupp 0; Myers 0. Totals 12-43 12-13 38.
AYERSVILLE (61) - Trevino 21; Schlachter 12; Eiden 10; Michel 6; Clark 5; Flory 3; Miler 2; McGuire 2; Amoroso 0; Brown 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 25-48 9-10 61.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 2-10 (Kaufmann 2), Ayersville 2-8 (Trevino, Flory). Rebounds: Ayersville 29 (Schlachter 10), Pettisville 13 (Beck 4). Turnovers: Pettisville 9, Ayersville 6.
Pettisville 10 3 11 14 - 38
Ayersville 12 14 18 17 - 61
Antwerp 67, Montpelier 26
ANTWERP — Antwerp cruised to a 67-26 home win over Montpelier behind 23 points from Jagger Landers.
Landers dropped in a pair of 3-pointers with nine rebounds (six offensive), four assists and three blocks to lead the No. 2 Archers (14-1). Luke Krouse added 11 points and six assists while Landon Brewer racked up 10 points, eight rebounds and five helpers.
Garrett Walz knocked down all four treys for the Locos (2-14), finishing with 16 points.
MONTPELIER (26) - G. Walz 16; Bowman 4; Grime 3; Girrell 3; Thorp 0; Brink 0; A. Walz 0; Sommer 0; Martin 0; Camper 0; Smith 0; Mattern 0. Totals 10-38 2-4 26.
ANTWERP (67) - Landers 23; Krouse 11; Brewer 10; Recker 8; Moore 5; McMichael 5; Lichty 3; Altimus 2; Phares 0; Steel 0; Fuller 0; Robinson 0. Totals: 29-61 2-4 67.
Three-point goals: Montpelier 4-14 (G. Walz 4), Antwerp 7-28 (Brewer 2, Landers 2, Moore, McMichael, Lichty). Rebounds: Montpelier 14, Antwerp 32 (Landers 9). Turnovers: Montpelier 14, Antwerp 9.
Montpelier 5 12 6 3 - 26
Antwerp 22 24 12 9 - 67
Crestview 52, Hicksville 43
HICKSVILLE — Crestview proved too much for Hicksville as the Knights downed the host Aces, 52-43.
Aaron Klima rained down three trifectas and paced the Aces (11-7) with 16 points. Jackson Bergman notched a double-double dropping 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Gavin Etzler netted 16 points to lead the Knights (12-4) while Mitch Temple netted 15.
CRESTVIEW (52) - Etzler 16; Temple 15; Hunter 9; Ward 7; Jackson 3; Lichtle 2; Easterling 0. Totals 17-42 12-17 52.
HICKSVILLE (43) - Klima 16; Bergman 11; Baird 8; Myers 3; Balser 3; Gordon 2; Rosalez 0. Totals 13-36 12-17 43.
Three-point goals: Crestview 6-14 (Etzler 2, Temple 2, Hunter, Ward), Hicksville 5-14 (Klima 3, Myers, Balser). Rebounds: Hicksville 18 (Bergman 10), Crestview 27 (Etzler 6). Turnovers: Hicksville 10, Crestview 11.
Crestview 13 15 10 14 - 52
Hicksville 7 11 7 18 - 43
Wayne Trace 65, Kalida 54
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace held off a spirited charge from Kalida in the second half to earn a 65-54 win, its 10th straight victory.
Brooks Laukhuf knocked in five 3-pointers and racked up a season-high 26 points for the 16-1 Raiders (No. 9 Division III) while Kyle Stoller added 15 points and Cameron Graham 13.
Tyson Siefker rained in four trifectas in an 18-point night for the Wildcats (7-9), which trailed by 20 at halftime but cut the deficit to single digits in the second half. Jaden Smith added 11 markers.
KALIDA (54) - Horstman 0; Ju. Siebeneck 9; Vorst 7; D. Fersch 5; Miller 4; Siefker 18; Smith 11. Totals 21-5-54.
WAYNE TRACE (65) - Myers 2; T. Sinn 2; C. Sinn 3; Laukhuf 26; Davis 4; Graham 13; Stoller 15. Totals 24-8-65.
Three-point goals: Kalida - Siefker 4, Ju. Siebeneck, Vorst, Smith. Wayne Trace - Laukhuf 5, Stoller 3, C. Sinn.
Kalida 5 15 20 14 - 54
Wayne Trace 19 21 10 15 - 65
Wauseon 48, Springfield 45
WAUSEON — Wauseon held off Springfield down the stretch and took down visiting Springfield 48-45.
Matt Shaw powered his way to 16 points to lead the way for the Indians (10-7) while Jonas Tester added 14 and Tyson Rodriguez added a dozen.
Antonio Overton’s 13 points paced the Blue Devils (3-10). Will Mays chipped in 10.
SPRINGFIELD (45) - Merrell 6; Overton 13; Pringle 0; Combs 3; Isaac 0; Canizales 5; Sund 3; Andrejan 0; Mays 10; Whitmire 3; Franklin 2. Totals 19-0-45.
WAUSEON (48) - Tester 14; Burt 0; Armstrong 2; Leatherman 0; Rodriguez 12; Powers 4; Shaw 16. Totals 21-4-48.
Three-point goals: Springfield - Overton 3, Combs, Canizales, Sund, Whitmire. Wauseon - Rodriguez 2. Turnovers: Springfield 11, Wauseon 8.
