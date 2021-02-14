SHERWOOD — Antwerp secured the outright Green Meadows Conference championship, the program's second straight, as the Archers downed Fairview 61-50 in a road conference clash on Saturday.
Jagger Landers tallied a team-high 23 points and six rebounds for the No. 1 Archers (18-1, 6-1 GMC), which have won nine straight since their lone loss on Jan. 15. Austin Lichty added 19 points in the victory.
Caleb Frank racked up 24 points in the loss for Fairview, which falls to 9-8 (2-4 GMC).
ANTWERP (61) - Lichty 19; Recker 0; Hines 0; Landers 23; Krouse 1; McMichael 3; Sheedy 5; Sproles 5; Brewer 5. Totals 16-35 24-32 61.
FAIRVIEW (50) - Retcher 0; Smith 0; Ripke 3; Clemens 0; Frank 24; Karzynow 3; T. Hastings 0; Timbrook 3; Zeedyk 9; Grine 8. Totals 19-45 8-10 50.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 5-16 (Lichty 3, Landers, McMichael), Fairview 4-14 (Frank 2, Timbrook, Zeedyk). Rebounds: Antwerp 24 (Landers, Sproles 6), Fairview 9. Turnovers: Antwerp 11, Fairview 6.
Antwerp 11 18 14 18 - 61
Fairview 14 12 11 13 - 50
Reserves: Antwerp, 37-24.
Archbold 46, Napoleon 45
ARCHBOLD — Archbold held off a late rally by Napoleon as Austin Roth’s 3-pointer with seven ticks left gave the Bluestreaks their sixth straight victory with a 46-45 home triumph.
DJ Newman had six buckets and six free throws for a team-best 18 points for Archbold (17-4). Alex Roth added 10 markers while Austin Roth had three triples for nine points.
Zack Rosebrook led all scorers with 22 points for Napoleon (10-9), which rallied from a 23-10 first-period deficit to take a one-point lead with one minute to go. Chase Peckinpaugh chipped in 10 tallies.
NAPOLEON (45) - Mack 5; Peckinpaugh 10; Rosebrook 22; Fraker 2; Rubinstein 5; Woods 1. Totals 13-14-45.
ARCHBOLD (46) - Al. Roth 10; Au. Roth 9; Theobald 5; Newman 18; Kammeyer 4. Totals 16-10-46.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Rosebrook 4, Peckinpaugh. Archbold - Au. Roth 3, Al. Roth.
Napoleon 10 13 10 12 - 45
Archbold 23 8 9 6 - 46
Reserves: Archbold, 47-35.
Wauseon 54, Pettisville 29
WAUSEON — Wauseon clamped down on Pettisville, holding the Blackbirds to 27 percent shooting (12-of-45) as the Indians rolled, 54-29.
Jonas Tester scored eight of his 20 points in the third quarter to lead the Indians (17-3) while Connar Penrod hit three trifectas in an 11-point effort.
Max Leppelmeier hit all five of Pettisville’s 3-pointers, finishing with 17 points for the Blackbirds (13-6).
PETTISVILLE (29) - Kaufmann 0; Ripke 0; Leppelmeier 17; Beck 0; Jacoby 8; Heising 0; King 4. Totals 12-45 0-2 29.
WAUSEON (54) - Tester 20; Britsch 0; Stump 0; DeGroff 8; Hageman 0; Sauber 4; Penrod 11; Burt 0; Wilson 9; Armstrong 2; Powers 0. Totals 21-40 5-8 54.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 5-19 (Leppelmeier 5), Wauseon 7-12 (). Rebounds: Pettisville 26, Wauseon 25. Turnovers: Pettisville 8, Wauseon 8.
Pettisville 9 4 11 5 - 29
Wauseon 16 10 15 13 - 54
Reserves: Wauseon, 35-8.
