Tinora 11-15, Liberty Center 1-4
Tinora hit double digits in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader with Liberty Center, prevailing 11-1 and 15-4 in area baseball action.
Nolan Schafer and Andrew Imthurn each had three hits in the opener, with Schafer stealing three bases. Schafer kept up the hot streak in the second game, finishing a homer short of the cycle in the Rams’ seventh straight win.
Liberty Center 001 000 - 1 5 2
Tinora 120 602 - 11 11 0
Winning pitcher: Casen Wolfrum (4 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Jacob Bailey.
Losing pitcher: Riley Weaver (4 innings, 9 runs, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Tanner Kline
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Landon Amstutz 2 singles. (Tinora) - Nolan Schafer 3 singles, 3 runs, 3 steals; Andrew Imthurn 3 singles; Tristen Birks 2 singles.
Liberty Center 100 03 - 4 4 2
Tinora 22(10) 10 - 15 8 0
Records: Tinora 11-2, Liberty Center 1-6.
Winning pitcher: Cole Commisso (4 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Kade Vogelsong.
Losing pitcher: Zach Weaver (3 innings, 11 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 7 walks). Others: Landon Kruse, Cole Roth.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Nolan Schafer single, double, triple, 3 runs; Jayden Bergman single, double. (Liberty Center) - Dylan Matthews 2 singles.
Hicksville 2-5, Delta 8-4
HICKSVILLE — Delta staked out a 3-1 lead after one inning and pulled away for an 8-2 win in game one against Hicksville before the Aces rallied from 3-0 down to win the nightcap 5-4.
Max Hoffman had a combined seven hits on the day for the Panthers, lacing two doubles in the opener before homering in game two.
Delta 301 020 2 - 8 15 3
Hicksville 110 000 0 - 2 7 1
Winning pitcher: Bryce Reeves (7 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Aiden Champion (4.1 innings, 9 runs, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: aiden Pollick, Brandon Thornburg.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Max Hoffman 2 singles, 2 doubles; Jayce Helminiak 3 singles; Hunter Hamilton 2 singles; Bryce Reeves 2 singles. (Hicksville) - Maverik Keesbury 2 singles.
Delta 301 000 0 - 4 10 0
Hicksville 030 200 x - 5 2 3
Records: Hicksville 3-9, Delta 3-8.
Winning pitcher: David Crowl (7 innings, 4 runs, 10 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Landon Greisinger (3.1 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Austin Michael, Bryce Gillen.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Max Hoffman single, double, home run; Caleb Lantz 2 singles; Austin Michael 2 singles; Hunter Hamilton double. (Hicksville) - Brody Balser double.
Paulding 14, Hilltop 4
WEST UNITY — Paulding racked up four runs in the sixth inning, ralling from a 3-1 deficit in a 14-4 win at Hilltop.
Hunter Kauser had a four-hit day for the Panthers, tallying a double and three RBIs. Payton Beckman and Jacob Martinez each had a pair of base knocks.
Connor Schlosser doubled in the loss for the Cadets.
Paulding 010 630 4 - 14 13 2
Hilltop 003 010 0 - 4 4 5
Records: Paulding 8-4, Hilltop 3-9.
Winning pitcher: Jacob Martinez (2.1 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Wyatt Beckman, Evan Burtch, Peyton Adams.
Losing pitcher: Chase Whitman (3 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Connor Schlosser, Wade Wagner, Thomas McCoy.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Hunter Kauser 3 singles, double, 3 RIs; Payton Beckman 2 singles; Jacob Martinez 2 singles, 3 runs. (Hilltop) - Connor Schlosser double.
Findlay 10-4, Napoleon 2-1
FINDLAY - Napoleon was swept on its trip to Findlay as the Trojans took a pair from the Wildcats, 10-2 and 4-1.
Blake Wolf and Zack Rosebrook each had two base knocks in the opener
Napoleon 000 001 1 - 2 8 5
Findlay 203 104 x - 10 8 0
Winning pitcher: E. Franks (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts). Other: Z. Dillon.
