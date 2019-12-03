PAULDING — Antwerp used a 40-31 lead after three stanzas to hold off Paulding, 47-45.
Jagger Landers netted 12 points and Austin Lichty added 10 points for Antwerp (2-0).
Seth Dysinger had 14 points and Payton Beckman chipped in 12 points for Paulding (1-1).
ANTWERP (47) — Eaken 0; Jag. Landers 12; Jay. Landers 9; Krouse 9; Schuette 2; Sheedy 0; Savina 5; Lichty 10. Totals 19-4-47.
PAULDING (45) - Manz 7; Sarver 3; Kauser 9; Dysinger 14; Pense 0; Schroeder 0; Price 0; Beckman 12. Totals 16-3-45.
Three-point goals: Antwerp — Lichty 2, Jay. Landers, Krouse, Savina. Paulding — Kauser 3, Dysinger 3, Beckman 2, Manz, Sarver. Rebounds: Antwerp 29, Paulding 21. Turnovers: Antwerp 9, Paulding 10.
Antwerp 14 13 13 7 — 47
Paulding 12 8 11 14 — 45
Reserves: Paulding, 37-31.
Hicksville 56, Montpelier 37
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville outscored Montpelier 40-18 over the final three quarters to take a 56-37 win.
Landon Turnbull poured in 25 points and Travian Tunis added 16 points for Hicksville (1-0).
Tyler Yahraus netted 18 points for Montpelier (0-2).
MONTPELIER (37) — Yahraus 18; Beck 1; Eitneiar 0; Jay 7; McCord 0; Saneholtz 1; Stratton 0; Altaffer 6; Peffley 4. Totals 13-39 9-13 37.
HICKSVILLE (56) — Tunis 16; Myers 3; Straub 1; Bergman 7; Miller 4; Baird 0; Slattery 0; Turnbull 25; Hootman 0; Betz 0. Totals 22-50 10-20 56.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — Yahraus, Jay. Hicksville — Tunis, Myers. Rebounds: Montpelier 23, Hicksville 28 (Miller 8). Turnovers: Montpelier 18, Hicksville 6.
Montpelier 19 5 8 5 — 37
Hicksville 16 13 15 12 — 56
Reserves: Hicksville, 41-32.
Bryan 52, Tinora 37
BRYAN — Bryan held Tinora to just 10 second-half points, pulling away to down the Rams, 52-37.
Titus Rohrer tallied 18 points and six rebounds in the win for the Golden Bears (1-0) while Reese Jackson chipped in 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
Max Grube racked up 16 points, including four made 3-pointers, for Tinora, which fell to 1-1.
TINORA (37) — Mar. Grube 3; Willitzer 9; Max Grube 16; Flory 0; Schafer 7; Rinkel 0; Cramer 0; Bailey 0; Bohn 2. Totals 13-27 3-3 37.
BRYAN (52) — Showalter 0; Arthur 8; Brown 0; Dean 2; Martinez 0; Rohrer 18; Zuver 13; Lamberson 4; Jackson 15; Guerra 0; Lamore 0; Huard 0. Totals 23-35 2-3 52.
Three-point goals: Tinora 8-19 (Max Grube 4, Willitzer 2, Mar. Grube, Schafer), Bryan 4-9 (Zuver 3, Jackson).
Tinora 8 19 8 2 — 37
Bryan 14 12 16 10 — 51
Edgerton 56, Stryker 30
STRYKER — Edgerton pulled away from Stryker with a 14-0 score in the final period to open the season with a 56-30 win.
Jaron Cape paced Edgerton (1-0) with 14 points, while Colin Gary had 13 points and Noah Landel and Logan Showalter each added 10 points.
Kaleb Holsopple led the Panthers (1-1) with 10 points.
EDGERTON (56) — Blue 0; Cape 14; Roth 0; Pahl 4; Ripke 1; Landel 10; Gary 13; Wolfe 4; Showalter 10; Wilson 0. Totals 23-8-56.
STRYKER (30) — Holsopple 10; Bowers 7; Clingaman 6; Sloan 4; Woolace 2; Barnum 1. Totals 8-9-30.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Cape, Gary, Stryker — Holsopple 2, Clingaman 2, Bowers. Turnovers: Edgerton 17, Stryker 11.
Edgerton 13 12 17 14 — 56
Stryker 4 14 12 0 — 30
Ada 55, Fort Jennings 51
ADA — Ada jumped out to a 40-26 halftime lead, then held off a late Ft. Jennings rally to claim a 55-51 win.
Phillip Coulson led five players in double figures for Ada (1-1) with 14 points. Brandon Hull and Jake Rayl each netted 11 points, while Zac Swaney and Micah Cook each Zac Swaney added 10 points.
Evan Hoersten tallied 28 points, while Carson Kazee had 18 points for Ft. Jennings (0-2).
FT. JENNINGS (55) — Trentman 2; Kazee 18; Hoersten 28; Grote 2; Schulte 5. Totals 22-9-55.
ADA (61) — Swaney 10; Murphy 2; Coulson 14; Hull 11; Paul 2; Cook 10; Rayl 11; Miller 1. Totals 24-7-61.
Three-point goals: Ft. Jennings — Kazee 3, Schulte. Ada — Swaney 2, Cook 2, Coulson. Rupp 4. Toledo Rogers — Belcher 2, Copeland. Rebounds: Ft. Jennings 31, Ada 20. Turnovers: Ft. Jennings 16, Ada 10.
Fort Jennings 15 11 10 19 — 55
Ada 22 18 9 12 — 61
Reserves: Ada, 29-18.
