Hicksville 59, Hilltop 26
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville snapped a six-game losing streak in dominant fashion, rolling visiting Hilltop, 59-26.
Alex Gordon tallied 21 points and seven boards for the Aces (12-9), which shot 22-of-38 from the field. Brody Balser added 13 points, including four 3-pointers.
Cameron Schlosser and Aiden Funkhouser netted seven points each for the Cadets (5-16).
HILLTOP (26) - Haynes 0; Schlosser 7; Kesler 6; Funkhouser 7; Eckenrode 1; Runkel 2; Bailey 3; Rodriguez 0. Totals 8-30 8-15 26.
HICKSVILLE (59) - Sanders 0; Klima 7; Balser 13; Graber 2; Langham 2; Rosalez 6; Sheets 5; Slattery 2; Stuckey 1; Gordon 21. Totals 22-38 11-23 59.
Three-point goals: Hilltop 2-17 (Schlosser, Bailey), Hicksville 4-7 (Balser 4). Rebounds: Hilltop 19, Hicksville 25 (Gordon 7). Turnovers: Hilltop 12, Hicksville 6.
Hilltop 9 5 5 7 - 26
Hicksville 12 17 17 13 - 59
Reserves: Hicksville, 25-17.
Ayersville 51, Montpelier 38
MONTPELIER — Ayersville’s Garrett Flory led three Pilots in double figures in a 51-38 win at Montpelier, their fifth straight.
Flroy netted 14 points to pace Ayersville (13-8) while Weston McGuire and Brady Clark added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Garrett Walz hit three treys and led all scorers with 17 points for the Locos (8-12).
AYERSVILLE (51) - Flory 14; McGuire 13; Clark 12; Amoroso 8; Michel 4; Brown 0; Fishpaw 0; Hinkle 0; Marvin 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 18-45 13-20 51.
MONTPELIER (38) - Walz 17; Girrell 10; Camper 7; Grime 4; Thorp 0; Brink 0; Martin 0; Sommer 0. Totals 13-40 8-17 38.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 2-9 (Flory, McGuire), Montpelier 4-9 (Walz 3, Camper). Rebounds: Ayersville 27 (Michel 8), Montpelier 23 (Grime 7). Turnovers: Ayersville 6, Montpelier 8.
Ayersville 13 11 15 12 - 51
Montpelier 7 9 14 8 - 38
Reserves: Montpelier, 36-25.
Antwerp 43, Delphos St. John’s 41
DELPHOS — Antwerp junior Landon Brewer recorded his 1,000th career point as his Archers extended their win streak to eight straight with a 43-41 win at Delphos St. John’s.
Brewer finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds in the win for Antwerp (17-3). Reid Lichty added 13 points and three longballs.
Cameron Elwer’s 16 points paced the Blue Jays (15-6).
ANTWERP (43) - Moore 3; McMichael 0; Altimus 8; R. Lichty 13; Smith 0; Brewer 16; HItzeman 0; Savina 0; Fuller 3. Totals 16-41 7-11 43.
DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (41) - Grothaus 7; Gerker 9; Schwinnen 2; Feathers 0; Elwer 16; Au. Moenter 5; Druckemiller 0; Werts 0; Boggs 0; Aa. Moenter 2. Totals 14-39 8-10 41.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 4-15 (Lichty 3, Fuller), St. John’s 5-18 (Gerker 3, Au. Moenter, Grothaus). Rebounds: Antwerp 28 (Brewer 14), St. John’s 19. Turnovers: Antwerp 13, St. John’s 7.
Antwerp 11 11 14 7 - 43
St. John’s 14 7 8 12 - 41
Reserves: St. John’s, 40-34.
Wauseon 46, Pettisville 41
WAUSEON — Wauseon outscored Pettisville 18-8 in the second quarter to seize control en route to a 46-41 win, its seventh straight.
Landon Hines hit seven baskets for 14 points to pace the Indians (14-7) while Tyson Rodirguez hit three longballs and added 13 points. Jack Leatherman made it three in double digits with 10 tallies.
Cayden Jacoby powered the Blackbirds (13-8) in defeat with 21 markers and 10 rebounds.