Liberty-Benton 49, Patrick Henry 47
HAMLER — Patrick Henry led by four after one quarter of play but Liberty-Benton rallied back to earn a narrow 49-47 win at “The House of Heat.”
Braden Hall hit four treys and netted a game-high 20 points for the Patriots (7-15), which were outscored 26-17 over the middle two periods.
Ben Spiess netted 13 points to pace the Eagles (10-9).
LIBERTY-BENTON (49) - Reindel 3; Garlock 8; Eckford 7; Doolittle 7; Spiess 13; Dillon 2; Hanni-Wells 2; Rath 2; Gerken 5. Totals 18-9-49.
PATRICK HENRY (47) - Feehan 2; Seemann 8; Crossland 3; Hall 20; Seedorf 7; Rosengarten 7. Totals 16-8-47.
Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton - Spiess 2, Reindel, Gerken. Patrick Henry - Hall 4, Rosengarten 2, Seemann.
Liberty-Benton 8 10 16 15 - 49
Patrick Henry 12 6 11 18 - 47
Paulding 52, Ada 48
ADA — Paulding snapped a six-game losing streak, earning their third Northwest Conference win of the year with a 52-48 win at Ada.
Blake McGarvey tallied three longballs and eight free throws to pace the Panthers (7-10, 3-4 NWC) with 17 points. Hunter Kauser chipped in 10 points.
Micah Cook netted five makes from long range and led all scorers with 19 points for the Bulldogs (3-16, 1-6 NWC).
PAULDING (52) - Adams 3; McGarvey 17; Bauer 4; Manz 7; Kauser 10; Pease 0; Gorrell 4; Beckman 4; Foltz 3. Totals 17-39 11-19 52.
ADA (48) - Thompson 0; Ennis 6; C. Murphy 6; C. Conley 2; Poling 6; Cook 19; T. Conley 9; E. Murphy 0. Totals 19-45 1-2 48.
Three-point goals: Paulding - McGarvey 3, Kauser 2, Adams, Manz. Ada - Cook 5, Ennis 2, Poling 2. Rebounds: Paulding 27, Ada 20. Turnovers: Paulding 5, Ada 12.
Paulding 12 13 12 15 - 52
Ada 17 7 13 11 - 48
Reserves: Paulding, 43-29.
North Central 72, Montpelier 68 (OT)
PIONEER — A combined 54 points from Zack Hayes and freshman Ben Pettit led to a 72-68 overtime victory for North Central against BBC foe Montpelier.
Hayes exploded for 30 points for the Eagles (5-14, 4-5 BBC), including 14 in the fourth quarter, while Pettit drained five treys and tallied 24.
Tylor Yahraus paced four in double figures for the Locos (9-8, 6-5 BBC) with 21 points. Thomas Jay hit four longballs in a 17-point effort while Garrett Walz and Blake Altaffer recorded 14 and 10 points, respectively.
MONTPELIER (68) - Walz 14; Yahraus 21; Eitniear 2; Jay 17; Stratton 0; Bowman 4; Altaffer 10. Totals 23-14-68.
NORTH CENTRAL (72) - J. Burt 8; Sanford 3; Patten 0; Meyers 0; Q. Burt 0; Justice 7; Pettit 24; Hayes 30. Totals 23-17-72.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Jay 4, Altaffer 2, Walz, Yahraus. North Central - Pettit 5, J. Burt 2, Sanford, Hayes.
Montpelier 17 10 14 20 7 - 68
North Central 12 21 8 20 11 - 72
Reserves: North Central, 50-31.
Van Wert 54, Ottawa-Glandorf 53 (OT)
VAN WERT — Van Wert’s Aiden Pratt hit a game-tying free throw with no time left on the clock to force overtime and the lone point in overtime with 0.7 seconds left as the Cougars knocked off Ottawa-Glandorf, 54-53.
Owen Treece rolled up a game-best 24 points to lead the way for Van Wert (9-10, 4-4 WBL), which has won eight of nine games following a 1-9 start. Pratt put up 16 points to help the cause while Ethan Brown added 10.
