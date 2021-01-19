Defiance saw its hopes dented for a climb up the Western Buckeye League standings on Saturday as league unbeaten Wapakoneta handed the DHS boys their second WBL setback of the year at C&H Lanes on Saturday.
Xander Valle’s 435 series (195-240) was tops for the Bulldogs (7-4, 3-2 WBL) while Boston Briseno added games of 236 and 188 in a 3,038-2,773 defeat
On the girls side, Defiance (5-6, 1-3 WBL) saw a two-match win streak snapped as Wapak topped the Bulldogs, 2,544-2,170. Savannah Roth rolled a 159 and 195 to lead DHS while Malea Carolus added a 349 series (142-207).
Defiance will return to action Thursday at home against Lima Bath.
At C&H Lanes
Boys
Wapakoneta (3,038) — Jon Hefner 219-157; Caige Schnarre 256-174; Tanner Schroeder 177; Tanner Haggard 227-213; Sam Wagner 257-179; Lance Deffenbaugh 199; Wapakoneta Baker 980.
Defiance (2,773) — Boston Briseno 236-188; Dylan Smith 146; Rhees Andrews 214; Jayden Hernandez 147-137; Xander Valle 195-240; Trey Siler 167-138; Defiance Baker 965.
Girls
Wapakoneta (2,544) — Rylie Jeanneret 142-162; Alayna Spangler 180-212; Natalie Hefner 135; Bailey Van Meter 215-192; Madison Doseck 158-151; Substitute 116; Wapakoneta Baker 881.
Defiance (2,170) - Malea Carolus 142-207; Allayna Lavigne 146-170; Taylor Crigger 122-158; Savannah Roth 159-195; Substitute 102-97; Defiance Baker 672.
