Route 49 Classic

Antwerp 57, Edgerton 28

Hicksville 51, Edon 28

EDGERTON — Antwerp outscored Edgerton 47-17 in the final three quarters to claim its first Route 49 Classic title since 2013, with a 57-28 win.

Jagger Landers paced a balanced attack with 13 points. Five Antwerp players scored at least eight points, as the Archers improved to 8-0. 

Logan Showalter tallied 18 points for Edgerton (4-3).

Meanwhile, Jackson Bergman tallied a double-double and Landon Turnbull put up 21 points as Hicksville won the consolation game against Edon, 51-28.

Bergman racked up 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Aces (6-2), which outrebounded Edon 34-24.

Drew Gallehue netted 10 points for the Bombers, which fell to 3-5.

ANTWERP (57) — Eaken 0; Jag. Landers 13; Jay. Landers 9; Krouse 8; Hines 0; Schuette 8; Sheedy 1; Savina 9; Lichty 9; Grant 0. Totals 18-12-57.

EDGERTON (28) — Blue 0; Cape 3; Roth 0; Pahl 2; Ripke 5; Landel 0; Gary 0; Wolfe 0; Showalter 18; Hicks 0; Timbrook 0; Wilson 0. Totals 13-1-28.

Three-point goals: Antwerp - Lichty 3, Krouse 2, Savina 2, Jay. Landers, Schuette. Edgerton - Cape. Rebounds: Antwerp 18, Edgerton 16. Turnovers: Antwerp 7, Edgerton 11.

Antwerp   10  16  14  17  -  57

Edgerton  11    4    9    4  -  28

Reserves: Edgerton, 37-34.

EDON (28) - Berry 3; Schaffler 3; D. Kiess 1; A. Kiess 5; Zulch 2; Gallehue 10; Myers 4. Totals 9-36 7-14 28.

HICKSVILLE (51) - Tunis 6; Myers 0; Balser 0; Straub 0; Bergman 18; Miller 2; Baird 0; Slattery 4; Turnbull 21; Hootman 0; Betz 0. Totals 19-50 10-14 51.

Three-point goals: Edon - Schaffler, A. Kiess, Gallehue. Hicksville - Tunis 2, Turnbull. Rebounds: Edon 24, Hicksville 34 (Bergman 11). Turnovers: Edon 10, Hicksville 4. 

Edon  8  5  4  11  -  28

Hicksville  10  13  9  19  -  51

Woodlan (Ind.) 49, Wayne Trace 46

WOODBURN, Ind. — Woodlan jumped out to a 16-9 lead after one period, then held off Wayne Trace the rest of the way to get a 49-46 win.

Aiden Bayman poured in 20 points and Mitch Mendenhall added 15 points for Woodlan (4-3).

Jace Vining netted 17 points for Wayne Trace (5-3).

WAYNE TRACE (46) — T. Sinn 3; C. Sinn 9; Miller 6; Speice 0; Gerber 9; Vining 17; Reinhart 2. Totals 17-5-46.

WOODLAN (IND.) (49) — Bayman 20; Wiedenhoeft 0; Hahn 3; Mendenhall 15; Reidy 5; Donovan 6; Handerson 0. Totals 19-5-49.

Three-point goals: Wayne Trace - Vining 3, C. Sinn 2, T. Sinn, Gerber. Woodlan (Ind.) - Bayman 3, Donovan 2, Hahn. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 26 (Vining 6), Woodlan (Ind.) 29 (Reidy 8). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 13, Woodlan (Ind.) 14.

Wayne Trace        9  12  11  14  -  46

Woodlan (Ind.)  16  11   9   13  -  49

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 58-23.

Cory-Rawson 41, Continental 39

BLUFFTON — Cory-Rawson used a 12-3 first quarter advantage to hold off a late Continental rally, for a 41-39 win.

Carson Houck netted 28 points for Cory-Rawson (3-5).

Gavin Huff collected 15 points and Mitch Coleman chipped in 13 points for Continental (2-8).

CONTINENTAL (39) — Huff 15; Coleman 13; Armey 2; Prowant 0; Hoeffel 0; Warnemont 4; Brecht 4; Recker 1. Totals 14-7-39.

CORY-RAWSON (41) — Tinman 0; White 0; Houck 28; Zuercher 0; Stauffer 9; Lee 2; Miracle 2. Totals 14-8-41.

