BRYAN — The Bryan boys and girls bowling teams claimed victories in the tournament portion of the Golden Bear Invitational on Saturday in a six-school field.
On the boys side, Napoleon finished the three-game portion with a team score of 3,503 to earn the top seed for the tournament portion. Jacob Hall recorded a 707 series for the Wildcats, recording his first career 300 game in the process. In the tournament portion, Bryan downed Napoleon in the bracket final in a best-of-three matchup 187-177, 160-184, 178-140. Caleb Muhe's 568 series (178-195-195) led the way for the Bears while Matt Meade had a 556 series (157-187-212).
In the girls tournament, Bryan likewise defeated the Wildcats of Napoleon in the finals of the tournament portion with 188-172 and 190-182 wins. Napoleon finished first in the team match portions with a 3,592 score, ahead of Wauseon and Bryan. The Bears defeated Wauseon in three games in the bracket portion before knocking off Napoleon.
Faith Harding had games of 148, 184 and 207 to lead the way for the Golden Bears. Napoleon was paced by a 553 series from Jalin Ruple (180-181-192) and a 550 from Heather McMahan (200-204-146) while Wauseon was paced by Quinlynn Rohda's 558 (161-196-201) and Danielle Carr's 530 (223-168-139).
Bryan Bears Tournament
Boys
Team Matches
Napoleon (3,503) - Michael Gallagher 193-179, Preston Miller 157-136-293, James Gerken 138-124-145, Ashton Kiessling 180-173, Jacob Hall 195-300-212, Riley Ehlers 121-166-183, Baker Total 901; Bryan (3,462) - Caleb Muhe 178-195-195, Iestyn Siders 150-146-173, Issac Stoy 178-132, Matt Meade 157-187-212, Dominic Boothman 224-150-173, Will Decator 167, Baker Total 845; Evergreen (3,431) - Derek Cobb 192-196-172, Logan Fox 150-160-147, Ayden DeGroff 185-180-167, David Fuller 214-183-157, Ethan Schruely 135-189-160, Baker Total 844; Perrysburg (3,367) - Bryce Wyckoff 145-130-199, Douglas Husted 171-178-156, Peter Erlenbusch 197-158-131, George Stamos 163-153-182, Tyler Whitner 181, Daniel Tomalak 168-169, Baker Total 886; Rossford (3,195) - Austin Cramer 123-147-111, Logan Cramer 151-144-145, Ethan Jones 163-184-178, Braden Miller 181-234-176, Owen Hill 179-157-171, Baker Total 751; Wauseon (3,052) - Brayden Everly 158-114-124, Kage Little 126-132-182, Aidan Teal 142-162-158, Ryan Marks 152-196-161, Ben Allan 170-139-163, Baker Total 773.
Girls Team Matches
Napoleon (3,592) - Carlee Hohenbrink 154-177-202, Abby Detmer 170-206-167, Heather McMahan 200-204-146, Ella Fox 145, Jalin Ruple 180-181-192, Spencer Schwaiger 188-154, Baker Total 926; Wauseon (3,290) - Rachel Carr 161-133-181, Alyssa Strickler 136-144-135, Jayde Ramos 143-168-158, Quinlynn Rohda 161-196-201, Danielle Carr 223-168-139, Baker Total 843; Bryan (3,270) - Jessie Federspiel 155-173-140, Juleah Purk 167-143-130, Alexis Firm 139-189-145, Gabi Bany 197-158-160, Faith Harding 148-184-207, Baker Total 835; Evergreen (2,843) - Joleen Warner 168-164-151, Carly Kaunneman 127-104-159, Kennedy Coolman 118-138-139, Keigan Schusler 115-98, Michaela Baker 153-125-154, Delaney Burghardt 154, Baker Total 776; Perrysburg (2,591) - Alivia Marquis 129-127-149, Sydney Burns 147-182-162, Chelsea Brewster 99-126-162, Karli Courtney 126-112-119; Mariah Stierman 104-127, Lily Tierkney 107, Baker Total 613; Rossford (2,283) - Makayla Edmond 156-116-126, Alex Spears 97-92, Paige Danford 98-102, Cydnee Baney 123-117-152, Annie Klocko 97-120-108, Brooke Nusbaum 94-86, Baker Total 599.
Tournament Portion
Boys
Evergreen def. Perrysburg; Bryan def. Evergreen, 156-192, 192-117, 183-167; Bryan def. Napoleon, 187-177, 160-184, 178-140.
Girls
Bryan def. Evergreen; Bryan def. Wauseon, 135-163, 136-120, 167-119; Bryan def. Napoleon, 188-172, 190-182.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.