BRYAN — The Bryan boys and Napoleon girls teams prevailed in the tournament portion of the Bryan Bears Bowling Tournament on Saturday at Bryan Lanes.
The boys event saw the Bears knock off top-seed Napoleon in three games (157-165, 169-155, 214-205) after the Wildcats finished with a a 3,599 grand total through the team matches and baker matches. Matt Meade led the way for the Bears in the three preliminary games with a 645 series (242-231-172) while Leland Boothman had a 607 (202-231-174).
Fourth-best through the early rounds, Bryan knocked off Springfield in three games 170-202, 203-172, 194-177 to advance to the semifinals where the Bears ousted Defiance 181-145, 170-236, 162-132 to move to the finals.
The Defiance boys were led by Rhees Andrews, who bowled an event-best 266 in game three en route to a 636 series to pace the Bulldogs. Xander Valle was next with a 567 series (173-228-166). Jacob Hull led Napoleon with a 609 series (181-203-225) and Michael Gallagher had a 592 (186-212-194). Wauseon was led by a 520 series from Kage Little (198-146-176).
In the girls tournament, Napoleon left no doubt who reigned supreme as the Wildcats finished 514 pins clear of second-place Bryan in the team and baker match portion to earn a double-bye. After Bryan knocked off Liberty Center 152-126, 142-107 to advance to the finals, Napoleon cruised to a 164-121, 204-116 victory in the championship match to win the team title.
Spencer Schwaiger bowled a 257 in game three to lead the way with a 619 series (181-181-257) while Carlee Hohenbrink had a 583 (195-197-191) and Ella Fox a 578 (216-184-178).
Defiance was paced by Malea Cordus’s 467 series (206-142-119) while Tamorie Nealy added a 418 (139-133-146).
Bryan Bears Tournament
Boys
Tournament Portion
Bryan def. Springfield, 170-202, 203-172, 194-177; Bryan def. Defiance, 181-145, 170-236, 162-132; Bryan def. Napoleon, 157-165, 169-155, 214-205
Girls
Liberty Center def. Evergreen, 151-147, 191-147; Bryan def. Liberty Center, 152-126, 142-107; Napoleon def. Bryan, 164-121, 204-116
Match Portion
Boys
1. Napoleon 3,599; Defiance 3,357; Springfield 3,454; Bryan 3,451; Perrysburg 3,338; Bowling Green 3,119; Anthony Wayne 3,038; Wauseon 3,003; Evergreen 2,915; Bryan JV 2,107.
Girls
1. Napoleon 3,464; Bryan 2,950; Evergreen 2,869; Liberty Center 2,783; Springfield 2,634; Defiance 2,530; Perrysburg 2,448; Bowling Green 2,394.
