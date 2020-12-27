KALIDA - The Wildcats were able to protect home court and sweep invading Archbold in both non-league girls and boys basketball action on Saturday.
In the girls game, Kalida outscored the Streaks 25-15 in the second half to come away with a 34-28 decision.
Grace Klausing led the Wildcats (3-4) with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Kylie Sauder paced Archbold (4-5) with 10 points.
In the boys contest, Luke Erhart canned a pair of free throws with two seconds left in overtime keep Kalida undefeated with a 46-45 win.
Tyler Hurst's only basket of the game put Archbold in front 45-44 with 20 seconds left in the extra session. On the ensuing possession, Erhart was fouled in the paint and tallied the last of his game-high 25 points with two free throws.
Kalida is now 9-0 on the season.
DJ Newman led Archbold (3-3) with 23 points.
Girls
ARCHBOLD (28) - Sauder 10; Hostetler 7; Ziegler 6; Moyer 2; Phillips 2; McQuade 1; Garrow 0; Gensler 0; Grime 0; Rupp 0. Totals 10-4-28.
KALIDA (34) - Klausing 12; Siebeneck 8; Erhart 5; Smith 4; Vennekotter 3; Schmitz 2; Hovest 0; Recker 0. Totals 13-4-34.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Sauder 2, Hostetler, Ziegler. Kalida - Klausing, Siebeneck, Erhart, Vennekotter. Rebounds: Archbold 15 (Sauder 5), Kalida 15 (Klausing 7). Turnovers: Archbold 18, Kalida 18.
Archbold 7 6 9 6 - 28
Kalida 4 5 12 13 - 34
Boys
ARCHBOLD (45) - Newman 23; Au. Roth 9; Theobald 7; Al. Roth 4; Hurst 2. Totals 18-3-45.
KALIDA (46) - Erhart 25; Vorst 7 (incomplete team totals).
Three-point goals: Archbold - Au. Roth 3, Theobald 2, Newman. Rebounds: Archbold 21, Kalida 24 (Erhart 12).
Archbold 10 11 8 12 4 - 45
Kalida 11 11 9 10 5 - 46
