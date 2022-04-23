Wayne Trace 6-6, North Central 3-4
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace ran its win streak to eight straight games, picking up a pair of home wins over North Central.
The game one win for the Raiders saw Tucker Antoine strike out 10 in six frames while also lacing a double at the dish. Kyle Forrer added a two-bagger and two RBIs. In the late contest, WT rallied from a 4-1 deficit with five tallies in the bottom of the fifth to seize control. Forrer blasted two triples, driving in three runs on the day while Connor Gendron had three base knocks in the setback for the Eagles.
North Central 000 021 0 - 3 5 3
Wayne Trace 201 210 x - 6 7 2
Winning pitcher: Tucker Antoine (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kyle Forrer.
Losing pitcher: Sam Moore (6 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (North Central) - 5 singles. (Wayne Trace) - Tucker Antoine single, double; Cale Winans 2 singles; Kyle Forrer double, 2 RBIs; Cooper Wenzlick 2 RBIs.
North Central 000 310 0 - 4 7 1
Wayne Trace 000 150 x - 6 8 5
Records: Wayne Trace 12-1, North Central 8-5.
Winning pitcher: Allen Minck (2 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Breven Anderson.
Losing pitcher: Ethan Beard (6 innings, 6 runs, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Connor Gendron 3 singles; Colton Hicks double. (Wayne Trace) - Kyle Forrer 2 triples, 3 RBIs; Tyler Davis 2 singles; Tucker Antoine double.
Tinora 15, Toledo Christian 2
TOLEDO — Tinora’s win streak hit 10 straight to start the season with a 15-2 shelling of Toledo Christian.
Kadyn Radzik laced three singles in the win for the Rams, which out-hit the Eagles 12-3 on the day. Bryce Bailey and Alex Schaublin each added two-baggers.
Tinora 526 02 - 15 12 0
Tol. Christian 200 00 - 2 3 2
Records: Tinora 10-0.
Winning pitcher: Eli Plassman (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kadyn Radzik.
Losing pitcher: O’Neil (1.2 innings, 7 runs, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: LaPlant, Grace.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Kadyn Radzik 3 singles; Bryce Bailey single, double; Jayden Bergman 2 singles; Alex Schaublin double. (Toledo Christian) - 3 singles.
Ayersville 14, Stryker 0
STRYKER — Ayersville got back to winning ways with a doubleheader sweep of host Stryker, winning 14-0 and 19-3.
Jeremiah Joseph and Abe DeLano combined to hold Stryker to two base hits in the opener as Blake Hauenstein and Luke DeLano each scored two runs.
In game two, Ben Amoroso struck out a half-dozen over three innings while leading the Pilots at the dish with four singles and three runs scored.
Ayersville 723 20 - 14 12 0
Stryker 000 00 - 0 2 2
Winning pitcher: Jeremiah Joseph (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Abe DeLano.
Losing pitcher: Levi Barnum (0+ innings, 7 runs, 1 hit, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Braylen Wickerham, Jacob Cadwell.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Blake Hauenstein single, double, 3 runs; Abe DeLano 2 singles, 2 runs; Luke DeLano 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Tyler Winzeler 3 RBIs; Weston McGuire 2 runs; Isaiah Joseph 2 RBIs. (Stryker) - 2 singles.
Ayersville 061 57 - 19 12 1
Stryker 100 11 - 3 4 7
Records: Ayersville 6-7, Stryker 0-10.
Winning pitcher: Ben Amoroso (3 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Zac Moss.
Losing pitcher: Jacob Cadwell (4 innings, 13 runs, 8 earned, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 8 walks). Other: Matthew Froelich.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Ben Amoroso 4 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Weston McGuire 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Abe DeLano 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Blake Hauenstein 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Zac Moss 2 runs; Carter Michel 3 runs. (Stryker) - Levi Barnum double.
Fairview 5-0, Ottawa Hills 2-8
TOLEDO — Fairview earned a doubleheader split against No. 18 Ottawa Hills, downing the Green Bears 5-2 in the opener before being blanked 8-0.
The early-game win saw Samuel Clemens go the distance on the bump, fanning four, while Nathaniel Adkins had a double in a three-hit showing for the Apaches.
Fairview 102 101 0 - 5 11 0
Ottawa Hills 200 000 0 - 2 6 1
Winning pitcher: Samuel Clemens (7 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Noah Hamilton (5 innings, 4 runs, 9 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Nash Barnes.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Nathaniel Adkins 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Eli Shininger 2 singles; Ethan Grant 2 singles. (Ottawa Hills) - Jackson Snyder 2 doubles; Reddick Pillarelli double.
Fairview 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Ottawa Hills 400 202 x - 8 8 1
Records: Ottawa Hills 10-3, Fairview 7-7.
Winning pitcher: Sebastian Stevens (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Jack Eidenier.
Losing pitcher: Jude Shininger (2.2 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Breaven Williams, Easton Kime, Adam Lashaway.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Brady Karzynow 2 singles. (Ottawa Hills) - Luke Gnepper single, triple, 2 RBIs; Andy Nemunaitis double, 2 runs; Joseph Cohn double; Truman Talbott double; Walker Kight 2 RBIs; Alex Nemunaitis 2 runs.
