ANTWERP — Antwerp stayed perfect on the year at 11-0 after downing North Central, 77-43.

Jacob Savina and Jayvin Landers each scored 13 points while Jake Eaken and Luke Krouse each scored 12.

Zack Hayes paced the Eagles (6-7) with 19 points.

NORTH CENTRAL (43) — Bailey 9; C. Patten 1; Cruz 2; L. Patten 0; Williams 6; Hayes 19; Hicks 0; Lehsten 6. Totals 17-6-43.

ANTWERP (77) — Eaken 12; Jag. Landers 10; Jay. 13; Krouse 12; Hines 2; Schuette 9; Sheedy 0; Savina 13; Lichty 6; Sproles 0. Totals 30-6-77.

Three-point goals: North Central - Williams 2, Bailey. Antwerp - Jay. Landers 3, Eaken 2, Krouse 2, Savina 2, Lichty 2. 

North Central 10 10 9 14 - 43

Antwerp 20 26 16 15 - 77

Reserves: Antwerp, 47-12.

Ayersville 49, Continental 40

CONTINENTAL — Kallen Brown scored 18 points as Ayersville defeated Continental, 49-40.

Brayden Amoroso added 13 points for the Pilots (4-6).

Gavin Huff scored 14 points for the Pirates (3-11).

AYERSVILLE (49) — Trevino 4; Clark 2; Calhoun 2; Eiden 2; Amoroso 13; Schlachter 4; Okuley 2; Brown 18; Clark 2.

CONTINENTAL (40) — Huff 14; Coleman 8; Armey 4; Prowant 4; Warnimont 4; Sharrits 3; Recker 3.

Three-point goals: Ayersville - Amoroso, Brown. Continental - Coleman, Armey, Sharrits. 

Ayersville 10 8 16 15 - 49

Continental 11 11 9 9 - 40

Reserves: Continental, 35-25.

Hicksville 65, Hilltop 36

WEST UNITY — Logan Turnbull scored 45 of Hicksville's 65 total points as the Aces defeated Hilltop, 65-36.

The Aces improve to 10-2 on the season.

Jay Garrett led the Cadets (0-11) with 14 points.

HICKSVILLE (65) — Travis 3; Balser 2; Straub 3; Miller 2; Slattery 8; Turnbull 45; Hootman 2.

HILLTOP (36) — Funkhouser 2; Schlosser 2; Garrett 14; McEwen 6; Hoffman 3; Beres 9.

Hicksville 17 12 22 14 - 65

Hilltop 15 2 6 13 - 36

Reserves: Hicksville, 52-23.

 Fairview 50, Paulding 45

SHERWOOD — Fairview rallied back from an 18-8 first quarter deficit and defeated Paulding, 50-45.

Cade Polter scored 26 points to lead the Apaches (7-5).

Seth Dysinger led the Panthers (2-9) with 12 points.

PAULDING (45) — McGarvey 3; Manz 8; Kauser 8; Dysinger 12; Pease 8; Schroeder 1; Beckman 4. Totals 16-9-45.

FAIRVIEW (50) — Polter 26; Ripke 2; Frank 6; Hastings 4; Singer 5; Timbrook 7. Totals 15-19-50.

Three-point goals: Paulding - Pease 2, McGarvey, Kauser. Fairview - Polter. Rebounds: Paulding 19, Fairview 26. Turnovers: Paulding 18, Fairview 14.

Paulding 18 11 4 12 - 45

Fairview 8 13 16 23 - 50

Reserves: Paulding, 54-49.

Edgerton 52, Pettisville 38

EDGERTON — Edgerton outscored Pettisville, 52-38.

Logan Showalter led the Bulldogs (7-5) with 27 points.

Graeme Jacoby scored 20 points for the Blackbirds (9-4) while Max Leppelmeier tallied 13.

PETTISVILLE (38) — Avina 2; Zuver 0; Leppelmeier 13; Horning 1; Reinche 0; Jacoby 2; Reynolds 0; Jacoby 20. Totals 14-7-38.

EDGERTON (52) — Blue 4; Cape 4; Roth 0; Pahl 2; Ripke 3; Landel 6; Gary 6; Wolfe 0; Showalter 27. Totals 19-13-52.

Three-point goals: Pettisville - Leppelmeier 3. Edgerton - Showalter. 

