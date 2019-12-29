Route 49 Classic
Antwerp 57, Edgerton 28
Hicksville 51, Edon 28
EDGERTON — Antwerp outscored Edgerton 47-17 in the final three quarters to claim its first Route 49 Classic title since 2013, with a 57-28 win.
Jagger Landers paced a balanced attack with 13 points. Five Antwerp players scored at least eight points, as the Archers improved to 8-0.
Logan Showalter tallied 18 points for Edgerton (4-3).
Meanwhile, Jackson Bergman tallied a double-double and Landon Turnbull put up 21 points as Hicksville won the consolation game against Edon, 51-28.
Bergman racked up 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Aces (6-2), which outrebounded Edon 34-24.
Drew Gallehue netted 10 points for the Bombers, which fell to 3-5.
ANTWERP (57) — Eaken 0; Jag. Landers 13; Jay. Landers 9; Krouse 8; Hines 0; Schuette 8; Sheedy 1; Savina 9; Lichty 9; Grant 0. Totals 18-12-57.
EDGERTON (28) — Blue 0; Cape 3; Roth 0; Pahl 2; Ripke 5; Landel 0; Gary 0; Wolfe 0; Showalter 18; Hicks 0; Timbrook 0; Wilson 0. Totals 13-1-28.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - Lichty 3, Krouse 2, Savina 2, Jay. Landers, Schuette. Edgerton - Cape. Rebounds: Antwerp 18, Edgerton 16. Turnovers: Antwerp 7, Edgerton 11.
Antwerp 10 16 14 17 - 57
Edgerton 11 4 9 4 - 28
Reserves: Edgerton, 37-34.
EDON (28) - Berry 3; Schaffler 3; D. Kiess 1; A. Kiess 5; Zulch 2; Gallehue 10; Myers 4. Totals 9-36 7-14 28.
HICKSVILLE (51) - Tunis 6; Myers 0; Balser 0; Straub 0; Bergman 18; Miller 2; Baird 0; Slattery 4; Turnbull 21; Hootman 0; Betz 0. Totals 19-50 10-14 51.
Three-point goals: Edon - Schaffler, A. Kiess, Gallehue. Hicksville - Tunis 2, Turnbull. Rebounds: Edon 24, Hicksville 34 (Bergman 11). Turnovers: Edon 10, Hicksville 4.
Edon 8 5 4 11 - 28
Hicksville 10 13 9 19 - 51
Woodlan (Ind.) 49, Wayne Trace 46
WOODBURN, Ind. — Woodlan jumped out to a 16-9 lead after one period, then held off Wayne Trace the rest of the way to get a 49-46 win.
Aiden Bayman poured in 20 points and Mitch Mendenhall added 15 points for Woodlan (4-3).
Jace Vining netted 17 points for Wayne Trace (5-3).
WAYNE TRACE (46) — T. Sinn 3; C. Sinn 9; Miller 6; Speice 0; Gerber 9; Vining 17; Reinhart 2. Totals 17-5-46.
WOODLAN (IND.) (49) — Bayman 20; Wiedenhoeft 0; Hahn 3; Mendenhall 15; Reidy 5; Donovan 6; Handerson 0. Totals 19-5-49.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace - Vining 3, C. Sinn 2, T. Sinn, Gerber. Woodlan (Ind.) - Bayman 3, Donovan 2, Hahn. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 26 (Vining 6), Woodlan (Ind.) 29 (Reidy 8). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 13, Woodlan (Ind.) 14.
Wayne Trace 9 12 11 14 - 46
Woodlan (Ind.) 16 11 9 13 - 49
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 58-23.
Cory-Rawson 41, Continental 39
BLUFFTON — Cory-Rawson used a 12-3 first quarter advantage to hold off a late Continental rally, for a 41-39 win.
Carson Houck netted 28 points for Cory-Rawson (3-5).
Gavin Huff collected 15 points and Mitch Coleman chipped in 13 points for Continental (2-8).
CONTINENTAL (39) — Huff 15; Coleman 13; Armey 2; Prowant 0; Hoeffel 0; Warnemont 4; Brecht 4; Recker 1. Totals 14-7-39.
CORY-RAWSON (41) — Tinman 0; White 0; Houck 28; Zuercher 0; Stauffer 9; Lee 2; Miracle 2. Totals 14-8-41.
