Hicksville 55, North Central 41
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville held North Central to just 13 first-half points as the Aces picked up a key non-league home win, 55-41.
Kyler Baird’s 12 points led three players in double figures for Hicksville (9-4) while Aaron Klima and Josh Myers scored 11 points each.
Joey Burt poured in 21 points in the setback for the Eagles, which fell to 7-4.
NORTH CENTRAL (41) - J. Burt 21; Sanford 2; Patten 0; Meyers 3; Q. Burt 2; Justice 4; Hayes 7; Hicks 0; Pettit 2. Totals 16-40 8-10 41.
HICKSVILLE (55) - Klima 11; Myers 11; Balser 9; Bergman 8; Baird 12; Rosalez 0; Gordon 4. Totals 20-41 10-14 55.
Three-point goals: North Central 1-7 (Hayes), Hicksville 5-15 (Myers 2, Balser 2, Klima). Rebounds: North Central 23, Hicksville 27 (Bergman 9). Turnovers: North Central 7, Hicksville 5.
North Central 5 8 16 12 - 41
Hicksville 15 11 18 11 - 55
Reserves: Hicksville, 38-23.
Tinora 46, Stryker 40
STRYKER — Tinora picked up its second win in the last three games as the Rams downed host Stryker, 46-40.
Luke Harris paced the Rams (4-10) with 15 points as Tinora’s lead was cut to 42-40 with 26 seconds to go before a hustle play from Gavin Eckert, who went coast-to-coast for a bucket and a two-possession lead. A pair of Harris free throws sealed the win as Nolan Schafer added 13 markers and Eckert nine. Harris scored 10 of his 15 points in the first quarter, including three longballs.
Elijah Juillard’s 14 points were tops for the Panthers, which fell to 5-9.
TINORA (46) - Harris 15; Schafer 13; Ecker 9; Bohn 6; Miles 2; Rinkel 1.
STRYKER (40) - Juillard 14; Harris 7; Barnum 9; Cioffi 6; Donovan 4.
Tinora 14 6 12 14 - 46
Stryker 13 4 10 13 - 40
Reserves: Tinora, 46-33.
Antwerp 69, Lincolnview 37
ANTWERP — Antwerp bounced back from its first loss of the season as the No. 2 Archers pounded Lincolnview, 69-37.
Jagger Landers put up 19 points, four 3-pointers, five rebounds and three steals for Antwerp (10-1) while Landon Brewer racked up a game-best 21 points with five swipes and Luke Krouse chipped in 13 points.
LINCOLNVIEW (37) - Slusher 5; Richardson 5; Evans 3; Cox 0; Fox 2; Price 8; Hatfield 0; Binkley 5; Crow 6; Bockrath 3. Totals 15-29 3-6 37.
ANTWERP (69) - Moore 3; Recker 6; McMichael 5; Landers 19; Altimus 2; Krouse 13; Phares 0; Steel 0; Fuller 0; Brewer 21. Totals 25-49 10-12 69.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview 4-9 (Slusher, Richardson, Evans, Binkley), Antwerp 8-14 (Landers 4, Krouse 3, Moore). Rebounds: Lincolnview 19, Antwerp 19 (Landers 5). Turnovers: Lincolnview 20, Antwerp 3.
Lincolnview 2 15 11 9 - 37
Antwerp 23 25 15 6 - 69
Reserves: Antwerp, 56-51.
Edgerton 55, Montpelier 45
MONTPELIER — Edgerton drained eight shots from long range as the Bulldogs took down host Montpelier, 55-45.
Quentin Blue drained four longballs and paced the Bulldogs (3-10) with 15 points. Cole Meyer chipped in a dozen markers.
Garrett Walz put up a game-best 19 points for the Locos (2-10). Trent Thorp added 12 points in the setback.
EDGERTON (55) - Meyer 12; Picillo 3; Swank 7; Blue 15; Walkup 2; Krontz 0; Herman 8; Weaver 0; Timbrook 8. Totals 15-17-55.
MONTPELIER (45) - G. Walz 19; Thorp 12; Mattern 0; Sommer 0; Martin 0; Smith 3; Bowman 9; Grime 0; Girrell 2. Totals 15-11-45.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Blue 4, Herman 2, Meyer, Swank. Montpelier - Thorp 2, G. Walz, Smith. Turnovers: Edgerton 9, Montpelier 18.
