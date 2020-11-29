ANTWERP -- Antwerp seized an early advantage and poured it on against county rival Paulding, moving to 2-0 with a 71-33 victory in Saturday boys hoops action.
Luke Krouse pumped in 23 points with seven rebounds and four assists to pace the Archers, while Austin Lichty and Landon Brewer both netted 11. Jagger Landers added 10 points and nine boards.
Blake McGarvey’s 12 points led the way for Paulding (1-1), which shot just 28 percent from the field in the loss.
PAULDING (33) - Adams 3; McGarvey 12; Bauer 2; Manz 2; Kauser 4; Cantu 0; Pease 2; Gorrell 0; Kuckuck 0; Reeb 0; Beckman 8. Totals 13-46 6-6 33.
ANTWERP (71) - Lichty 11; Recker 2; Hines 2; Landers 10; Phares 0; Krouse 23; Moore 0; McMichael 5; Sheedy 0; Sproles 7; Steel 0; Brewer 11. Totals 27-50 8-10 71.
Three-point goals: Paulding (Adams), Antwerp (Krouse 3, Brewer 3, Lichty 2, McMichael). Rebounds: Paulding 32, Antwerp 20 (Landers 9). Turnovers: Paulding 10, Antwerp 9.
Paulding 6 11 8 8 - 33
Antwerp 19 19 20 13 - 71
Reserves: Antwerp, 43-19.
Pettisville 39, Delta 25
PETTISVILLE -- Pettisville overcame a tough shooting night with 16 forced turnovers and another double-double from Cayden Jacoby to down Delta, 39-25.
Jacoby racked up 17 points and 11 rebounds for the 2-0 Blackbirds while Max Leppelmeier added 11 points, three boards and three assists.
Delta shot just 29 percent (7-of-24 ) from the field in the season-opening setback.
DELTA (25) - Totals 7-24 8-15 25.
PETTISVILLE (39) - Jacoby 17; Leppelmeier 11; Ripke 7. Totals 14-41 6-11 39.
Three-point goals: Delta 3-10, Pettisville 5-17. Rebounds: Delta 20, Pettisville 24 (Jacoby 11). Turnovers: Delta 16, Pettisville 9.
Reserves: Pettisville, 26-12.
Continental 41, Lima Temple Christian 23
CONTINENTAL -- First-year Continental coach Scott Keck earned his first victory as Pirate head coach as the Blue and Gold dominated in the second period and downed visiting Lima Temple Christian, 41-23.
Mitchell Coleman led the way for the Pirates (1-1) with 18 points while Gavin Huff chipped in 15. Continental blew open a tie ballgame after one period with a 16-4 advantage in the second stanza.
LIMA TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (23) - Callahan 6; Patrick 13; Matten 4. Totals 9-4-23.
CONTINENTAL (41) - Huff 15; Coleman 18; Armey 5; Recker 3. Totals 13-11-41.
Rebounds: Lima Temple Christian 13, Continental 27. Turnovers: Lima Temple Christian 11, Continental 10.
Temple Christian 7 4 7 5 - 23
Continental 7 16 9 9 - 41
Reserves: Continental, 48-7.
Fort Jennings 59, Ada 40
FORT JENNINGS -- Fort Jennings had three players reach double figures as the Musketeers earned win No. 1 for Todd Hoehn in a 59-40 triumph over Ada.
Zach Schulte hit five triples and netted 19 points for Fort Jennings (1-1). Nick Trentman added 13 points and three longballs while Evan Hoersten added 10 tallies.
Micah Cook scored a team-high 11 points for Ada (0-2).
ADA (40) - Ennis 7; C. Murphy 7; C. Conley 0; Poling 0; Cook 11; Wall 9; T. Conley 3; Preston 0; E. Murphy 3; Dellifield 0. Totals 15-1-40.
FORT JENNINGS (59) - Hart 0; Trentman 13; Horstman 7; Hoersten 10; Liebrecht 4; Sellman 0; Grothouse 0; Schulte 19; Neidert 0; Grote 6. Totals 22-6-59.
Three-point goals: Ada - Cook 3, Wall 3, Ennis, T. Conley, E. Murphy. Fort Jennings - Schulte 5, Trentman 3, Horstman. Turnovers: Ada 16, Fort Jennings 13.
Ada 7 5 4 24 - 40
Fort Jennings 15 16 17 11 - 59
Crestview 55, Miller City 45
MILLER CITY -- Crestview overcame a second-quarter rally from host Miller City and pulled away for a 55-45 victory.
Austin Ruhe had a team-best 16 points for the Wildcats (0-1), which were outscored 33-22 in the second half. Ross Niese added 13 points and five boards in the setback.
Ohio State commit Kalen Etzler paced Crestview (1-0) in its opener with 21 points and eight rebounds.
CRESTVIEW (55) - K. Etzler 21; Jackson 2; G. Etzler 9; Hunter 1; Temple 1; Ward 7; Kreischer 12; Lichtle 2. Totals 20-46 10-14 55.
MILLER CITY (45) - Niese 13; Pester 4; Michel 2; Weis 3; Ruhe 16; Burgei 7. Totals 15-49 11-15 45.
Three-point goals: Crestview 5-15 (K. Etzler 2, G. Etzler 2, Ward), Miller City 4-21 (Ruhe 2, Niese, Weis). Rebounds: Crestview 23 (K. Etzler 8), Miller City 16 (Niese 5). Turnovers: Crestview 12, Miller City 8.
Crestview 12 10 14 19 - 55
Miller City 5 18 10 12 - 45