Three-point goals: Continental - Huff 2, Coleman 2. Cory-Rawson - Houck 5.
Continental 3 11 12 13 - 39
Cory-Rawson 12 9 7 13 - 41
Ottoville 51, Lincolnview 47
VAN WERT — Ottoville trailed by 18 points at halftime, but outscored Lincolnview 39-17 in the second half to nip the Lancers, 51-47.
Josh Thorbahn netted 17 points and William Miller added 11 points for Ottoville (7-3).
Jake Bowersock and Creed Jessee each had 11 points for Lincolnview (4-3).
LINCOLNVIEW (47) — Price 8; Richardson 0; Leeth 0; Cavinder 6; Overholt 9; Hatfield 2; Bowersock 11; Jessee 11. Totals 18-7-47.
OTTOVILLE (51) — Miller 7; Schlagbaum 9; Manns 0; Suever 2; Kortokrax 0; Miller 11; Thorbahn 17; Fisher 5. Totals 17-13-51.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview - Cavinder 2, Price, Overholt. Ottoville - Schlagbaum 2, Miller, Thorbahn.
Lincolnview 20 10 6 11 - 47
Ottoville 6 6 17 22 - 51
Onsted (Mich.) 66, North Central 63
PIONEER — Onsted outscored North Central 25-12 in the final quarter to claim a 66-63 win and to claim third place in the JJ Winns Holiday Classic.
Four players scored in double figures for Onsted. Trey Linhart led the way with 16 points, Rourke Barth netted 15 points, Dayton Henagan had 14 points and Travis Hill added 11 points.
Zack Hayes poured in 28 points and Jack Bailey chipped in 13 points for North Central (5-4).
ONSTED (MICH.) (66) — Hill 11; Henagan 14; Linhart 16; Lake 9; Bean 0; Barth 15; Davis 0; Lipinski 0; Brooket 0; Terryberry 1; Lewin 0. Totals 25-8-66.
NORTH CENTRAL (63) — Bailey 13; Patten 5; Cruz 3; Patten 1; Williams 5; Hayes 28; Lehsten 8. Totals 22-13-63.
Three-point goals: Onsted - Linhart 4, Hill, Henagan, Lake, Barth. North Central - Hayes 2, Bailey, Patten, Cruz, Williams.
Onsted (Mich.) 15 9 17 25 - 66
North Central 18 14 19 12 - 63
NW Ohio Holiday Classic
Evergreen 71, Fostoria 51
MONTPELIER - Nate Brighton and Mason Loeffler each had 23 points as Evergreen was able to defeat Fostoria 71-51 to capture the championship of the Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Montpelier.
Jack Etue chipped in 12 points for the Vikings.
FOSTORIA (51) - Settler 19; Mauricio 4; Reed 22; Williams 2; Carter-Stokes 4. Totals 20-5-51.
EVERGREEN (71) - E. Lumbrezer 4; E. Loeffler 6; Brighton 23; Etue 12; M. Loeffler 23; Houk 3. Totals 30-5-71.
Three-point goals: Fostoria - Settler 5, Reed. Evergreen - Brighton 2, Etue 2, M. Loeffler, Houk.
Fostoria 18 12 14 7 - 51
Evergreen 14 18 21 18 - 71
Columbus Grove 76, Van Wert 55
VAN WERT - Columbus Grove's Blake Reynolds exploded for 30 points, powering the unbeaten Bulldogs past Van Wert, 76-55.
Reynolds hit 11 buckets and a three-pointer, along with five makes from the line for Columbus Grove (7-0). Gabe Clement added 11.
Clayton Proffitt and Owen Treece each netted 10 for the Cougars (2-6).
COLUMBUS GROVE (76) - Reynolds 30; Birnesser 6; Hopkins 8; Clement 11; Macke 2; Halker 6; Schneider 8. Totals 30-9-76.
VAN WERT (55) - Proffitt 10; Treece 10; Brown 3; Jackson 8; Barnhart 3; Conrad 4; Place 7; Adams 2; Hilleary 8. Totals 23-6-55.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - Hopkins 2, Reynolds, Clement. Van Wert - Proffitt 2, Barnhart.
Columbus Grove 22 15 22 17 - 76
Van Wert 13 12 11 19 - 55
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.