Pettisville 5 7 10 16 - 38

Edgerton 4 15 15 18 - 52

Delaware Hayes 48, Archbold 45

ARCHBOLD — Archbold jumped out to a 20-4 lead after one but Delaware Hayes rallied down the stretch for a 48-45 win.

Nate Griggs led the Pacers (6-5) with 14 while Paul Burris scored 12 points.

DJ Newman paced the Bluestreaks (7-4) with 16.

DELAWARE HAYES (48) — Smudz 8; Griggs 14; Harvey 6; Abdus-Salaam 2; Burris 12; Russell 6. Totals 17-8-48.

ARCHBOLD (45) — Gomez 4; Roth 5; Newman 16; Theobald 7; Zimmerman 5; Hagans 8. Totals 19-2-45.

Three-point goals: Hayes - Smudz 2, Griggs 2, Russell 2. Archbold - Newman 2, Roth, Theobald, Zimmerman. Rebounds: Hayes 24, Archbold 19. Turnovers: Hayes 8, Archbold 4.

Hayes 4 18 15 11 - 48

Archbold 20 6 15 4 - 45

Reserves: Hayes, 39-30.

Bryan 53, Northview 42

BRYAN — Bryan outscored Northview 20-10 in the final quarter to pull away for the 53-42 victory.

Titus Rohrer posted 23 points for the Golden Bears (10-2) while Reese Jackson added 11.

Jared Matuszewski led the Wildcats (6-6) with 22 wile Grant Hartnett scored 14 points.

NORTHVIEW (42) — Harnett 14; Summers 5; Kopan 1; Matuszewski 22.

BRYAN (53) — Arthur 6; Rohrer 23; Zuver 7; Lamberson 6; Jackson 11.

Three-point goals: Northview - Hartnett 4, Summers. Bryan - Zuver. Rebounds: Northview 15, Bryan 33. 

Northview 7 13 10 12 - 42

Bryan 14 9 10 20 - 53

 Ottawa Hills 31, Swanton 19

OTTAWA HILLS — Ottawa Hills held Swanton to just six points in the final half in a 31-19 victory.

The Green Bears improve to 7-2 on the season as Kight paced all scorers with 11.

Josh Vance and Andrew Thorton each scored eight points for the Bulldogs (6-6).

Swanton 5 9 3 2 - 19

Ottawa Hills 10 4 7 10 - 31

Columbus Grove 71, Leipsic 61

COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove was outscored 18-11 in the final quarter but defeated Leipsic, 71-61.

Tayt Birnesser paced the Bulldogs (10-0, 3-0 PCL) with 22 while Ethan Halker tallied 14 and Blake Reynolds added 12 points.

Lorenzo Walther led the Vikings (5-4, 2-2 PCL) with 15 while Tyler Sickmiller scored 12.

LEIPSIC (61) — Brandt 10; Pene 2; Siefker 9; Niese 2; Liffick 11; Walther 15; Sickmiller 12. Totals 25-4-61.

COLUMBUS GROVE (71) — Reynolds 12; Birnesser 22; Hopkins 8; Clement 6; Halker 14; Schneider 9. Totals 29-10-71.

Three-point goals: Leipsic - Liffick 3, Sickmiller 2, Brandt, Siefker. Columbus Grove - Birnesser 3. 

Leipsic 17 11 15 18 - 61

Columbus Grove 19 25 16 11 - 71

Kalida 53, Tinora 28

KALIDA — Kalida outscored Tinora in every quarter, in cruising to a 53-28 win.

Luke Erhart netted 15 points and Gabe Hovest added 10 points for Kalida (7-5).

Evan Willitzer led Tinora (6-7) with eight points.

TINORA (28) — Willitzer 8; Norden 7; Mar. Grube 5; Schafer 4; Bumb 2; Max Grube 2. Totals 8-8-28.

KALIDA (53) — Erhart 15; Hovest 10; warnecke 7; Ropebke 6; Vonderembse 6; Horstman 4; Vorst 3; B. Miller 2. Totals 25-1-53.

Three-point goals: Tinora Willitzer 2, Norden, Mar. Grube. Kalida - Erhart, Vorst. Rebounds: Tinora 11 (Willitzer 4, Scjafer 4), Kalida 15 (Erhart 6).

Tinora    3    9    8    8  -  28

Kalida  10  10  17  16  -  53

Liberty Center 75, Elmwood 67

BLOOMDALE — Three Liberty Center players scored in double figures, as the Tigers held off Elmwood, 75-67.

