Toledo St. John's 9, Napoleon 4
TOLEDO - A rough start did in Napoleon as the Wildcats lost at St. John's Jesuit, 9-4.
The Titans took a 4-0 lead after one inning and added three more runs in the second.
Tanner Rubinstein drove in two runs for Napoleon.
Napoleon 000 004 0 - 4 3 2
St. John's 430 002 x - 9 6 0
Records: Napoleon 6-9.
Winning pitcher: A. Mott (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: J. Dukate, C. Binkowski.
Losing pitcher: Caden Miller (1 inning, 2 hits, 6 runs, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Blake Wolf, Angelo Gonzalez, Tanner Rubinstein, Zack Rosebrook).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Tanner Rubinstein single, 2 RBIs. (St. John's) - R. Magers single, double, 2 RBIs; T. Lake single, 2 RBIs.
Wauseon 7, Whitmer 6
WAUSEON - Wauseon and Whitmer played two wild innings to end the game as the Indians were able to rally past the Panthers.
Wauseon led 2-1 when Whitmer tallied two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. The host Indians came back with four runs in the bottom of the frame to lead 6-3 heading into the seventh.
In the seventh, Whitmer pushed three runs across to force Wauseon to bat in the bottom of the frame. Wauseon was able to get a run in the seventh to secure the victory.
Jude Armstrong had four hits and and drove in a pair of runs for the Indians.
Whitmer 000 102 3 - 6 6 2
Wauseon 000 204 1 - 7 8 3
Records: Wauseon 9-4.
Winning pitcher: Eli Delgado (1 inning, 3 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 0 walks. 1 strikeout). Other: Kolton DeGroff.
Losing pitcher: C. Candenas (3 innings, 5 hits, 5 runs, 1 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Other: A. Smiegowski.
Leading hitters: (Whitmer) - E. Lewandowski 3 singles, 3 RBIs. (Wauseon) - Jude Armstrong 4 singles, 2 RBIs; Eli Delgado single, 2 RBIs; Sam Krasula single, 2 RBIs.