Columbus Grove 13, Hicksville 6
COLUMBUS GROVE — Aiden Champion drove in three runs on the day for Hicksville but it wasn’t enough in a 13-6 road loss to Columbus Grove.
Parker Bassett doubled for the Aces, which fell behind early as the Bulldogs put up eight runs in the second frame.
Hicksville 000 004 2 - 6 6 2
Col. Grove 180 040 x - 13 13 4
Records: Columbus Grove 6-2, Hicksville 2-5.
Winning pitcher: Spencer Halker (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Landon Schroeder.
Losing pitcher: Maverik Keesbury (1 inning, 5 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 6 walks). Other: Zack Thatcher.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Parker Bassett single, double; Aiden Champion 3 RBIs. (Columbus Grove) - Ty Schroeder 2 singles; Maddox Halker 2 singles; Landon Schroeder triple, 3 RBIs.
Paulding 11, D. Jefferson 1
DELPHOS — Paulding’s Sam Woods helped himself out at the plate with a double and homer while earning the win in the Panthers’ 11-1 victory at Delphos Jefferson.
Woods struck out six in four shutout innings for the Panthers while Isaac Reeb, Logan Tope and Larkin Yates all doubled.
Paulding 420 203 - 11 9 0
Jefferson 000 010 - 1 7 1
Records: Paulding 7-5, Delphos Jefferson 4-8.
Winning pitcher: Sam Woods (4 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Larkin Yates.
Losing pitcher: Karder Agner (2 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Knippen, C. Bailey.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Sam Woods double, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Isaac Reeb single, double, 3 RBIs; Logan Tope double; Larkin Yates double, 2 runs. (Jefferson) - Karder Agner 2 singles; Jacob Simmons double.
Napoleon 3, Blissfield (Mich.) 1
Napoleon 4, Airport (Mich.) 3
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — Napoleon continued its hot streak as the Wildcats won their seventh game in their last eight tries with a pair of wins at Blissfield (Mich.).
In the opener, Lucas Gerken fired six innings of no-hit ball before Brett Bostelman closed out a one-hitter by the Wildcats against the No. 4 team in Michigan’s Division 3. In the late contest, a bases-loaded grounder down 3-2 in the seventh inning by Blake Buehrer led to an off-line throw to home that allowed two runs to score to defeat Airport, 6-3. Trey Rubinstein went the distance on the bump for the Wildcats.
Napoleon 000 210 0 - 3 3 1
Blissfield 100 000 0 - 1 1 3
Records: Napoleon 7-4, Blissfield 7-4.
Winning pitcher: Lucas Gerken (6 innings, 1 run, 0 hits, 6 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Brett Bostelman.
Losing pitcher: Jack Deatrick (7 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - 3 singles. (Blissfield) - 1 single.
Napoleon 010 010 2 - 4 3 0
Airport 100 020 0 - 3 4 2
Records: Napoleon 8-4, Airport 6-3.
Winning pitcher: Trey Rubinstein (7 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ferris (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Jones, Depew.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Tanner Rubinstein 2 runs. (Airport) - Mills single, home run, 3 RBIs.
Bryan 11, Coldwater 10
BRYAN — Only one of the seven innings between Bryan and Coldwater was a scoreless one as the Golden Bears claimed an 11-10 slugfest victory.
Ethan Psurny had three base knocks for the Bears while Taysen Deckrosh clubbed a double and triple. Mikey Wolff’s 0.2 innings of scoreless relief earned the win over the Cavaliers (No. 12 Division III).
Coldwater 200 061 1 - 10 16 2
Bryan 320 222 x - 11 12 2
Records: Bryan 8-3, Coldwater 9-4.
Winning pitcher: Mikey Wolff (0.2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Carson Dominique, Ethan Psurny, Noah Huard, Dylan Dominique.
Losing pitcher: Justin Kaup (1.2 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Keegan Bruggeman.
Leading hitters: (Coldwater) - Reece Dellinger 2 singles, double, 3 runs; AJ Harlamert double, triple, 2 RBIs; Adam Hrycko 2 doubles; Marcel Blasingame 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Keegan Bruggeman double, 2 RBIs; Josh Kaup double; Braylen Harlamert double. (Bryan) - Ethan Psurny 3 singles, 3 runs; Taysen Deckrosh double, triple, 2 RBIs; Dylan Dominique 2 singles; Lazarus Lane 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Carter Dominique double, 3 RBIs; Jase Kepler 3 runs; Mikey Wolff 2 runs.
Liberty Center 17, Hilltop 10
WEST UNITY — Fifteen runs were scored in the fourth inning of a high scoring non-league battle between Liberty Center and Hilltop that saw the Tigers triumph, 17-10.
Zane Zeiter led LC with three hits, finishing a homer short of the cycle while driving in two runs. Landon Amstutz clubbed a triple.
Raace Haynes led Hilltop with three singles, driving in three runs on the day.
Liberty Center 000 800 9 - 17 15 1
Hilltop 000 700 3 - 10 11 3
Records: Liberty Center 6-4, Hilltop 3-9.
