Archbold 60, Napoleon 55 (OT)
NAPOLEON — Napoleon outscored Archbold 12-5 in the fourth quarter to force overtime but the Bluestreaks got the last laugh with a 60-55 OT victory.
Ashton Kammeyer and Alex Roth each scored 13 points to pace Archbold (13-7) while Jayden Seiler and Tyler Hurst chipped in 12 points apiece.
Josh Mack put up 13 points in the setback for the Wildcats (11-8). Caden Kruse tallied 11 markers.
ARCHBOLD (60) - Bailey 0; Brenner 6; Johns 0; Roth 13; Seiler 12; Newman 4; Kammeyer 13; Hurst 12. Totals 22-8-60.
NAPOLEON (55) - Behnfeldt 3; Wolf 9; Mack 13; Woods 8; Williams 2; Grant 0; Kruse 11; Ta. Rubinstein 9; Stoner 0. Totals 21-8-55.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Roth 2, Seiler 2, Hurst. Napoleon - Wolf 3, Behnfeldt, Kruse.
Archbold 11 14 21 5 9 - 60
Napoleon 17 13 9 12 4 - 55
Reserves: Napoleon, 44-17.
Ayersville 48, Montpelier 40
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville bounced back from a narrow Friday conference loss, pulling away on Senior Day to defeat visiting Montpelier, 48-40.
Tyson Schlachter put up 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Pilots (16-4) while Jakob Trevino chipped in 14 markers.
Grant Girrell’s 10 points paced the Locos (2-18) while David Bowman netted nine points and seven boards.
MONTPELIER (40) - Girrell 10; Bowman 9; Grime 8; G. Walz 5; Thorp 5; Mattern 3; A. Walz 0. Totals 15-38 7-8 40.
AYERSVILLE (48) - Schlachter 15; Trevino 14; Eiden 9; McGuire 7; Clark 2; Miler 1; Michel 0; Amoroso 0; Brown 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 19-47 6-9 48.
Three-point goals: Montpelier 3-8 (Bowman, Thorp, Mattern), Ayersville 4-14 (Trevino 2, Eiden, McGuire). Rebounds: Montpelier 22 (Bowman 7), Ayersville 25 (Schlachter 11). Turnovers: Montpelier 6, Ayersville 7.
Montpelier 12 6 13 9 - 40
Ayersville 13 9 12 14 - 48
Crestview 49, Tinora 40
Crestview held Tinora to just seven first-half points, downing the host Rams 49-40.
Luke Harris hit three treys and paced the Rams (5-14) with 15 points.
Freshman Wren Sheets put up 17 points to lead all scorers for the Knights (14-5).
CRESTVIEW (49) - Etzler 5; Jackson 8; Temple 9; Hunter 3; Sheets 17; Lichtle 2; Ward 3; Easterling 2; Ludwig 0; Harting 0 Sowers 0; Kreischer 0; Kline 0; Jones 0. Totals 20-6-49.
TINORA (40) - Eckert 3; Rinkel 5; Miles 1; Rittenhouse 0; Schafer 7; Plassman 3; Harris 15; Tr. Wiemken 0; Ackerman 6; Anders 0; Bohn 0; Ty. Wiemken 0. Totals 12-10-40.
Three-point goals: Crestview - Temple 2, Etzler. Tinora - Harris 3, Eckert, Rinkel, Plassman. Turnovers: Crestview 6, Tinora 7.
Crestview 13 4 19 13 - 49
Tinora 4 3 18 15 - 40
Paulding 53, Bryan 40
PAULDING — Paulding forced Bryan into 25 turnovers as the Panthers earned a 53-40 win at ‘The Jungle.’
Nick Manz led a trio of players in double digits for Paulding (7-14) with 12 points while Peyton Adams and Ethan Foltz put up 11 and 10 tallies, respectively.
Craig Jackson put up a game-best 18 points for the Golden Bears (1-17).
BRYAN (40) - C. Brown 3; Koenig 0; Moss 0; Cox 3; Pelz 4; Watson 0; Jackson 18; Kepler 2; Herold 6; Langenderfer 0; Dominique 4; K. Brown 0; Bassett 0; Oberlin 0. Totals 15-40 7-8 40.
PAULDING (53) - Zartman 3; Bauer 6; Agler 0; Manz 12; P. Adams 11; Gorrell 6; Martinez 0; Reeb 3; A. Adams 2; Foltz 10; Cantu 0. Totals 20-44 8-14 53.
Three-point goals: Bryan - C. Brown, Cox, Jackson. Paulding - P. Adams 3, Zartman, Gorrell. Rebounds: Bryan 24, Paulding 26. Turnovers: Bryan 25, Paulding 13.
Bryan 8 13 10 9 - 40
Paulding 11 14 14 14 - 53
Reserves: Bryan, 31-27.
Wauseon 46, Pettisville 34
PETTISVILLE — Wauseon overcame a stellar game from Pettisville’s Cayden Jacoby to stifle the Blackbirds, 46-34.
