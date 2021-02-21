Antwerp 49, Lima Perry 41
ANTWERP – No. 2 Antwerp closed the regular season with a quality win as the Archers defeated Lima Perry 49-41 in boys hoops action on Saturday.
Jagger Landers was the offense early for the Archers (20-1), pouring in 24 of his 26 points in the first half, while also nabbing nine rebounds. Austin Lichty chipped in 14 points.
Terry Riley tallied 13 points for Lima Perry (17-4). Brayden Knight added 10 points.
LIMA PERRY (41) – B. Knight 10; Riley 13; W. Knight 7; J. Simpson 6; A. Simpson 0; R. Yingst 5; Hoersten 0; B. Yingst 0. Totals 16-41 6-8 41.
ANTWERP (49) – Lichty 14; Recker 0; Hines 0; Landers 26; Krouse 3; McMichael 0; Sheedy 0; Sproles 0; Brewer 6. Totals 18-41 6-7 49.
Three-point goals: Lima Perry 3-17 (B. Knight 2, Riley), Antwerp 7-16 (Lichty 2, Landers 2, Brewer 2, Krouse). Rebounds: Antwerp 19 (Landers 9), Lima Perry 22. Turnovers: Antwerp 8, Lima Perry 11.
Lima Perry 16 5 12 8 – 41
Antwerp 11 21 15 2 - 49
Reserves: Antwerp, 38-26.
Tinora 44, Delta 20
Tinora snapped a five-game losing streak in its regular-season finale, sending out its seniors with a 44-20 win over visiting Delta.
Marcus Grube hit three treys and paced the Rams (5-12) with 15 points as Tinora outscored the Panthers 31-10 in the second half.
James Ruple, Bryce Gillen and Chase Stickley each netted six points to pace Delta (2-19).
DELTA (20) - Ju. Ruple 0; Ja. Ruple 6; Gibbons 0; Knapp 0; Sackshewsky 0; Gillen 6; Mazurowski 0; Reinhard 0; Mercer 0; Mignin 0; Risher 2; Stickley 6. Totals 9-1-20.
TINORA (44) - Mar. Grube 15; Max Grube 6; Miles 0; Schafer 8; Rinkel 5; Harris 2; Bohn 2; Wiemken 0; Bailey 0; Wolfrum 6. Totals 18-2-44.
Three-point goals: Delta - Ja. Ruple. Tinora - Mar. Grube 3, Max Grube 2, Rinkel. Rebounds: Delta 11, Tinora 18. Turnovers: Delta 14, Tinora 2.
Delta 5 5 4 6 - 20
Tinora 5 8 15 16 - 44
Reserves: Delta, 20-18.
North Central 65, Fayette 60
FAYETTE – North Central closed the Buckeye Border Conference season with a 65-60 win at Fayette.
Down by a point after three quarters, North Central was able to outscore Fayette 23-17 in the final period to get the win.
Zach Hayes led North Central (6-16, 5-7) with 23 points. He scored 10 in the final period and went 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Colin Patten added 10 points.
Elijah Lerma led Fayette (8-12, 4-8) with 18 points. Philip Whiteside added 12 points and Tanner Wagner chipped in 11.
NORTH CENTRAL (65) – J. Burt 6; Sanford 0; Patten 10; Meyers 9; Q. Burt 3; Justice 5; Pettit 9; Hayes 23. Totals 20-18-65.
FAYETTE (60) – Frann 9; Eberly 5; Mitchell 0; Wagner 11; D. Whiteside 3; P. Whiteside 12; Lerma 18; Pearson 2; Millan 0. Totals 21-12-60.
Three-point goals: North Central – J. Burt 2, Pettit 2, Q. Burt, Justice, Hayes. Fayette – Wagner 3, P. Whiteside 2, Eberly.
North Central 18 18 6 23 – 65
Fayette 17 10 14 17 – 60
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.