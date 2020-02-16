AYERSVILLE — Jakob Trevino stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals as Ayersville outlasted Montpelier in overtime, 48-45.

Braydon Amoroso added 13 points while Trevor Okuley tallied 10 points and 11 boards in the win for the 9-12 Pilots.

Tylor Yahraus carried Montpelier (4-16) with 20 points while Blake Altaffer had a game high 12 rebounds.

MONTPELIER (45) - Yahraus 20; Altaffer 7; McCord 6; Peffley 4; Beck 4; Stratton 2; Walz 2; Saneholz 0; Yahraus 0; Eitniear 0; Mason 0. Totals: 16-10-45.

AYERSVILLE (48) - Trevino 16; Amoroso 13; Okuley 10; McGuire 3; R. Clark 2; Brown 2; E. Clark 2; Eiden 0; Schlachter 0. Totals: 14-19-48.

Three-point goals: Montpelier - Yahraus 3. Ayersville - Amoroso. Rebounds: Montpelier 32 (Altaffer 12); Ayersville 35 (Okuley 11). Turnovers: Montpelier 12; Ayersville 13.

Montpelier  14  4  6  13  8  -  45

Ayersville  10  12  7  8  11  -  48

Antwerp 77, Hilltop 29

ANTWERP — State-ranked Antwerp scored 20-plus points in the first three quarters each to rout non-league foe Hilltop 77-29 in area boys basketball action on Saturday night to stay perfect on the season.

Jake Eaken led all scorers with 21 points for Antwerp (No. 3 D-IV, 21-0). Jagger Landers tallied 17 points and seven rebounds while Austin Lichty added 14 tallies.

Ian Hoffman had a team-high nine tallies in the defeat for Hilltop (2-19).

HILLTOP (29) - Hoffman 9; Funkhouser 8; Richmond 5; Garrett 4; Jennings 2; Wyse 1; Whitman 0; Baer 0. Totals: 11-2-29.

ANTWERP (77) - Eaken 21; Jag. Landers 17; Lichty 14; Jay. Landers 8; Schuette 7; Savina 3; Recker 3; Krouse 2; Sheedy 2; Sproles 0; Grant 0; McMichael 0. Totals: 30-9-77.

Three-point goals: Hilltop - Funkhouser 2; Hoffman 2; Richmond. Antwerp - Eaken 4; Lichty 2; Jay. Landers; Recker. Rebounds: Hilltop 15; Antwerp 33 (Jag. Landers, Savina 7). Turnovers: Hilltop 15; Antwerp 5.

Hilltop  11  4  6  8  -  29

Antwerp  20  24  20  13  -  77

Reserves: Antwerp, 55-19.

North Central 48, Edgerton 44

PIONEER — North Central put up 20 points in the fourth quarter to nip visiting Edgerton, 49-44.

Jack Bailey led all scorers with 19 points for North Central (11-10). Zach Hayes added 16 tallies in the win for the Eagles.

Logan Showalter scored 16 points for the Bulldogs (10-11) while Arryn Pahl added 14.

EDGERTON (44) - Showalter 16; Pahl 14; Cape 6; Gary 4; Blue 2; Ripke 2; Roth 0; Landel 0; Wolfe 0. Totals: 17-10-44.

NORTH CENTRAL (48) - Bailey 19; Hayes 16; Williams 5; Cruz 4; Justice 2; Lehsten 2; Patten 0. Totals: 19-8-48.

Three-point goals: North Central - Bailey; Williams. Turnovers: Edgerton 17; North Central 11.

Edgerton  10  10  10  14  -  44

North Central  10  8  10  20  -  48

Wauseon 50, Pettisville 43

PETTISVILLE — Wauseon jumped to an early 14-9 lead and extended the lead in the second and third quarter to defeat host Pettisville 50-43.

Jonas Tester connected on five 3-pointers to lead the Indians (15-6) with 23 points. Noah Tester added 13 tallies.

Graeme Jacoby led all scorers with 25 points in the losing effort for Pettisville (13-8). Mitchell Avina chipped in 11.

WAUSEON (50) - J. Tester 23; N. Tester 13; Penrod 9; Wilson 5; Britsch 0; DeGroff 0; Delgado 0. Totals: 17-9-50.

PETTISVILLE (43) - G. Jacoby 25; Avina 11; Horning 5; C. Jacoby 2; Zuver 0; Leppelmeier 0; Reynolds 0. Totals: 19-3-43.

Three-point goals: Wauseon - J. Tester 5; N. Tester 2. Pettisville - Avina 2. Rebounds: Wauseon 25; Pettisville 20 (C. Jacoby 9). Turnovers: Wauseon 12; Pettisville 7.

Wauseon  14  4  15  17  -  50

Pettisville  9  6  8  20  -  43

Reserves: Wauseon 40, Pettisville 27.

Bryan 57, Paulding 43

PAULDING — Reese Jackson racked up 26 points for Bryan as the Bears picked up a 57-43 win at Paulding.

Jackson made nine buckets from the field and seven free throws for the 15-6 Golden Bears while Titus Rohrer added 11.

Hunter Kauser and Blake McGarvey combined for 27 points and eight triples for Paulding (6-14), netting 18 and nine points, respectively.

Hunter Kauser carried the Panthers (6-14) with 18 points behind five made three-point shots, including 1-1 on free throws following a three-point make. Blake McGarvey made three long balls for nine markers.

BRYAN (57) - Jackson 26; Rohrer 11; Lamberson 9; Arthur 6; Zuver 5; Showalter 0; Brown 0; Dean 0; Martinez 0; Huard 0. Totals: 21-12-57.

