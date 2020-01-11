ANTWERP — Antwerp stayed perfect on the year at 11-0 after downing North Central, 77-43.
Jacob Savina and Jayvin Landers each scored 13 points while Jake Eaken and Luke Krouse each scored 12.
Zack Hayes paced the Eagles (6-7) with 19 points.
NORTH CENTRAL (43) — Bailey 9; C. Patten 1; Cruz 2; L. Patten 0; Williams 6; Hayes 19; Hicks 0; Lehsten 6. Totals 17-6-43.
ANTWERP (77) — Eaken 12; Jag. Landers 10; Jay. 13; Krouse 12; Hines 2; Schuette 9; Sheedy 0; Savina 13; Lichty 6; Sproles 0. Totals 30-6-77.
Three-point goals: North Central - Williams 2, Bailey. Antwerp - Jay. Landers 3, Eaken 2, Krouse 2, Savina 2, Lichty 2.
North Central 10 10 9 14 - 43
Antwerp 20 26 16 15 - 77
Reserves: Antwerp, 47-12.
Ayersville 49, Continental 40
CONTINENTAL — Kallen Brown scored 18 points as Ayersville defeated Continental, 49-40.
Brayden Amoroso added 13 points for the Pilots (4-6).
Gavin Huff scored 14 points for the Pirates (3-11).
AYERSVILLE (49) — Trevino 4; Clark 2; Calhoun 2; Eiden 2; Amoroso 13; Schlachter 4; Okuley 2; Brown 18; Clark 2.
CONTINENTAL (40) — Huff 14; Coleman 8; Armey 4; Prowant 4; Warnimont 4; Sharrits 3; Recker 3.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Amoroso, Brown. Continental - Coleman, Armey, Sharrits.
Ayersville 10 8 16 15 - 49
Continental 11 11 9 9 - 40
Reserves: Continental, 35-25.
Hicksville 65, Hilltop 36
WEST UNITY — Logan Turnbull scored 45 of Hicksville's 65 total points as the Aces defeated Hilltop, 65-36.
The Aces improve to 10-2 on the season.
Jay Garrett led the Cadets (0-11) with 14 points.
HICKSVILLE (65) — Travis 3; Balser 2; Straub 3; Miller 2; Slattery 8; Turnbull 45; Hootman 2.
HILLTOP (36) — Funkhouser 2; Schlosser 2; Garrett 14; McEwen 6; Hoffman 3; Beres 9.
Hicksville 17 12 22 14 - 65
Hilltop 15 2 6 13 - 36
Reserves: Hicksville, 52-23.
Fairview 50, Paulding 45
SHERWOOD — Fairview rallied back from an 18-8 first quarter deficit and defeated Paulding, 50-45.
Cade Polter scored 26 points to lead the Apaches (7-5).
Seth Dysinger led the Panthers (2-9) with 12 points.
PAULDING (45) — McGarvey 3; Manz 8; Kauser 8; Dysinger 12; Pease 8; Schroeder 1; Beckman 4. Totals 16-9-45.
FAIRVIEW (50) — Polter 26; Ripke 2; Frank 6; Hastings 4; Singer 5; Timbrook 7. Totals 15-19-50.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Pease 2, McGarvey, Kauser. Fairview - Polter. Rebounds: Paulding 19, Fairview 26. Turnovers: Paulding 18, Fairview 14.
Paulding 18 11 4 12 - 45
Fairview 8 13 16 23 - 50
Reserves: Paulding, 54-49.
Edgerton 52, Pettisville 38
EDGERTON — Edgerton outscored Pettisville, 52-38.
Logan Showalter led the Bulldogs (7-5) with 27 points.
Graeme Jacoby scored 20 points for the Blackbirds (9-4) while Max Leppelmeier tallied 13.
PETTISVILLE (38) — Avina 2; Zuver 0; Leppelmeier 13; Horning 1; Reinche 0; Jacoby 2; Reynolds 0; Jacoby 20. Totals 14-7-38.
EDGERTON (52) — Blue 4; Cape 4; Roth 0; Pahl 2; Ripke 3; Landel 6; Gary 6; Wolfe 0; Showalter 27. Totals 19-13-52.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - Leppelmeier 3. Edgerton - Showalter.