Jonas Tester put up 18 points to lead the Indians (13-8), which outscored Pettisville 27-17 in the second and third quarters to gain separation. Tyson Rodriguez tallied 10 markers.
Jacoby finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and 11 blocks for the Blackbirds (11-10) while Jaret Beck netted 10.
WAUSEON (46) - Tester 18; Burt 3; Armstrong 2; Leatherman 0; Borton 0; Gleckler 0; Rodriguez 10; Powers 3; Hines 8; Parsons 0; Patterson 0; Keefer 0; Shaw 2. Totals 17-49 13-20 46.
PETTISVILLE (34) - Kaufmann 0; Ripke 7; Basselman 0; Adkins 6; Beck 10; Myers 0; Rupp 0; Jacoby 11. Totals 11-28 9-13 34.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Rodriguez 2, Burt. Pettisville - Beck 2, Ripke. Rebounds: Wauseon 26, Pettisville 19 (Jacoby 7). Turnovers: Wauseon 6, Pettisville 15.
Wauseon 7 12 15 12 - 46
Pettisville 4 8 9 13 - 34
Reserves: Wauseon, 46-13.
Patrick Henry 55, Liberty-Benton 45
FINDLAY — Patrick Henry picked up its fifth straight victory, downing host Liberty-Benton 55-45.
Nash Meyer put up 19 points and knocked down three longballs in the win for the Patriots (14-5). Lincoln Creager chipped in 12.
Lincoln Garlock hit five treys for 15 points for L-B (15-5) while Malik Eckford netted 10.
PATRICK HENRY (55) - Johnson 5; Creager 12; Rosengarten 2; Jackson 1; Meyer 19; Behrman 9; Seedorf 3; Rosebrook 4. Totals 16-18-55.
LIBERTY-BENTON (45) - K. Garlock 4; Eckford 10; L. Garlock 15; Wages 1; Collert 6; Hanni-Wells 4; Gerken 5. Totals 15-9-45.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Meyer 3, Creager 2. Liberty-Benton - L. Garlock 5, Gerken.
Patrick Henry 10 14 15 16 - 55
Liberty-Benton 8 11 11 15 - 45
Evergreen 53, Fayette 51
FAYETTE — Evergreen battled back from an early deficit to edge host Fayette, 53-51.
Evan Lumbrezer’s 21 points led all scorers in the win for the Vikings (10-8), which have won four straight and seven of eight. RJ Shunck added 16 points while Eli Keifer netted 11.
Elijah Lerma paced the Eagles (10-10) with 18 points. Xander Dunnett hit five treys for 15 points while Quinn Mitchell scored 10 in the Eagles’ eighth straight loss.
EVERGREEN (53) - B. Hudik 3; Shunck 16; Loeffler 2; Keifer 11; Lumbrezer 21; Woodring 0; R. Hudik 0. Totals 21-8-53.
FAYETTE (51) - Frenn 8; Q. Mitchell 10; Moats 0; W. Mitchell 0; Lemley 0; Lerma 18; Lester 0; Dunnett 15. Totals 18-6-51.
Three-point goals: Evergreen - Keifer 2, B. Hudik. Fayette - Dunnett 5, Frenn 2, Q. Mitchell 2.
Evergreen 11 16 12 14 - 53
Fayette 17 14 10 10 - 51
Hicksville 66, Hilltop 36
WEST UNITY — Aaron Klima and Jackson Bergman combined for 41 points on Saturday as Hicksivlle boys basketball cruised toa 66-36 win over Hilltop on the road
Klima knocked down two threes and had 23 points to lead all scorers. Jackson Bergman added 18 poits and eight Rebounds for the Aces (14-7).
Hilltop (2-16) was able to make it interesting afer one quarter, only trailing by two points but the rest of the game couldin’t be reciprocated. Ian Hoffman led the Cadets with eight points. Aiden Funkhouser added 11 points.
HICKSVILLE (66) - Klima 23; Myers 6; Bergman 18; Sheets 0; Baird 10; Heisler 2; Slattery 0; Rosalez 0; Gordon 7. Totals: 22-4-10-66.
HILLTOP (36) - Hayes 3; Kesler 6; Schlosser 0; Wyse 6; Funkhouser 7; Jennings 6; Hoffman 8; Rodriguez 0. Totals: 9-5-3-36.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Jennings 2, Hoffman 2, Funhouser. Hicksville - Klima 2, Myers 2. Rebounds: Hicksville 34 (Bergman 8), Hilltop 17. Turnovers: Hicksville 10, Hilltop 10.
Hicksville 17 21 12 16 - 66
Hilltop 15 5 4 12 - 36
Reserves: Hicksville 33-28
Antwerp 55, Edon 18
EDON — Antwerp boys basketball went on the road Saturday and earned their 18th win of the season in a 55-18 non-league triumph at Edon.
The Archers (18-1) rained down 11 threes including four from Landon Brewer who led all scorers with 19 points. Jagger Landers knocked down three from long distance and had 12 points while also adding eight rebounds. Carson Altimus led the team in assists and steals with four each.