PAULDING (43) - Kauser 18; McGarvey 9; Dysinger 7; Beckman 5; C. Manz 2; Gorrell 2; Adams 0; Sarver 0; Pease 0; Bauer 0; Price 0; N. Manz 0; Martinez 0. Totals: 16-1-43.

Three-point goals: Bryan - Zuver; Lamberson; Jackson. Paulding - Kauser 5; McGarvey 3; Dysinger; Beckman. Rebounds: Bryan 26; Paulding 16. Turnovers: Bryan 6; Paulding 10.

Bryan  11  20  16  10  -  57

Paulding  3  14  13  13  -  43

Reserves: Paulding, 50-43 (OT).

Liberty-Benton 51, Patrick Henry 30

FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton outscored visiting Patrick Henry in every quarter to defeat the Patriots 51-30 in non-league action.

Ben Spiess led the Eagles (14-7) with 13 points, including three treys.

Gavin Jackson had a team high 11 points in the defeat for Patrick Henry (2-19).

PATRICK HENRY (30) - Jackson 11; Feehan 9; Rosengarten 3; Seedorf 2; Deluca 2; Crossland 1; Rosebrook 1; Williams 1. Totals: 8-12-30.

LIBERTY-BENTON (51) - Spiess 13; Reindel 8; Rath 6; Abbott 4; Doolittle 4; Erdeljac 2; Garlock 2. Totals: 26-9-51.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Jackson; Feehan. Liberty-Benton - Spiess 3; Reindel. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 25 (Seedorf 7); Liberty-Benton 18 (Rath 4). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 20; Liberty-Benton 11.

Patrick Henry  3  7  9  11  -  30

Liberty-Benton  10  15  13  13  -  51

Reserves: Liberty-Benton, 55-21.

Ottoville 86, Leipsic 48

OTTOVILLE — Ottoville racked up a whopping 50 first-half points, pounding visiting Leipsic 86-48 in PCL action.

Ryan Suever's 14 points paced five double-digit scorers for Ottoville (17-3, 6-1 PCL). William Miller added 13, Kyle Manns and Josh Thorbahn netted 12 apiece and Drew Fisher scored 10.

Tyler Sickmiller scored a team high 11 points for Leipsic (10-10, 2-4 PCL).

LEIPSIC (48) - Sickmiller 11; Brandt 9; Siefker 7; Niese 7; Schroeder 5; Liffick 2; Lammers 2; Pena 0. Totals: 18-7-48.

OTTOVILLE (86) - Suever 14; W. Miller 13; Manns 12; Thorbahn 12; Fisher 10; J. Miller 9; Langhals 6; Kortokrax 4; Schlagbaum 2; Edelbrock 2; Trentman 2; Furley 0; Hanneman 0. Totals: 34-9-86.

Three-point goals: Leipsic - Sickmiller 2; Brandt; Schroeder; Siefker. Ottoville - Manns 3; W. Miller 2; Langhals 2; J. Miller; Thorbahn. Rebounds: Ottoville 23 (Thorbahn 6).

Leipsic  8  14  9  17  -  48

Ottoville  20  30  22  14  -  86

Fort Jennings 61, Pandora-Gilboa 56

FORT JENNINGS — Fort Jennings outscored Pandora-Gilboa 42-30 in the second half to steal a 61-56 victory, its first PCL win of the season.

Evan Hoersten recorded a team-high 15 points for Fort Jennings (3-18, 1-5 PCL). Nick Trentman added 14 tallies and Carson Kazee chipped in 10.

Ryan Johnson exploded for 25 points and five treys for Pandora-Gilboa (8-11, 2-4 PCL). Walker Macke recorded 11 tallies for the Rockets.

PANDORA-GILBOA (56) - Johnson 25; Macke 11; Steiner 6; Huffman 5; Norton 3; Miller 2; Biery 2; Luginbill 0. Totals: 18-10-56.

FORT JENNINGS (61) - Hoersten 15; Trentman 14; Kazee 10; Grote 9; Schulte 5; Horstman 4; Liebrecht 4; Wittler 0; Suever 0. Totals: 24-10-61.

Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa - Johnson 5; Macke 2; Steiner; Huffman; Norton. Fort Jennings - Kazee; Horstman; Shulte.

Pandora-Gilboa  12  14  14  16  -  56

Fort Jennings  10  9  23  19  -  61

Maumee Valley Country Day 52, Stryker 51

TOLEDO — Maumee Valley Country Day's Dez Jett made two free throws with just 0.6 left in the game to steal a narrow 52-51 win over Stryker.

DJ Alexander and Tremaine Sims led the Hawks (10-10) with 13 points apiece. Jett added 11 tallies.

Kaleb Holsopple led all scorers with 18 points in the setback for Stryker (5-16). Teyvon Harris added 13 points and Brandon Bowers chipped in 10 for the Panthers.

STRYKER (51) - Holsopple 18; Harris 13; Bowers 10; Ramon 6; Barnum 2; Sloan 2; Huffman 0; Liechty 0. Totals: 20-8-51.

MAUMEE VALLEY COUNTRY DAY (52) - Alexander 13; Sims 13; Jett 11; Funkhouser 8; Jefferson 5; Kuhl 2; Szollosi 0; Kuht 0. Totals: 17-13-52.

Three-point goals: Stryker - Holsopple 3; Ramon 2; Bowers. Maumee Valley Country Day - Funkhouser 2; Alexander; Sims; Jefferson. Turnovers: Stryker 21; Maumee Valley Country Day 10.

Stryker  4  11  15  21  -  51

MVCD  10  13  12  17  -  52