Owen Nichols’ 17 points topped the scoring column for the Titans, which fell to 14-4 (6-2 WBL).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (53) - Schimmoeller 2; Blevins 6; Kuhlman 4; Schmenk 9; Jordan 3; Kaufman 4; Nichols 17; White 8. Totals 23-4-53.
VAN WERT (54) - Brown 10; Treece 24; Gunter 4; Pratt 16. Totals 20-11-54.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Schmenk 2, Jordan. Van Wert - Treece 3.
Ottawa-Glandorf 16 17 10 10 0 - 53
Van Wert 17 16 12 8 1 - 54
Ottoville 65, Leipsic 40
LEIPSIC — Ottoville wrapped up an unblemished run through the Putnam County League, routing Leipsic 65-40.
Josh Thorbahn hit six 3-pointers in a 22-point showing for the Big Green (18-2, 7-0 PCL, No. 4 Division IV), which raced out to a 17-4 lead after eight minutes. Will Miller chipped in 16.
Mason Brandt and Jaden Siefker each netted a dozen points for Leipsic, which slipped to 13-7 (3-3 PCL).
OTTOVILLE (65) - Thorbahn 22; Miller 16; Suever 6; K. Schlagbaum 4; Edelbrock 44; Langhals 4; T. Schlagbaum 2; Hanneman 2; Manns 2; Kortokrax 2; Hanneman 1. Totals 28-2-65.
LEIPSIC (40) - Brandt 12; J. Siefker 12; Maag 5; Sickmiller 3; Gillespie 2; Walther 2; Niese 2; Schroeder 2. Totals 16-4-40.
Three-point goals: Ottoville - Thorbahn 6, Miller. Leipsic - Siefker 3, Sickmiller.
Ottoville 17 24 15 9 - 65
Leipsic 4 14 10 12 - 40
Van Buren 45, Kalida 35
KALIDA — Kalida was held to five points in the first quarter and suffered a surprising 45-35 loss to visiting Van Buren.
Andrew Schroeder’s 16 points paced the Black Knights (2-18). Landon Miller added 13 points while Parker Beilharz scored 11.
Luke Erhart’s 14 points led the way for Kalida (16-5), which saw a four-game win streak snapped. Brandon Miller hit four 3-pointers for 12 points.
VAN BUREN (45) - Schroeder 16; Miller 13; Beilharz 11; Reichley 5.
KALIDA (35) - Erhart 14; Miller 12; Horstman 3; Warnecke 2; Vorst 2; Siefker 2.
Three-point goals: Van Buren - Miller 3, Beilharz 3, Reichley. Kalida - Miller 4, Erhart.
Van Buren 11 8 10 16 - 45
Kalida 5 12 12 6 - 35
Pandora-Gilboa 44, Fort Jennings 40
PANDORA — Pandora-Gilboa had eight different players find the scoring column as the Rockets outscored Fort Jennings 11-0 in the second quarter in a 44-40 PCL triumph.
Colin Harris’ nine points paced the Rockets (10-10, 1-5 PCL). Will Huffman and Jake Maag each scored eight.
Evan Hoersten netted 14 points to lead the Musketeers (6-12, 1-4 PCL). Jon Grote chipped in 11.
FORT JENNINGS (40) - Trentman 9; Horstman 2; Hoersten 14; Schulte 4; Grote 11. Totals 16-7-40.
PANDORA-GILBOA (44) - W. Huffman 8; A. Harris 2; C. Harris 9; E. Huffman 5; Krohn 5; Steiner 5; Maag 8; Biery 2. Totals 13-13-44.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Trentman. Pandora-Gilboa - Harris 2, W. Huffman, E. Huffman, Krohn.
Fort Jennings 17 0 13 10 - 40
Pandora-Gilboa 11 11 9 13 - 44