PETTISVILLE (41) - Leppelmeier 3; Ripke 1; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 7; Beck 9; Jacoby 21. Totals 15-43 8-11 41.
WAUSEON (46) - Leatherman 10; Rodriguez 13; Armstrong 0; McLeod 9; Borton 0; Hines 14; Parsons 0. Totals 19-37 5-7 46.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 3-9 (Leppelmeier, Adkins, Beck), Wauseon 3+10 (Rodriguez 3). Rebounds: Pettisville 20 (Jacoby 10), Wauseon 19. Turnovers: Pettisville 7, Wauseon 7.
Pettisville 10 8 12 11 - 41
Wauseon 7 18 15 6 - 46
Napoleon 71, Archbold 61
ARCHBOLD — Through one half of basketball, Archbold and Napoleon played even in a Saturday non-league contest between the two schools but the Wildcats were able to outscore the Blue Streaks 17-9 in the third quarter and pull away for a 71-61 victory.
Napoleon (9-11) saw four players reach double figures with Caden Kruse leading the way with 19 while Blake Wolf added 18, Trey Rubinstein 12 and Caleb Stoner 11.
Archbold (10-11), saw Cade Brenner knock down four from distance and lead the way with 20 while Jayden Seiler hit two more from deep and add 11 on a night that saw the Blue Streaks down 10 three-pointers all together.
NAPOLEON (71) - Ressler 3; Wolf 18; Peckinpaugh 0; Woods 0; Williams 8; Kruse 19; Stoner 11; Rubinstein 12. Totals: 27-4-5 71.
ARCHBOLD (61) - Phillips 7; Brenner 20; Wendt 3; Seiler 11; Gomez 0; Diller 2; Miller 7; Hudson 0; Nofziger 11. Totals: 13-10-5 61.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Wolf 2, Ressler, Kruse; Archbold - Brenner 4, Seiler 2, Miller 2, Phillips, Wendt.
Napoleon 14 19 17 21 - 71
Archbold 12 18 9 22 - 61
Wayne Trace 58, Lima Shawnee 44
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace were able to cause mass havoc on the defenisve end Saturday, forcing Lima Shawnee to commit 22 turnovers in a 58-44 triumph.
The Raiders (15-6) committed just six turnovers themselves and saw Brooks Laukfuf pour in 29 points while going 5-of-7 from the thre-point line. Kyle Stoller added 13.
Lima Shawnee (9-11) saw Austin Miller lead the way with 11, Brady Grabes added nine.
LIMA SHAWNEE (43) - McBride 7; Lynch 4; Freiberger 0; Miller 11; Bertke 5; Barker 0; Noonan 0; Wilson 2; Pasion 5; Gabes 9; Schinpke 0; Ebling 0. Totals: 14-36 10-13 43.
WAYNE TRACE (58) - Myers 4; T. Laukhuf 3; Miller 0; Sinn 0; Gerber 0; Winans 0; B. Laukhuf 29; Clemens 0; Davis 9; Maenle 0; Stoller 13. Totals: 22-49 9-13 58.
Three-point goals: Shawnee 5-20 (Gabes 2-4, Pasion 1-7, MIller 1-3, McBride 1-1), Wayne Trace 5-16 (Laukhuf 5-7). Rebounds: Shawnee 31 (Bertke 12), Wayne Trace 20 (Stoller, Davis 6). Turnovers: Shawnee 22, Wayne Trace 6.
Shawnee 11 6 10 16 - 43
Wayne Trace 16 13 13 16 - 58
Reserves: 34-24 Shawnee
Edgerton 48, North Central 37
EDGERTON — Edgerton completed a comeback over North Central on Saturday as down five headed to the fourth the Bulldogs were able to outscore the Eagles 20-4 in the fourth quarter for a decisive 48-37 victory.
Corey Everetts dropped a game-high 24 points for the Bulldogs (8-13) including 12 that fourth quarter comeback. Cory Herman knocked down five field goals, four of which were threes to add 14.
North Central (8-13) saw Joey Burt lead the way with 20 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting night from the charity stripe. Gage Kidston was second on the team with seven points.
