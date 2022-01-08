LIMA — The Defiance boys and girls bowling teams split with host Lima Shawnee in Western Buckeye League action on Saturday at 20th Century Lanes.
In the boys match, Defiance racked up the points as the Bulldogs (8-2, 4-1 WBL) claimed a 3,122-2,811 victory. Boston Briseno had the top game (257) and series (439) on the night for DHS while Xander Valle added a 430 (238-192), Trey Siler a 414 (198-216) and Rhees Andrews a 407 (205-202).
The girls match saw Shawnee prove to be too much against Defiance (4-6, 1-4 WBL) by a 2,371-1,980 margin. McKailyn Shock’s 391 series was tops for Defiance while Malea Carolus tallied games of 133 and 145.
At 20th Century Lanes
Boys
Defiance (3,122) - Boston Briseno 182-257; Trey Siler 198-216; Ian Campbell 187-152; Rhees Andrews 205-202; Xander Valle 238-192; Defiance Baker 1,093.
Lima Shawnee (2,811) - Parker Larimore 150-173; Matthew Owen 140; Mason Burgess 202-252; Isaiah Johns 177-216; Myles Aldrich 222-232; Dean Dunlap 155; Shawnee Baker 892.
Girls
Defiance (1,980) - Malea Carolus 133-145; McKailyn Shock 167-124; Hayleigh Jones 116-93; Savannah Roth 146-128; Katelyn Leblo 107; Leigha Scott 110; Defiance Baker 711.
Lima Shawnee (2,371) - Kylie Larimore 154; Natalie Burgess 178; Landon Bassett 189-154; Samantha Zeltner 141-145; Olivia Miller 236-212; Courtney Bowers 149; Chloie Bennett 105; Shawnee Baker 708.