For Edon (11-8), they struggled shooting the ball, especially from the outside as they went 1-for-17 and only mustered 18 points, which is their lowest scoring output of the season. Jack Berry downed the lone three for the Bombers leading them with seven points.
ANTWERP (55) - Recker 5; McMichael 3; Landers 12; Altimus 5; Krouse 5; Lichty 0; Phares 3; Steel 3; Fuller 0; Brewer 19. Totals: 9-17 11-28 4-8 - 55.
EDON (18) - Berry 7; Gallehue 4; Sapp 3; Kiess 2; Ralabaugh 2; Nester 0; Ripke 0; Steinke 0; Hulbert 0; Craven 0; Hulbert 0. Totals: 5-17 1-17 5-7 - 18.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - Brewer 4, Landers 3, Recker, McMichael, Krouse, Phars. Edon - Berry. Rebounds: Antwerp 23 (Landers 8), Edon 26. Assists: Antwerp 12 (Altimus 4). Steals: Antwerp 11 (Altimus 4). Turnovers: Edon 14, Antwerp 1.
Antwerp 21 9 18 7 - 55
Edon 2 6 5 5 - 18
Reserves: Edon 27-25
Lima Shawnee 61, Wayne Trace 55
LIMA — Wayne Trace suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday night in a 61-55 road loss against Lima Shawnee.
The Raiders (19-2) saw a combined 44 points, 22 points each from Brooks Laukhuf and Kyle Stoller in the loss. Laukhuf drained four threes on the night.
Shawnee (13-7) saw three different players score 11 points with Will McBride, Brady Wheeler and Austin Miller all tying for the team lead in scoring.
WAYNE TRACE (55) - Myers 0; Miller 0; T. Sinn 0; C. Sinn 5; B. Laukhuf 22; Gerber 0; Davis 0; Winans 0; Forrer 0; Graham 6; Stoller 22; A. Laukhuf 0. Totals: 17-29 5-22 6-6 - 55.
LIMA SHAWNEE (61) - McBride 11; Best 9; Wheeler 11; Wilson 0; Miller 11; Fisher 0; Johnson 8; Lynch 2; Pasion 9. Totals: 17-24 7-18 6-8 - 61.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace - B. Laukhuf 4, C. Sinn. Lima Shawnee - McBride 3, Best, Wheeler, Miller, Pasion. Rebounds: Lima Shawnee 24 (Johnson 9), Wayne Trace 23 (Stoller, C. Sinn 5). Assists: Wayne Trace 12 (C. Sinn 4), Lima Shawnee 12 (Miller 4). Steals: Lima Shawnee 4 (Best, Wheeler, Miller, Johnson), Wayne Trace 9 (Stoller 3). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 9, Lima Shawnee 15.
Wayne Trace 12 17 13 13 - 55
Lima Shawnee 16 15 17 13 - 61
Reserves: Lima Shawnee 51-24
North Central 77, Edgerton 71
PIONEER — North Central and Edgerton combined to score 148 points, including 91 in the second half as the Eagles won a high-scoring battle 77-71 on their home court.
North Cental’s (12-8) Zach Hayes had 28 points, going 8-of-11 from the free throw line, to lead all scorers. Joey Burt added 24, going 12-of-16 from the charity stripe. As a team, the Ealges went 27-of-35 from the free throw line in the game.
As for Edgerton (5-16), it was raining threes as the Bulldogs sank a whopping 14 threes on the night including six from freshman Cory Herman who was second on Edgerton with 20 points. Cole Meyer led the team with 22 points, he had three triples in the game.
EDGERTON (71) - Meyer 22; Everetts 11; Swank 11; Blue 2; Walkup 0; Krontz 3; Herman 20; N. Timbrook 2. Totals: 11-14-7-71.
NORTH CENTRAL (77) - Burt 24; Sanford 5; Patten 0; Meyers 0; Kidston 0; Justice 6; Hayes 28; Hicks 0; Pettit 14. Totals: 22-2-27-77.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Herman 6, Meyer 3, Swank 3, Everetts, Krontz. North Central - Sanford, Pettit. Turnovers: North Central 13, Edgerton 16.
Edgerton 16 10 19 26 - 71
North Central 16 15 21 25 - 77
Continental 37, Holgate 31
CONTINENTAL — Continental earned just its seventh win on the season Saturday with a 37-31 win on their home court over BBC foe Holgate.
Connor Knipp-Williams led the way for the Pirates with 11 (7-14) points while Rhenn Armey also added 11 points in the the win.
Robbie Thacker led all scorers with 12 points for Holgate (7-12) in the loss.
HOLGATE (31) - Thacker 12; Belmores 6; McCord 5; Kelly 4, Boecker 2.
CONTINENTAL (37) - Armey 11; Knipp-Williams 11; Sharrits 6; Huff 5; Hoeffel.
Holgate 2 12 5 12 - 31
Continental 7 12 4 14 - 37