NORTH CENTRAL (37) - J. Burt 20; Q. Burt 0; Meyers 5; Kidston 7; Beard 0; Hicks 3; Pettit 2. Totals: 11-3-6 37.
EDGERTON (48) - Blue 3; Everetts 24; Picillo 0; Walkup 2; Herman 14; Swank 3; Krontz 2. Totals: 11-6-8 48.
Three-point goals: North Central - J. Burt, Kidston, Hicks; Edgerton - Herman 4, Everetts 2. Turnovers: North Central 9, Edgerton 9
North Central 11 5 17 4 - 37
Edgerton 12 8 8 20 - 48
Reserves: 47-41 North Central
Liberty Center 54, Otsego 45
TONTOGANY — Liberty Center travled to Otsego on Saturday, took a first half lead and never looked back, downing the Knights 54-45.
Gavin Geahlen and Landon Bockelman combined for 32 of the 54 points for the Tigers (13-8), each pouring in 16.
Otsego (7-12) saw Ethan Balusik lead the way with 13 points.
LIBERTY CENTER (54) - T. Kruse 0; Orr 0; C. Kruse 1; Chapa 2; L. Kruse 4; Zeiter 9; Chambers 6; Geahlen 16; Bockelman 16. Totals: 16-3-13 54.
OTSEGO (45) - Simpson 4; Gase 6; Weaver 4; Atkinson 2; Feehan 2; Balusik 13; Lampe 7; Hutton 7; Silva 0. Totals: 15-3-6 45.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Chambers 2, Zeiter; Otsego - Balusik , Lampe, Hutton. Turnovers: Liberty Center 21, Otsego 23.
Liberty Center 18 9 11 16 - 54
Otsego 11 8 10 16 - 45
Liberty-Benton 47, Patrick Henry 32
HAMLER — Two state-ranked teams in No. 11 Liberty-Benton and No. 10 Patrick Henry did battle in a non-league Saturday contest that saw the Eagles come away with a road victory 47-32 over the Patriots.
The Eagles (18-2) took a seven-point advantage into halftime and only extended their lead from there. Lincoln Garlock had four threes and 12 points while Carson Conaway led all scorers with 21.
Thomas Smith and Mack Hieber each led Patrick Henry (17-4) with six in a rough night offensively for the Patritots.
LIBERTY-BENTON (47) - K. Garlock 6; Conaway 21; L. Garlock 12; Elchert 2; Doolittle 2; Thomas 4. Totals: 14-5-4 47.
PATRICK HENRY (32) - Johnson 2; Creager 5; Rosengarten 2; Jackson 5; Meyer 4; Behrman 2; Smith 6; Rosebrook 0; Hieber 6. Totals: 12-0-8 32.
Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton - L. Garlock 4, Conaway; Patrick Henry - None.
Liberty-Benton 11 12 12 12 - 47
Patrick Henry 10 6 7 9 - 32
Evergreen 59, Fayette 44
METAMORA — Evergreen opened up a sizeable first quarter lead and never looked back as they downed Fayette 59-44.
After the first half, the scoreboard read 32-14 in favor of the Vikings (11-9). Four Vikings ended with double figures on the night as Eli Keifer led the way with 12 while Walker Lumbrezer added 11 and Tyson Woodring as well as Riley Dunbar each added 10.
For the Eagles (8-13), it was Skylar Lester that led the way with 18 while no one else scored more than six in the loss.
FAYETTE (44) - Frenn 2; Leininger 0; Moats 5; Mitchell 6; Lester 18; Whiteside 4; Goble 0; Dunnett 6; Figgins 3. Totals: 12-3-11 44.
EVERGREEN (59) - Manz 0; Keifer 12; Woodring 10; Robertson 2; Hudick 2; Spradlin 0; Lumbrezer 11; B. Ruetz 4; Gillen 5; Dunbar 10; Emmitt 0; W. Ruetz 0; Mounts 3; Rosti 0. Totals: 17-6-7 59.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Moats, Dunnett, Figgins; Evergreen - Keifer, Woodring, Lumbrezer, B. Ruetz, Gillen, Dunbar. Turnovers: Faytte 7, Evergreen 5.
Fayette 5 9 12 18 - 44
Evergreen 17 15 14 13 - 59