Pettisville 5 7 10 16 - 38
Edgerton 4 15 15 18 - 52
Delaware Hayes 48, Archbold 45
ARCHBOLD — Archbold jumped out to a 20-4 lead after one but Delaware Hayes rallied down the stretch for a 48-45 win.
Nate Griggs led the Pacers (6-5) with 14 while Paul Burris scored 12 points.
DJ Newman paced the Bluestreaks (7-4) with 16.
DELAWARE HAYES (48) — Smudz 8; Griggs 14; Harvey 6; Abdus-Salaam 2; Burris 12; Russell 6. Totals 17-8-48.
ARCHBOLD (45) — Gomez 4; Roth 5; Newman 16; Theobald 7; Zimmerman 5; Hagans 8. Totals 19-2-45.
Three-point goals: Hayes - Smudz 2, Griggs 2, Russell 2. Archbold - Newman 2, Roth, Theobald, Zimmerman. Rebounds: Hayes 24, Archbold 19. Turnovers: Hayes 8, Archbold 4.
Hayes 4 18 15 11 - 48
Archbold 20 6 15 4 - 45
Reserves: Hayes, 39-30.
Bryan 53, Northview 42
BRYAN — Bryan outscored Northview 20-10 in the final quarter to pull away for the 53-42 victory.
Titus Rohrer posted 23 points for the Golden Bears (10-2) while Reese Jackson added 11.
Jared Matuszewski led the Wildcats (6-6) with 22 wile Grant Hartnett scored 14 points.
NORTHVIEW (42) — Harnett 14; Summers 5; Kopan 1; Matuszewski 22.
BRYAN (53) — Arthur 6; Rohrer 23; Zuver 7; Lamberson 6; Jackson 11.
Three-point goals: Northview - Hartnett 4, Summers. Bryan - Zuver. Rebounds: Northview 15, Bryan 33.
Northview 7 13 10 12 - 42
Bryan 14 9 10 20 - 53
Ottawa Hills 31, Swanton 19
OTTAWA HILLS — Ottawa Hills held Swanton to just six points in the final half in a 31-19 victory.
The Green Bears improve to 7-2 on the season as Kight paced all scorers with 11.
Josh Vance and Andrew Thorton each scored eight points for the Bulldogs (6-6).
Swanton 5 9 3 2 - 19
Ottawa Hills 10 4 7 10 - 31
Columbus Grove 71, Leipsic 61
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove was outscored 18-11 in the final quarter but defeated Leipsic, 71-61.
Tayt Birnesser paced the Bulldogs (10-0, 3-0 PCL) with 22 while Ethan Halker tallied 14 and Blake Reynolds added 12 points.
Lorenzo Walther led the Vikings (5-4, 2-2 PCL) with 15 while Tyler Sickmiller scored 12.
LEIPSIC (61) — Brandt 10; Pene 2; Siefker 9; Niese 2; Liffick 11; Walther 15; Sickmiller 12. Totals 25-4-61.
COLUMBUS GROVE (71) — Reynolds 12; Birnesser 22; Hopkins 8; Clement 6; Halker 14; Schneider 9. Totals 29-10-71.
Three-point goals: Leipsic - Liffick 3, Sickmiller 2, Brandt, Siefker. Columbus Grove - Birnesser 3.
Leipsic 17 11 15 18 - 61
Columbus Grove 19 25 16 11 - 71
Kalida 53, Tinora 28
KALIDA — Kalida outscored Tinora in every quarter, in cruising to a 53-28 win.
Luke Erhart netted 15 points and Gabe Hovest added 10 points for Kalida (7-5).
Evan Willitzer led Tinora (6-7) with eight points.
TINORA (28) — Willitzer 8; Norden 7; Mar. Grube 5; Schafer 4; Bumb 2; Max Grube 2. Totals 8-8-28.
KALIDA (53) — Erhart 15; Hovest 10; warnecke 7; Ropebke 6; Vonderembse 6; Horstman 4; Vorst 3; B. Miller 2. Totals 25-1-53.
Three-point goals: Tinora Willitzer 2, Norden, Mar. Grube. Kalida - Erhart, Vorst. Rebounds: Tinora 11 (Willitzer 4, Scjafer 4), Kalida 15 (Erhart 6).
Tinora 3 9 8 8 - 28
Kalida 10 10 17 16 - 53
Liberty Center 75, Elmwood 67
BLOOMDALE — Three Liberty Center players scored in double figures, as the Tigers held off Elmwood, 75-67.