Springfield 11 11 12 11 - 45
Wauseon 16 5 14 13 - 48
Lima Bath 44, Bryan 37
BRYAN — Despite a late comeback effort, Bryan fell short of Lima Bath 44-37.
Sam Herold and Jase Kepler led the way for the Golden Bears (1-13) with seven points. Craig Jackson and Evan Cox added six.
LIMA BATH (44) - Hall 13; D. Craddock 5; C. Craddock 4; Wauben 8; Stahr 4; Armentrout 10. Totals 13-25 10-16 44.
BRYAN (37) - Herold 7; Kepler 7; Langenderfer 7; Jackson 6; Cox 6; Brown 2; Pelz 2; Dominique 0; Moss 0. Totals 12-28 13-18 37.
Three-point goals: Lima Bath 8-17 (Wauben 2, Armentrout 2, Hall, C. Craddock, D. Craddock, Stahr), Bryan 0-5. Turnovers: Lima Bath 15, Bryan 15.
Lima Bath 15 3 20 6 - 44
Bryan 9 5 8 15 - 37
Reserves: Bath, 45-43.
North Central 49, Delta 40
PIONEER — North Central outscored Delta in all four quarters to pull away for a 49-40 win over the visiting Panthers.
Zack Hayes poured in 20 points to power the Eagles (10-5) to victory. Ben Pettit hit three treys and added 11 markers.
Nolan Risner tallied 17 points to pace the Panthers (6-9) while Bryce Gillen scored 13 points, all in the first half.
DELTA (40) - Ju. Ruple 2; Ja. Ruple 4; Knapp 2; Gillen 13; Davis 2; Risner 17. Totals 14-10-40.
NORTH CENTRAL (49) - J. Burt 8; Sanford 2; Patten 5; Meyers 1; Q. Burt 2; Justice 0; Hayes 20; Hicks 0; Pettit 11. Totals 21-3-49.
Three-point goals: Delta - Risner, Gillen. North Central - Pettit 3, Patten.
Delta 12 12 8 8 - 40
N. Central 15 16 10 8 - 49
Reserves: North Central, 37-32.
Edon 64, MVCD 57
EDON — Edon shook off an early challenge from Maumee Valley Country Day, out-scoring the Hawks 20-7 in the second period in a 64-57 triumph.
Drew Gallehue poured in 19 points to pace the Bombers (9-6) while Caden Nester put up 16 and Cassius Hulbert scored a dozen.
Christian Majors led all scorers with 21 points for the Hawks (8-9).
MAUMEE VALLEY COUNTRY DAY (57) - Majors 21; Parcher 9; Burnette 0; Knorek 0; Schoepf 6; Dickerson 10; Joshi 0; Patel 0; Kuhl 11; Karnes 0; Darr 0. Totals 19-11-57.
EDON (64) - Berry 7; Nester 16; Ripke 1; Steinke 2; Kiess 6; Sapp 2; Gallehue 19; Ca. Hulbert 12. Totals 21-18-64.
Three-point goals: MVCD - Majors 3, Kuhl 3, Schoepf. Edon - Gallehue 2, Berry, Nester, Kiess. Turnovers: MVCD 7, Edon 6.
MVCD 7 7 22 21 - 57
Edon 9 20 16 19 - 64
Columbus Grove 55, Continental 37
COLUMBUS GROVE — Continental fell 55-37 at the hands of Columbus Grove in Putnam County League action.
Konner Knipp-Williams led the way for the Pirates (5-12, 1-3 PCL) with 12 points while Gavin Huff added 10 points.
Brayden Bellman led the way for the Bulldogs (10-6, 3-2 PCL) with 16. Jacksen Schroeder added 12.
CONTINENTAL (37) - Knipp-Williams 12; Huff 10; Etter 7; Hoeffel 4; Armey 2; Sharrits 2.
COLUMBUS GROVE (55) — Bellman 16; Schroeder 12; Sautter 7; Reynolds 5; Macke 5; Birnesser 4; Koch 4; Barraza 2.
Continental 9 12 8 8 - 37
Columbus Grove 17 13 17 8 - 55
Miller City 85, Riverdale 43
MILLER CITY — Miller City scored early and often, shooting a scorching 39-of-68 (57 percent) in an 85-43 shelling of Riverdale.
Austin Ruhe nailed four treys and paced the Wildcats (9-8) with 20 points. Jaden Nuveman added 18 markers while Silas Niese scored 15 points with 10 rebounds.
RIVERDALE (43) - Miller 9; Courtney 10; Dodds 8; Morris 2; Young 2; Reiter 4; Taylor 5; Dunbar 3. Totals 15-41 7-12 43.
MILLER CITY (85) - Barlage 5; Niese 15; Weis 5; Au. Ruhe 20; Warnimont 4; Nuveman 18; Tobe 6; Pester 7; An. Ruhe 5. Totals 38-68 9-11 85.
Three-point goals: Riverdale 6-19 (Miller 2, Courtney 2, Taylor, Dunbar), Miller City 8-23 (Au. Ruhe 4, Barlage, Niese, Weis, Pester). Rebounds: Riverdale 10, Miller City 39 (Niese 10). Turnovers: Riverdale 10, Miller City 6.
Riverdale 13 6 18 6 - 43
Miller City 22 19 25 19 - 85
Reserves: Miller City, 55-34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.