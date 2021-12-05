COLUMBUS — The Napoleon boys bowling team finished ninth overall in the 24-team Ohio High School Invitational State Kick-Off Tournament while the Wildcat girls were fifth overall and Wauseon’s girls team finished 19th in the 3-team field.
In the boys event, Napoleon finished with a 2,679 team score and 3,018 total score through three games in the qualifying round to earn the fifth seed in the bracket portion. Napoleon was narrowly defeated by Washington Court House 518-516 in the first round of the tournament portion, which was won by top-seeded Mechanicsburg over Sprinfield Kenton Ridge in the final.
Jacob Hull rolled qualifying games of 234, 152 and 216 for a 602 series that placed the Wildcat bowler 13th overall. Teammate Michael Gallagher wasn’t far behind in 15th with a 598 series (189-191-218) while Mason Melia bowled games of 171 and 188.
In the girls field, the Ladycats had a 2,593 team total in qualifying to earn the No. 4 seed in the bracket portion. Napoleon defeated 13th-seeded Clyde 492-331 in the first round before falling to eventual tourney runner-up Ketering Archbishop Alter 485-474 in the quarterfinals.
Napoleon’s Carlee Hohenbrink and Jalin Ruple earned all-tournament accolades with their respective 557 and 528 series placing them third and sixth overall individually. Hohenbrink’s total (175-181-201) was just eight pins off the winning total of 565. Spencer Schwaiger was 12th overall with a 508 series (168-177-163) and Ella Fox was 29th with a 478 (146-143-189).
Wauseon finished with a 2,101 team total in qualifying to miss out by 80 pins on the 16th and final tournament spot. Danielle Carr paced all Indian bowlers with a 502 series (178-161-163), good for 15th overall. Jayde Ramos was next for Wauseon in 62nd with a 380 (121-143-116) while Alyssa Stricklen had a 355 series (129-120-106).
