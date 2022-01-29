LIMA — Defiance split in Western Buckeye League bowling action at 20th Century Lanes on Saturday morning against Lima Bath as the Bulldog boys picked up their sixth WBL victory of the season and the girls fell to the Wildkittens.
The boys match saw four of the six DHS bowlers roll games of 200 or better. Boston Briseno’s 414 series led the Bulldogs (11-3, 6-2 WBL) while Trey Siler had the best game of the day with a 222 to finish with a 407 series in a 2,827-2,641 victory.
The DHS girls did not fare as well, falling to Bath 2,204-1,707. Savannah Roth’s games of 151 and 179 led the ledger for the Bulldogs (5-8, 2-5).
Defiance will return to action on Thursday with a home match against Celina at C&H Lanes.
At 20th Century Lanes
Boys
Defiance (2,827) - Boston Briseno 213-201; Trey Siler 185-222; Aiden Santana 155; Rhees Andrews 182-158; Xander Valle 206-181; Ian Campbell 202; Defiance Baker 922.
Lima Bath (2,641) - Jaden Davisson 141-139; Tyson McGee 158-222; Keaton Phillips 183-170; Kreston Young 191-171; Payton Newbury 226-166; Lima Bath Baker 875.
Girls
Defiance (1,707) - McKailyn Shock 95-140; Tamorie Nealy 125-123; Savannah Roth 151-179; Katelyn Leblo 87-87; Leigha Scott 73-85; Defiance Baker 562.
Lima Bath (2,204) - Arianna Kell 165-125; Jadyn Cross 132-180; Kylin McGee 156-125; Kylie Carpenter 142-142; Jenna Sprague 157-159; Lima Bath Baker 721.
