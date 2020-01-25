Fort Jennings 61, New Knoxville 34

NEW KNOXVILLE — Evan Hoersten scored 23 points to lead Fort Jennings to a 61-34 victory over New Knoxville.

Carson Kazee added 12 points for the Musketeers (2-14) while Zach Schulte scored 11.

Bierlein paced the Rangers (2-14) with 22.

FORT JENNINGS (61) — Trentman 2; Kazee 12; Wittler 0; Horstman 3; Hoersten 23; Liebricht 2; Grote 6; Schulte 11; Suever 2. Totals 24-7-61.

NEW KNOXVILLE (34) — Osborne 3; Covert 7; Bierlein 22; Lageman 2. Totals 14-4-34.

Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Schulte 3, Kazee 2, Horstman. New Knoxville - Osborne, Bierlein. 

Fort Jennings 12 9 26 14 - 61

New Knoxville 10 10 8 6 - 34

 