Winning Pitcher: Zander Zeiter (3 innings, 6 hits, 5 earned, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Zac Weaver, Ethan Tampurages, Teejay Moore.
Losing Pitcher: Raace Haynes (3.1 innings, 5 hits, 8 runs, 6 earned, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Cameron Schlosser.
Leading Hitters: (LC) - Zane Zeiter triple, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Landon Amstuz triple, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Ethan Tampurages double 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Zander Zeiter double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Teejay Moore double, 2 runs; Landen Kruse 2 singles, 2 runs; Evan Conrad 2 RBIs, 2 runs. (Hilltop) - Raace Haynes 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Cameron Schlosser 2 singles, 2 RBIs, Devin Dempsey 2 singles, 2 runs; Zander Runkel 2 singles; Andyn Haynes 2 runs.
Eastside 10-10, Edgerton 0-0
BUTLER, Ind. — Edgerton traveled across state lines and were dealt a pair of 10-0 defeats by host Eastside (Ind.).
Corey Everetts grabbed the only two hits of the first game for Edgerton, clubbing two singles.
The second game saw singles from Cory Herman, Nate Swank and Kadyn Picillo.
Edgerton 000 00 - 0 2 1
Eastside 121 42 - 10 9 0
Winning Pitcher: Snyder.
Losing Pitcher: Warren Nichols (3.2 innings, 5 hits, 8 runs, 4 earned, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Elijah Martin.
Leading Hitters: (Edgerton) - Corey Everetts 2 singles.
Edgerton 000 00 - 0 3 2
Eastside 150 04 - 10 6 0
Records: Edgerton 2-10.
Winning Pitcher: Moughlin
Losing Pitcher: Jayson Schliesser (1.1 innings, 2 hits, 5 earned, 5 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Dylan Bass, Cory Herman.
Leading Hitters: (Edgerton) - 3 singles.
Patrick Henry 8, Swanton 1
SWANTON — In a game previously postponed by weather, Patrick Henry outlasted Swanton 8-1 to move to 3-1 in NWOAL contests this season.
Logan Hudson struck out seven in a complete-game win, allowing just one unearned run in the victory. Aiden Behrman slammed three doubles and scored three runs for PH.
Drew Smigelski and Garrett Swank rapped two hits apiece for the Bulldogs.
P. Henry 220 004 0 - 8 13 2
Swanton 000 000 1 - 1 7 1
Records: Patrick Henry 7-3 (3-1 NWOAL), Swanton ( NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Logan Hudson (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Ryan O’Shea (5 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Drew Smigelski.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Aiden Behrman 3 doubles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Landon Johnson 3 singles, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Logan Hudson 2 singles; Nash Meyer 2 singles; Daniel Schmeltz 2 singles; Mason Schwiebert double; Houston Miranda 2 runs. (Swanton) - Garrett Swank 2 singles; Drew Smigelski 2 singles.
Lake 4, Wauseon 3
MILLBURY — After Wauseon took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the top of the seventh, host Lake rallied for two in the bottom of the frame for a 4-3 victory.
Eli Delgado and Will Sherman each had a pair of base knocks for the Indians.
Wauseon 000 010 2 - 3 6 4
Lake 001 001 2 - 4 5 3
Records: Lake 7-4, Wauseon 4-9.
Winning pitcher: Noah Robie (1 inning, 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Richie Hayward.
Losing pitcher: Keagen Hartsock (2.2 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Ryan Marks.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Eli Delgado 2 singles; Will Sherman 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Lake) - Cam Hoffman single, 2 doubles.
Kalida 13, Bluffton 4
KALIDA — Kalida doubled up Bluffton in the hit column 14-7 and routed the visiting Pirates, 13-4.
Grant Vorst was 4-for-4 at the plate, driving in three runs for the Wildcats while Drew Buss had three base knocks.
Bluffton 000 310 0 - 4 7 3
Kalida 331 330 x - 13 14 1
Records: Kalida 9-5, Bluffton 2-9.
Winning pitcher: EJ Miller (5 innings, 3 runs, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jordan.
Leading hitters: (Bluffton) - Bogart 2 singles; Wright 2 RBIs. (Kalida) - Grant Vorst 4 singles, 3 RBIs; Drew Buss 3 singles; Ryan Klausing single, double; Colin Hoffman 2 singles; EJ Miller 3 RBIs; Jaden Smith 2 RBIs.
O-G 9, Lima Shawnee 6
LIMA — Ottawa-Glandorf tallied seven runs in the third and fourth frames combined to pick up a 9-6 non-league victory over host Lima Shawnee.
Brad Maag and Jayden Stechschulte each doubled in the win for the Titans.
O-G 103 401 0 - 9 4 1
Shawnee 041 010 0 - 6 7 4
Records: O-G 6-4, Lima Shawnee 7-6.
Winning pitcher: Evan Pester.
Losing pitcher: Derek Lyons.
Leading hitters: (O-G) - Jayden Stechschulte double, 2 RBIs; Brad Maag double; Griffin Siemet double; Landen Jordan 2 RBIs. (Lima Shawnee) - Keaton Cooper 3 singles; Derek Lyons double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.