Ottawa-Glandorf 13, Tinora 5
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf halted Tinora’s winning streak at 12 straight games, staking out an 11-0 lead through 3.5 innings en route to a 13-5 win over the Rams on Saturday.
Jacob Balbaugh struck out four in 3.2 innings of work while Trevor Schimmoeller had three base knocks. Dylan Wagner added a single and double, driving in four for the Titans.
Andrew Imthurn and Max Grube each doubled for Tinora (No. 12 Division III OHSBCA).
Ottawa-Glandorf 521 300 2 - 13 16 1
Tinora 000 500 0 - 5 5 0
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 12-8, Tinora 16-3.
Winning pitcher: Jacob Balbaugh (3.2 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Dylan Wagner.
Losing pitcher: Jayden Bergman (1.1 innings, 7 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: Jacob Bailey, Kade Vogelsong.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Trevor Schimmoeller 3 singles; Carter Duling single, triple; Wes Davidson 2 doubles; Landon Jordan single, double; Dylan Wagner single, double, 4 RBIs;; Jacob Balbaugh 2 singles. (Tinora) - Casen Wolfrum 2 singles; Andrew Imthurn double; Max Grube double.
Leipsic 9, Patrick Henry 6
HAMLER — Leipsic tallied three runs in the first inning and used that margin to down Patrick Henry 9-6 at Garrold Parratt Field.
Four different players had two singles for the Vikings, including Trey Schroeder, who also picked up the victory on the bump with seven strikeouts and one hit allowed in three frames.
Landon Johnson tripled for PH.
Leipsic 322 200 0 - 9 9 2
Patrick Henry 001 113 0 - 6 6 3
Records: Leipsic 13-4, Patrick Henry 7-1..
Winning pitcher: Trey Schroeder (3 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Mason Brandt, Blake Liffick.
Losing pitcher: Caleb Rosengarten (2 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Mason Schwiebert, Trey Woods, Aiden Behrman.
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - Quin Schroeder 2 singles; Trey Schroeder 2 singles; Tyler Sickmiller 2 singles; Jeremy Tavarez 2 singles; Lorenzo Walther double. (Patrick Henry) - Caleb Rosengarten single, double; Landon Johnson triple.
Otsego 5, Liberty Center 4
TONTOGANY —Liberty Center took a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning but Otsego tied it in the fifth and took a 5-4 lead in the sixth en route to a home win.
Landon Amstutz had two singles and and a double for LC while Dylan Matthews and Connor Kruse each added a two-bagger.
Liberty Center 200 020 0 - 4 6 1
Otsego 010 121 x - 5 6 0
Records: Otsego 11-8, Liberty Center 3-15.
Winning pitcher: Jared Crozier (4.1 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Devin Coon.
Losing pitcher: Carter Dickman (4.1 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Landon Amstutz.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Landon Amstutz 2 singles, double; Dylan Matthews double; Colton Kruse double. (Otsego) - Max London 2 singles; Noah Dzierwa double.
Montpelier 12, Delphos St. John’s 2
TOLEDO — A seven-run third frame blew things open for Montpelier as the Locos downed Delphos St. John’s in a 12-2 victory in a Prep Baseball Report Showcase game at Toledo Central Catholic’s Mercy Field.
Jaxon Richmond singled twice and earned the win on the bump for the No. 16 Locos while Colin Crisenbery and Blake Altaffer added three-hit days.
Montpelier 107 40 - 12 12 1
Delphos St. John’s 000 11 - 2 6 2
Records: Montpelier 13-5, Delphos St. John’s 5-13.
Winning pitcher: Jaxon Richmond (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Braylon Metzger (2 innings, 7 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Brady Kerner, Austin Moenter.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Colin Crisenbery 2 singles, double; Blake Altaffer 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Jaxon Richmond 2 singles; Tylor Yahraus double; Ethan Marihugh 3 RBIs. (Delphos St. John’s) - Brady Zalar 2 singles; Gavin Fittro double.
Pettisville 16, Fayette 2
FAYETTE — Pettisville broke open a narrow lead with 13 runs in the last three frames of a 16-2 BBC win at Fayette.
Nate Keim was a double short of the cycle with three runs scored for the Blackbirds, a game back of league-leading Montpelier with a pair of league games scheduled with the Locos on May 11 and 13.
Pettisville 201 337 - 16 13 0
Fayette 100 001 - 2 6 4
Records: Pettisville 11-3 (6-2 BBC), Fayette 2-9 (0-7 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Gideon Myers (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Tanner Wagner (4 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - Nate Keim single, triple, home run, 3 runs; Brayden Barrett single, 2 triples, 3 runs; Jake King single, double; Josh Basselman 2 singles; Josh Norr triple; Josh Horning triple. (Fayette) - Tanner Wagner single, double.
Fort Jennings 7, New Knoxville 4
NEW KNOXVILLE — Fort Jennings came up big late, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh to down New Knoxville, 7-4.
Jake Weichart had two base hits while stealing a pair of bases for the Musketeers while Zach Schulte struck out 12 and scattered five hits in a complete-game victory.
Fort Jennings 100 120 3 - 7 10 1
New Knoxville 201 010 0 - 4 5 2
Records: Fort Jennings 2-13, New Knoxville 1-15.
Winning pitcher: Zach Schulte (7 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 12 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: B. Smith (7 innings, 7 runs, 10 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fort Jennings) - Jake Weichart 2 singles, 2 steals; Jon Grote 2 singles; Eli Brown 2 singles; Evan Hoersten 2 steals. (New Knoxville) - L. Stachler 2 singles, 2 steals; P. Covert triple.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.