Edgerton 13 11 16 15 - 55
Montpelier 9 9 12 15 - 45
Reserves: Montpelier, 39-37.
Napoleon 73, Anthony Wayne 68
WHITEHOUSE — Napoleon built up a 14-point lead through three quarters, tying a season-high with 73 points in a five-point NLL win over Anthony Wayne, 73-68.
Tanner Rubinstein’s 17 points led four players in double figures for the Wildcats (9-3, 4-2 NLL). Caden Kruse (15 points) and Blake Wolf (12) hit three treys each while Josh Mack put up 14 points.
Parker Schofield led all scorers with 19 points in the setback for the Generals (6-5, 2-4 NLL), which had a four-game win streak snapped.
NAPOLEON (73) - Behnfeldt 3; Wolf 12; Mack 14; Woods 4; Williams 6; Grant 0; Kruse 15; Ta. Rubinstein 17; Stoner 0; Tr. Rubinstein 2. Totals 28-9-73.
ANTHONY WAYNE (68) - Copley 14; Walton 0; Ray 16; Schofield 19; Parker 13; Reiner 0; Soria 0; Schmenk 6. Totals 25-17-68.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Wolf 3, Kruse 3, Behnfeldt, Williams. Anthony Wayne - Copley.
Napoleon 21 16 19 17 - 73
A. Wayne 15 9 18 26 - 68
Leipsic 57, Patrick Henry 44
LEIPSIC — Leipsic dealt Patrick Henry its second loss of the weekend, stifling the Patriots in a 57-44 rivalry win.
Mason Brandt stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Vikings (8-4) while Paul Maag chipped in 17 markers.
Nash Meyer and Landon Johnson each scored 15 points in the setback for PH (9-4) while Aiden Behrman hauled in 12 rebounds.
PATRICK HENRY (44) - Meyer 15; Johnson 15; Seedorf 6; Behrman 5; Smith 2; Rosengarten 1; Jackson 0; Hall 0. Totals 16-43 8-12 44.
LEIPSIC (57) - Brandt 25; Maag 17; Siefker 15; Liffick 4; Pena 4; Schroeder 2; Carillo 0; Ellerbrock 0; Brecht 0; Scheckelhoff 0. Totals 21-45 9-18 57.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry 4-13 (Meyer 2, Johnson, Behrman), Leipsic 6-18 (Brandt 3, Maag 2, Liffick). Rebounds: Patrick Henry 33 (Behrman 12), Leipsic 22 (Brandt 10). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 18, Leipsic 8.
Patrick Henry 12 5 10 17 - 44
Leipsic 12 15 13 17 - 57
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 42-34.
Fayette 44, Delta 41
FAYETTE — Fayette’s Quinn Mitchell drained a shot from half court as time expired to snare a 44-41 win over Delta.
Mitchell was hot from distance all night for the Eagles (10-2), hitting seven 3-pointers for 21 points. Elijah Lerma added 14 markers in the thrilling win.
Nolan Risner and sophomore Jude Gibbons each netted 10 points to lead the Panthers (3-7).
DELTA (41) - Ju. Ruple 5; Ja. Ruple 0; Gibbons 10; Gillen 8; Tresnan-Reighard 8; Risner 10. Totals 15-6-41.
FAYETTE (44) - Q. Mitchell 21; Moats 3; Lemley 0; W. Mitchell 0; Whiteside 0; Lerma 14; Lester 3; Dunnett 3. Totals 13-9-44.
Three-point goals: Delta - Gibbons 2, Gillen 2, Ju. Ruple. Fayette - Q. Mitchell 7, Lerma, Dunnett. Turnovers: Delta 6, Fayette 11.
Delta 8 9 11 13 - 41
Fayette 7 10 13 14 - 44
Reserves: Delta, 31-26.
Evergreen 45, Pettisville 31
METAMORA — Evergreen put together its second win in as many nights, stifling visiting Pettisville, 45-31.
RJ Shunck tallied a dozen points to lead the way for the Vikings (5-7), which outscored the Blackbirds 26-9 in the second half.
Joey Ripke canned a pair of 3-pointers and paced Pettisville (7-6) with 11 markers.
PETTISVILLE (31) - Kaufmann 3; Ripke 11; Basselman 0; Adkins 2; Beck 1; Myers 2; Jacoby 12. Totals 11-6-31.