Carter Burdue tallied 18 points, Trent Murdock knocked down 16 points and Camden Krugh added 15 points for Liberty center (6-5).
Bryce Reynolds paced Elmwood (6-7) with 30 points, while Terrel Lawson had 12 points and Josiah Childress chipped in 10 points.
LIBERTY CENTER (75) — Shafer 7; Keller 7; Burdue 18; Righi 0; Leatherman 4; Krugh 15; Estelle 0; Conrad 2; Patterson 6; Murdock 16. Totals 27-16-75.
ELMWOOD (67) — Childress 10; Lawson 12; Plouck 0; Lentz 8; Hesseman 0; Able 3; Weiss 4; Reynolds 30; Beck 0; Wickard 0. Totals 23-10-67.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Krugh 3, Shafer, Burdue. Elmwood - Reynolds 7, Lawson 2, Lentz, Able.
Liberty Center 20 14 18 23 - 75
Elmwood 10 10 18 29 - 67
North Baltimore 46, Patrick Henry 40
HAMLER — North Baltimore outpointed Patrick Henry 29-18 in the second half, to rally for a 46-40 win.
Levi Gazarek netted 21 points and Clay Heineman added 14 points for North Baltimore (3-7).
Kace Jackson had 12 points and Kolton Holloway chipped in 11 points for Patrick Henry (1-8).
NORTH BALTIMORE (46) — Gazarek 21; Hagemyer 5; Clark 2; Bucher 4; Heineman 14. Totals 13-17-46.
PATRICK HENRY (40) — Schwiebert 8; Jackson 12; Schulze 4; Holloway 11; Crossland 2; Rosengarten 3. Totals 16-3-40.
Three-point goals: North Baltimore - Gazarek, Hagemyer, Bucher. Patrick Henry - Jackson 3, Schulze, Holloway. Rebounds: North baltimore 16 (Gazarek 7), North Baltimore 43 (Schwiebert 7). Turnovers: North Baltimore 7, Patrick Henry 18.
North Baltimore 10 7 10 19 - 46
Patrick Henry 14 8 4 14 - 40
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 44-7.
Ottoville 57, Pandora-Gilboa 34
PANDORA — Ottoville broke open a close ball game by outscoring Pandora-Gilboa 29-13 in the second half.
Ryan Suever had 10 points for Ottoville (9-3, 1-1 PCL).
Ryan Johnson and Will Huffman each netted 10 points for Pandora-Gilboa (5-5, 2-2 PCL).
OTTOVILLE (57) — Miller 9; Schlagbaum 3; Manns 8; Suever 10; Kortokrax 0; Miller 7; Thorbahn 6; Furley 0; Fisher 6; Edelbrock 4; Trentman 0; Langhals 4. Totals 19-11-57.
PANDORA-GILBOA (34) — Macke 3; Johnson 10; Krohn 3; Miller 2; Huffman 10; Norton 2; Pugh 0; Biery 2. Totals 13-3-34.
Three-point goals: Ottoville - J. Miller 3, Manns 2, Schlagbaum, Suever, W. Miller. Pandora-Gilboa - Johnson 2, Macke, Krohn, Huffman.
Bluffton 47, Fort Jennings 25
FORT JENNINGS — Bluffton outscored Fort Jennings 43-13 in the first three quarters, en route to a 47-25 win.
Mason Soper put in a game high 18 points and Luke Denecker added 11 points for Bluffton (10-1)
Evan Hoersten bucketed 14 points for Fort Jennings (1-11).
BLUFFTON (47) — Deardorff 0; Schriner 3; Garmatter 2; Soper 18; Shutler 4; Piercefield 6; Lovett 0; Denecker 11; Essinger 0; Schaadt 0; Hohenbrink 3; Ault 0. Totals 18-3-47.
FORT JENNINGS (25) — Trentman 7; Kazee 0; Wittler 0; Horstman 0; Hoersten 14; Liebrecht 2; Grote 2; Suever 0. Totals 11-2-25.
Three-point goals: Bluffton - Cooper 3, Denecker 3, Schriner, Hohenbrink. Fort Jennings - Trentman.
Bluffton 11 14 18 4 - 47
Fort Jennings 7 2 4 12 - 25
