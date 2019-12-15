Antwerp 61, Continental 27
CONTINENTAL — Antwerp continued their hot start to the season with a 61-27 win over host Continental in boys hoops action on Saturday.
Jagger Landers led Antwerp (5-0) with a game high 21 points.
Gavin Huff led Continental (1-5) with 12 points while Mitch Coleman added 11 points.
ANTWERP (61) — Eaken 7; Jag. Landers 21; Jay. Landers 7; Krouse 2; Schuette 7; Sheedy 6; Sarvina 9; Lichty 8. Totals -48.
CONTINENTAL (27) — Huff 12; Coleman 11; Prowant 2; Brecht 2. Totals -27.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - Jag.Landers 2, Lichty 2,Sarvina, Sheedy, Schuette, Jav. Landers. Continental - Coleman.
Antwerp 29 13 12 7 - 61
Continental 9 10 6 2 - 27
Reserves: Continental, 26-21.
Archbold 52, Holgate 35
HOLGATE — Archbold improved to 4-0 on the season with a 52-35 win over host Holgate.
Elijah Zimmerman led Archbold with 17 points and Ethan Hagans added 12 for the Blue Streaks.
Holgate (0-3) was led by Luke Wenner with 10 points.
ARCHBOLD (52) — Gomez 8; Newman 4; Roth 6; Theobald 5; Zimmerman 17; Hagans 12. Totals 17-13-52.
HOLGATE (35) — Sonnenberg 5; Wenner 10; Sparks 2; Hartman 2; Kelly 5; Hattemer 8; Medina 3. Totals 13-6-35.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Roth 2, Zimmerman 2, Hagens. Holgate - Sonnenberg, Kelly, Medina. Rebounds: Archbold 30, Holgate 21. Turnovers: Archbold 10, Holgate 9.
Archbold 19 15 10 8 - 52
Holgate 9 5 16 5 - 35
Reserves: Archbold, 40-25.
Fairview 61, Fayette 56
SHERWOOD — The Apaches of Fairview held off the Eagles of Fayette with a 61-56 victory in non league action.
Cade Polter and Russ Zeedyk led Fairview (3-1) each with 17 points while Caleb Frank added 10 points.
Noah Brinegar led Fayette (2-4) with 15 points and Tanner Wagner dropped in 11 for the Eagles.
FAYETTE (56) — Colegrove 3; Wentz 7; Mitchell 7; Brinegar 15; Wagner 11; Lemley 4; Lerma 8; Aguilar 1. Totals 21-5-56.
FAIRVIEW (61) — Nusbaum 0; Polter 17; Ripke 8;Frank 10; Hasting 5; Singer 4; Zeedyk 17. Totals 25-6-61.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Wagner 3, Brinegar 3, Mitchell, Wentz, Colegrove. Fairview - Polter 5.
Fayette 17 12 11 16 - 56
Fairview 17 15 12 17 - 61
North Central 55, Swanton 27
SWANTON — North Central played shut down defense, holding host Swanton (3-1) to single digits in every quarter en route way to a 55-27 win.
Zack Hayes led North Central (5-0) with 16 points while Jack Bailey added 15.
NORTH CENTRAL (55) — Bailey 15; C. Patten 0; L. Patten 9; Williams 9; Hayes 16; Hicks 2; Lehsten 4. Totals 24-2-55.
SWANTON (27) —Vance 8; Weigel 5; Betz 8; Thornton 1; Szalaski 3; Durate 0; Crow 2. Totals 9-7-27.
Three-point goals: North Central - Hayes 2, Williams, Patten, Bailey. Swanton - Betz 2.
North Central 15 10 18 12 - 55
Swanton 4 8 6 9 - 27
Reserves: Swanton, 37-26.
Wauseon 67, Napoleon 47
NAPOLEON — Noah Tester of Wauseon scored a game high 26 points for the Indians as they defeated host Napoleon (1-3) 67-47 in non league action.
Also scoring in double digits for Wauseon (3-0) were Connar Penrod with 13 points and Sean Brock with 11 and Jonas Tester rounding out the scoring with 10.
Jarrett Gerdeman's nine points were tops for the Indians.
WAUSEON (67) — J. Tester 10; N. Tester 26; Penrod 13; Delgado 3; Brock 11; Stump 2; Wilson 2. Totals 24-14-67.
NAPOLEON (47) — G.Brubaker 2; Hinojosa 8; J. Brubaker 3;Warnecke 6; Rosebrook 5; Gerdeman 9; Willeman 7. Totals 18-3-47.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - N.Tester 4, J. Tester. Napoleon - Hinojosa 2, Warnecke 2, Willeman, Gerderman, Rosebrock, J. Brubaker.
Wauseon 16 18 17 16 - 67
Napoleon 13 8 4 22 - 47
Ottoville 54, Spencerville 44
OTTOVILLE — Ottoville held Spencerville to 14 points in the first half and went on to a 54-44 win in non league action.
Trae Schlagbaum led Ottoville (4-2) with 15 points while Joe Miller added 13 points.
Eli Harter led Spencerville (1-5) with 13 points while Josh Henline and Dalton Prichard each dropped in 12 points for the Bearcats.
SPENCERVILLE (44) — Henline 12; Brown 2; J. Goecke 0; K. Goecke 4; Koenig 0; Prichard 12; Harter 13; Wiechart 1. Totals 16-7-44.
OTTOVILLE (54) — J. Miler 13; Schlagbaum 15; Manns 3; Kortokrax 6; W. Miller 9; Fisher 4; Edelbrock 2; Langhals 2. Totals 16-20-54.
Three-point goals: Spencerville - Prichard 3, Henline 2. Ottoville - Schlagbaum, W.Miller. Rebounds: Spencerville 12, Ottoville 29.
Spencerville 5 9 17 13 - 44
Ottoville 12 11 19 12 - 54
