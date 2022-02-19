Antwerp 52, Blackhawk Christian (Ind.) 49
ANTWERP — Antwerp capped off a 21-1 regular season with an impressive 52-49 home win over Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (Ind.) at ‘The Range’ on Saturday.
Landon Brewer hit three treys and led the No. 1 Archers with 19 points. Jagger Landers tallied 11 points and nine rebounds in the victory while Luke Krouse added 10 points.
Gage Sefton’s 21 points led all scorers for the Braves (16-4), which have won 2A state titles in Indiana in two of the last three years.
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN (49) - Pickett 2; Furst 10; Davidson 2; Jones 6; Sefton 21; Boyer 8. Totals 17-45 7-10 49.
ANTWERP (52) - Moore 0; Recker 2; McMichael 1; Landers 11; Altimus 9; Krouse 10; Steel 0; Brewer 19. Totals 19-40 6-8 52.
Three-point goals: Blackhawk Christian 8-19 (Sefton 4, Jones 2, Boyer 2), Antwerp 8-21 (Altimus 3, Brewer 3, Landers, Krouse). Rebounds: Blackhawk Christian 22, Antwerp 16 (Landers 9). Turnovers: Blackhawk Christian 9, Antwerp 8.
Blackhawk Christian 16 19 11 3 - 49
Antwerp 15 16 12 9 - 52
Reserves: Blackhawk Christian, 49-36.
Paulding 58, Miller City 46
MILLER CITY — Paulding rained down 10 makes from outside the arc, capping the regular season with a 58-46 road win against Miller City.
Peyton Adams hit four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 18 points for the Panthers (8-14) while Ethan Foltz added three treys and 15 markers.
Silas Niese put up a dozen points to pace the Wildcats (11-11). Jaden Nuveman and Owen Tobe each scored 10.
PAULDING (58) - Bauer 6; Agler 4; Manz 7; P. Adams 18; Gorrell 8; Martinez 0; Reeb 0; Jones 0; Foltz 15. Totals 19-36 10-14 58.
MILLER CITY (46) - Barlage 0; Niese 12; Weis 2; Au. Ruhe 9; Warnimont 1; Nuveman 10; Tobe 10; Pester 2. Totals 20-38 5-10 46.
Three-point goals: Paulding - P. Adams 4, Foltz 3, Gorrell 2, Manz. Miller City - Niese. Rebounds: Paulding 16, Miller City 19. Turnovers: Paulding 12, Miller City 15.
Paulding 19 15 8 16 - 58
Miller City 11 8 15 12 - 46
Northview 58, Napoleon 50
NAPOLEON — Napoleon finished as just the third team to finish within single digits of No. 5 Sylvania Northview, but the visiting Wildcats won their 15th straight game and completed an unbeaten NLL title win with a 58-50 victory.
NLL Player of the Year Sean Craig poured in 31 points for Northview (21-1, 14-0 NLL) to cap off the unbeaten run through league play.
Tanner Rubinstein’s 18 points led the ledger for Napoleon (12-10, 7-7) while Kaleb Woods chipped in 10.
NORTHVIEW (58) - Bradford 0; Tackett 0; Biggs 9; Barnesky 0; Hunt 8; Kopan 10; Craig 31. Totals 19-14-58.
NAPOLEON (50) - Behnfeldt 0; Wolf 5; Mack 7; Woods 10; Williams 2; Grant 0; Kruse 6; Ta. Rubinstein 18; Stoner 0; Tr. Rubinstein 0. Totals 21-7-50.
Three-point goals: Northview - Craig 4, Hunt, Biggs. Napoleon - Wolf.
Northview 14 12 17 15 - 58
Napoleon 12 7 14 17 - 50
Reserves: Northview, 40-38.
Celina 46, Bryan 41
BRYAN — A fourth-quarter rally from Bryan fell short as Celina picked up a 46-41 win on the Bears’ home planks.
Josh Rasawehr netted a game-best 16 points for the Bulldogs (7-15), which led by 14 points heading into the final stanza. Quinn Andrew chipped in 11 markers.
Craig Jackson tallied 11 points for Bryan (1-20) while Sam Herold scored 10 and Logan Moss hit three treys for nine points.
CELINA (46) - Rasawehr 16; Andrew 11; Gabes 9; Ackley 6; Feister 3; Altstaetter 1. Totals 17-34 5-7 46.
BRYAN (41) - Jackson 11; Herold 10; Moss 9; Cox 5; Brown 2; Langenderfer 2; Dominique 2. Totals 15-33 4-5 41.
Three-point goals: Celina 7-13 (Andrew 3, Ackley 2, Gabes, Feister), Bryan 7-15 (Moss 3, Jackson 2, Herold 2).
Celina 14 12 11 9 - 46
Bryan 11 7 5 18 - 41
Reserves: Celina, 38-28.