EVERGREEN (45) - Shunck 12; Loeffler 8; Keifer 9; Lumbrezer 9; B. Hudik 0; Gillen 2; Woodring 5; R. Hudik 0; Ruetz 0; Vaculik 0. Totals 17-7-45.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - Ripke 2, Kaufmann. Evergreen - Shunck 2, Loeffler, Keifer.
Pettisville 8 14 5 4 - 31
Evergreen 5 14 11 15 - 45
Emmanuel Christian 63, Edon 54
EDON — Toledo Emmanuel Christian pulled away in a competitive matchup with host Edon as the Warriors earned a 63-54 victory.
Jack Berry poured in 22 points to pace the Bombers (7-5), which trailed just 30-27 at half. Drew Gallehue added 18 markers.
Freshman Jerry Easter II, a blue-chip college recruit, racked up 24 points for Emmanuel Christian (11-2) while Nate Houston chipped in 16.
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (63) - Miller 0; Walker 6; Easter 24; Palmer 5; Patterson-Davis 4; Houston 16; Rivers 2; Hayslett 6. Totals 23-11-63.
EDON (54) - Berry 22; Nester 3; Ripke 2; Steinke 3; Kiess 0; Gallehue 18; Ca. Hulbert 6. Totals 20-11-54.
Three-point goals: Emmanuel Christian - Houston 3, Easter, Palmer. Edon - Berry, Nester, Gallehue. Turnovers: Emmanuel Christian 7, Edon 6.
Emm. Christian 14 16 13 20 - 63
Edon 13 14 9 18 - 54
Kalida 54, Columbus Grove 52
KALIDA — After trailing by 11 through three quarters, Kalida rallied to force overtime and defeat Columbus Grove 54-52 in PCL action.
Justin Siebeneck poured in 17 points to pace the Wildcats (7-7, 2-1 PCL) while Drew Fersch and EJ Miller netted 11 points each.
Bo Birnesser put up 14 points to power the Bulldogs (7-5, 2-1 PCL). Trey Sautter added a dozen while Brayden Bellman had 10.
COLUMBUS GROVE (52) - Birnesser 14; Reynolds 9; Barraza 1; Macke 0; T. Sautter 12; Schroeder 5; Koch 0; Bellman 10. Totals 17-11-52.
KALIDA (54) - Ju. Siebeneck 17; Vorst 0; Stechschulte 2; D. Fersch 11; Miller 11; Siefker 4; Smith 9; Warnecke 0. Totals 17-17-54.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - Birnesser 2, T. Sautter 2, Reynolds, Schroeder. Kalida - Ju. Siebeneck, Miller, Smith. Turnovers: Kalida 4.
Columbus Grove 17 9 12 7 7 - 52
Kalida 11 6 10 18 9 - 54
Lima Senior 69, Ottawa-Glandorf 61
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf clawed back from a 20-point halftime deficit but fell to Division I No. 12 Lima Senior 69-61 at ‘The Supreme Court.’
Colin White hit 10 buckets and four free throws to pace the Titans (9-2, No. 3 D-III) with 24 points. Eli Schmenk chipped in 11 markers.
Khalil Luster led four Spartans in double figures with 18 points for Lima Senior (10-1). Brent Moss added 16 markers while Anthony Mosley and Jareon Mayo had 11 points apiece.
LIMA SENIOR (69) - Mosley 11; Luster 18; Mayo 11; Moss 16; Moore 4; Hutchins 3. Totals 24-45 12-16 69.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (61) - Fuka 3; Schimmoeller 7; Buckland 0; Kuhlman 2; Schmenk 11; Unterbrink 0; B. Maag 0; Erford 2; White 24; Ross 0; Stechschulte 3; Maag 9. Totals 25-51 7-12 61.
Three-point goals: Lima Senior 7-15 (Mayo 3, Luster 2, Moss, Hutchins), Ottawa-Glandorf 4-11 (Fuka, Schimmoeller, Schmenk, Stechschulte). Rebounds: Lima Senior 28, Ottawa-Glandorf 23 (T. Maag 5). Turnovers: Lima Senior 15, Ottawa-Glandorf 9.
Lima Senior 21 24 9 15 - 69
Ottawa-Glandorf 11 14 17 19 - 61
Reserves: Lima Senior, 54-51.