Losing pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (3 innings, 4 hits, 5 runs, 2 earned, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts). Other: Zack Rosebrook.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Blake Wolf 2 singles; Zack Rosebrook 2 singles. (Findlay) - A. Stechschulte single, double, 2 RBIs; E. Franks 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Napoleon 000 001 0 - 1 4 2
Findlay 030 010 x - 4 6 0
Record: Napoleon 5-7.
Winning pitcher: R. Stillings (7 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Blake Wolf (6 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Gavin Brubaker double. (Findlay) - A. Stechschulte double; N. Lavelle double.
Wauseon 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 4 (11 innings)
WAUSEON - Cameron Cantu hit the game-winning single in the bottom of the 11th inning to send Wauseon past Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-4.
Sam Krasula and Connar Penrod added a double for the winning Indians.
Ottawa-Glandorf 020 001 000 10 - 4 10 5
Wauseon 001 200 000 11 - 5 7 1
Records: Wauseon 6-4, Ottawa-Glandorf 9-5.
Winning pitcher: Maddux Chamberlin (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts). Others: Eli Delgado, Brady Thomas.
Losing pitcher: Dylan Wagner (4 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Carter Duling.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Nate Maag 2 singles, 2 doubles; Alex Macke double; Landen Jordan 2 singles. (Wauseon) - Sam Krasula single, double; Connar Penrod double.
Perrysburg 14, Archbold 5
ARCHBOLD - Perrysburg opened the game with four runs in the first and the Yellowjackets added four more in the second in a 14-5 win at Archbold.
Devon Morris drove in two runs for the Streaks.
Perrysburg 441 120 2 - 14 14 3
Archbold 011 300 0 - 5 12 8
Records: Perrysburg 9-1, Archbold 7-4.
Winning pitcher: Ryan Thompson (3.1 innings, 9 hits, 5 runs, 3 earned, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts). Others: Brandon Bowe, Ryan Musgrave.
Losing pitcher: Brayton Hobbs (1 inning, 3 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Zane Behnfeldt, Devon Morris, Brandon Taylor.
Leading hitters: (Perrysburg) - Cam Darrington 3 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Hudson Smith double; Kanyon Gagich 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ryan Thompson 2 singles. (Archbold) - Devon Morris 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Carson Dominique 3 singles; Ashton Kammyer 2 singles.
Genoa 12, Patrick Henry 1
HAMLER — Patrick Henry committed seven errors and was held to four singles in a 12-1 loss to Genoa.
Layke Crossland took the loss on the mound for PH, one of four players to have one base hit on the day.
Genoa 410 223 - 12 16 1
Patrick Henry 010 000 - 1 4 7
Records: Genoa 5-6, Patrick Henry 7-5.
Winning pitcher: JJ Hartman (4 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Connor Lagrange.
Losing pitcher: Layke Crossland (3.1 innings, 7 runs, 5 earned, 11 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Mason Schiwebert, Aiden Behrman.
Leading hitters: (Genoa) - Jacob Emerson 3 singles; Seth Witt single, double; AJ Rubeis 2 singles; London Stuller 2 singles; Robert Messenger 2 singles; Joey Large double.
Van Wert 6, Kalida 5
VAN WERT — Van Wert’s Turner Witten laced a walk-off RBI single in the seventh inning to knock off visiting Kalida 6-5.
Owen Treece and Jacob Place each doubled in the win for the Cougars as Treece picked up the win on the bump with two innings of relief.
Jaden Smith hit a two-bagger for Kalida while Colin Hoffman tallied three RBIs.
Kalida 000 104 0 - 5 4 0
Van Wert 010 400 1 - 6 7 4
Records: Van Wert 11-3, Kalida 8-3.
Winning pitcher: Owen Treece (2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks) Other: Ethan Rupert.
Losing pitcher: Ryan Klausing (2.2 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Carson Klausing).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - Jaden Smith double; Colin Hoffman 3 RBIs. (Van Wert) - Turner Witten 2 singles, double; Jacob Place double, 3 RBIs; Owen Treece double.