Three-point goals: Continental - Huff 2, Coleman 2. Cory-Rawson - Houck 5. 

Continental       3  11  12  13  -  39

Cory-Rawson  12    9    7  13  -  41

Ottoville 51, Lincolnview 47

VAN WERT — Ottoville trailed by 18 points at halftime, but outscored Lincolnview 39-17 in the second half to nip the Lancers, 51-47.

Josh Thorbahn netted 17 points and William Miller added 11 points for Ottoville (7-3).

Jake Bowersock and Creed Jessee each had 11 points for Lincolnview (4-3).

LINCOLNVIEW (47) — Price 8; Richardson 0; Leeth 0; Cavinder 6; Overholt 9; Hatfield 2; Bowersock 11; Jessee 11. Totals 18-7-47.

OTTOVILLE (51) — Miller 7; Schlagbaum 9; Manns 0; Suever 2; Kortokrax 0; Miller 11; Thorbahn 17; Fisher 5. Totals 17-13-51.

Three-point goals: Lincolnview - Cavinder 2, Price, Overholt. Ottoville - Schlagbaum 2, Miller, Thorbahn. 

Lincolnview  20  10    6  11  -  47

Ottoville          6    6  17  22  -  51

Onsted (Mich.) 66, North Central 63

PIONEER — Onsted outscored North Central 25-12 in the final quarter to claim a 66-63 win and to claim third place in the JJ Winns Holiday Classic. 

Four players scored in double figures for Onsted. Trey Linhart led the way with 16 points, Rourke Barth netted 15 points, Dayton Henagan had 14 points and Travis Hill added 11 points.

Zack Hayes poured in 28 points and Jack Bailey chipped in 13 points for North Central (5-4).

ONSTED (MICH.) (66) — Hill 11; Henagan 14; Linhart 16; Lake 9; Bean 0; Barth 15; Davis 0; Lipinski 0; Brooket 0; Terryberry 1; Lewin 0. Totals 25-8-66.

NORTH CENTRAL (63) — Bailey 13; Patten 5; Cruz 3; Patten 1; Williams 5; Hayes 28; Lehsten 8. Totals 22-13-63.

Three-point goals: Onsted - Linhart 4, Hill, Henagan, Lake, Barth. North Central - Hayes 2, Bailey, Patten, Cruz, Williams. 

Onsted (Mich.)  15    9  17  25  -  66

North Central    18  14  19  12  -  63

NW Ohio Holiday Classic

Evergreen 71, Fostoria 51

MONTPELIER - Nate Brighton and Mason Loeffler each had 23 points as Evergreen was able to defeat Fostoria 71-51 to capture the championship of the Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Montpelier.

Jack Etue chipped in 12 points for the Vikings.

FOSTORIA (51) - Settler 19; Mauricio 4; Reed 22; Williams 2; Carter-Stokes 4. Totals 20-5-51.

EVERGREEN (71) - E. Lumbrezer 4; E. Loeffler 6; Brighton 23; Etue 12; M. Loeffler 23; Houk 3. Totals 30-5-71.

Three-point goals: Fostoria - Settler 5, Reed. Evergreen - Brighton 2, Etue 2, M. Loeffler, Houk. 

Fostoria 18 12 14 7 - 51

Evergreen 14 18 21 18 - 71

Columbus Grove 76, Van Wert 55

VAN WERT - Columbus Grove's Blake Reynolds exploded for 30 points, powering the unbeaten Bulldogs past Van Wert, 76-55. 

Reynolds hit 11 buckets and a three-pointer, along with five makes from the line for Columbus Grove (7-0). Gabe Clement added 11. 

Clayton Proffitt and Owen Treece each netted 10 for the Cougars (2-6).

COLUMBUS GROVE (76) - Reynolds 30; Birnesser 6; Hopkins 8; Clement 11; Macke 2; Halker 6; Schneider 8. Totals 30-9-76. 

VAN WERT (55) - Proffitt 10; Treece 10; Brown 3; Jackson 8; Barnhart 3; Conrad 4; Place 7; Adams 2; Hilleary 8. Totals 23-6-55.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - Hopkins 2, Reynolds, Clement. Van Wert - Proffitt 2, Barnhart.

Columbus Grove  22  15  22  17  -  76

Van Wert  13  12  11  19  -  55

Load comments