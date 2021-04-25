Toledo St. John's 9, Napoleon 4

TOLEDO - A rough start did in Napoleon as the Wildcats lost at St. John's Jesuit, 9-4. 

The Titans took a 4-0 lead after one inning and added three more runs in the second.

Tanner Rubinstein drove in two runs for Napoleon.

Napoleon 000 004 0 - 4 3 2

St. John's 430 002 x - 9 6 0

Records: Napoleon 6-9. 

Winning pitcher: A. Mott (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: J. Dukate, C. Binkowski. 

Losing pitcher: Caden Miller (1 inning, 2 hits, 6 runs, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Blake Wolf, Angelo Gonzalez, Tanner Rubinstein, Zack Rosebrook). 

Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Tanner Rubinstein single, 2 RBIs. (St. John's) - R. Magers single, double, 2 RBIs; T. Lake single, 2 RBIs. 

Wauseon 7, Whitmer 6

WAUSEON - Wauseon and Whitmer played two wild innings to end the game as the Indians were able to rally past the Panthers. 

Wauseon led 2-1 when Whitmer tallied two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. The host Indians came back with four runs in the bottom of the frame to lead 6-3 heading into the seventh. 

In the seventh, Whitmer pushed three runs across to force Wauseon to bat in the bottom of the frame. Wauseon was able to get a run in the seventh to secure the victory.

Jude Armstrong had four hits and and drove in a pair of runs for the Indians. 

Whitmer 000 102 3 - 6 6 2

Wauseon 000 204 1 - 7 8 3

Records: Wauseon 9-4.

Winning pitcher: Eli Delgado (1 inning, 3 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 0 walks. 1 strikeout). Other: Kolton DeGroff. 

Losing pitcher: C. Candenas (3 innings, 5 hits, 5 runs, 1 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Other: A. Smiegowski. 

Leading hitters: (Whitmer) - E. Lewandowski 3 singles, 3 RBIs. (Wauseon) - Jude Armstrong 4 singles, 2 RBIs; Eli Delgado single, 2 RBIs; Sam Krasula single, 2 RBIs. 