Carter Burdue tallied 18 points, Trent Murdock knocked down 16 points and Camden Krugh added 15 points for Liberty center (6-5). 

Bryce Reynolds paced Elmwood (6-7) with 30 points, while Terrel Lawson had 12 points and Josiah Childress chipped in 10 points.

LIBERTY CENTER (75) — Shafer 7; Keller 7; Burdue 18; Righi 0; Leatherman 4; Krugh 15; Estelle 0; Conrad 2; Patterson 6; Murdock 16. Totals 27-16-75.

ELMWOOD (67) — Childress 10; Lawson 12; Plouck 0; Lentz 8; Hesseman 0; Able 3; Weiss 4; Reynolds 30; Beck 0; Wickard 0. Totals 23-10-67.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Krugh 3, Shafer, Burdue. Elmwood - Reynolds 7, Lawson 2, Lentz, Able.

Liberty Center  20  14  18  23  -  75

Elmwood           10  10  18  29  -  67

North Baltimore 46, Patrick Henry 40

HAMLER — North Baltimore outpointed Patrick Henry 29-18 in the second half, to rally for a 46-40 win.

Levi Gazarek netted 21 points and Clay Heineman added 14 points for North Baltimore (3-7).

Kace Jackson had 12 points and Kolton Holloway chipped in 11 points for Patrick Henry (1-8). 

NORTH BALTIMORE (46) — Gazarek 21; Hagemyer 5; Clark 2; Bucher 4; Heineman 14. Totals 13-17-46.

PATRICK HENRY (40) — Schwiebert 8; Jackson 12; Schulze 4; Holloway 11; Crossland 2; Rosengarten 3. Totals 16-3-40.

Three-point goals: North Baltimore - Gazarek, Hagemyer, Bucher. Patrick Henry - Jackson 3, Schulze, Holloway. Rebounds: North baltimore 16 (Gazarek 7), North Baltimore 43 (Schwiebert 7). Turnovers: North Baltimore 7, Patrick Henry 18.

North Baltimore  10   7  10  19  -  46

Patrick Henry      14   8    4  14  -  40

Reserves: Patrick Henry, 44-7.

Ottoville 57, Pandora-Gilboa 34

PANDORA — Ottoville broke open a close ball game by outscoring Pandora-Gilboa 29-13 in the second half. 

Ryan Suever had 10 points for Ottoville (9-3, 1-1 PCL).

Ryan Johnson and Will Huffman each netted 10 points for Pandora-Gilboa (5-5, 2-2 PCL).

OTTOVILLE (57) — Miller 9; Schlagbaum 3; Manns 8; Suever 10; Kortokrax 0; Miller 7; Thorbahn 6; Furley 0; Fisher 6; Edelbrock 4; Trentman 0; Langhals 4. Totals 19-11-57.

PANDORA-GILBOA (34) — Macke 3; Johnson 10; Krohn 3; Miller 2; Huffman 10; Norton 2; Pugh 0; Biery 2. Totals 13-3-34.

Three-point goals: Ottoville - J. Miller 3, Manns 2, Schlagbaum, Suever, W. Miller. Pandora-Gilboa - Johnson 2, Macke, Krohn, Huffman.

Bluffton 47, Fort Jennings 25

FORT JENNINGS — Bluffton outscored Fort Jennings 43-13 in the first three quarters, en route to a 47-25 win.

Mason Soper put in a game high 18 points and Luke Denecker added 11 points for Bluffton (10-1)

Evan Hoersten bucketed 14 points for Fort Jennings (1-11).

BLUFFTON (47) — Deardorff 0; Schriner 3; Garmatter 2; Soper 18; Shutler 4; Piercefield 6; Lovett 0; Denecker 11; Essinger 0; Schaadt 0; Hohenbrink 3; Ault 0. Totals 18-3-47.

FORT JENNINGS (25) — Trentman 7; Kazee 0; Wittler 0; Horstman 0; Hoersten 14; Liebrecht 2; Grote 2; Suever 0. Totals 11-2-25.

Three-point goals: Bluffton - Cooper 3, Denecker 3, Schriner, Hohenbrink. Fort Jennings - Trentman.

Bluffton           11  14  18    4  -  47

Fort Jennings    7    2    4  12  -  25

 

