Tinora 24, Hilltop 0
WEST UNITY — Tinora brought out the bats with a 14-run second inning as the Rams routed host Hilltop, 24-0.
Cole Commisso was 4-for-4 at the dish for Tinora, reaching base six times with a pair of walks. Nolan Schafer added a double and triple to back up seven strikeouts in three frames from starter Andrew Imthurn.
Hilltop 000 00 - 0
Tinora 1(14)0 72 - 24
Records: Tinora 2-1, Hilltop 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Andrew Imthurn. Others: Jayden Bergman, Kade Vogelsong.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Cole Commisso 3 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Max Grube 3 singles, 4 runs; Andrew Imthurn 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Nolan Schafer double, triple, 2 runs; Marc Grube 2 singles, 2 runs.
Allen East 14-4, Ayersville 3-5
HARROD — After suffering a five-inning run-rule loss in the first game, Ayersville bounced back to deal Allen East its first loss in a 5-4 nightcap victory.
Weston McGuire and Braydon Amoroso had a pair of base knocks for the Pilots in game two, with McGuire driving in a pair of runs. Blake Eiden struck out seven in six innings of work.
Allen East scored 14 runs on just four hits in the first contest, taking advantage of seven Ayersville errors.
Ayersville 000 30 - 3 3 7
Allen East 426 2x - 14 4 2
Winning pitcher: Motler (5 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Brady Hauenstein (2 innings, 8 runs, 1 earned, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Cameron Cook.
Leading hitters: (Allen East) - Ketchum 2 singles; Crumrine double, 2 RBIs.
Ayersville 320 000 0 - 5 6 3
Allen East 001 110 1 - 4 5 1
Records: Ayersville 3-2, Allen East 4-1.
Winning pitcher: Blake Eiden (6 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Abe Delano.
Losing pitcher: Miller (1.2 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Crumrine, Newland.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Weston McGuire 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Brayden Amoroso 2 singles. (Allen East) - Hershberger 2 triples; Hedrick 2 singles.
North Central 11-6, Hicksville 6-5
HICKSVILLE — Zach Hayes combined for four hits in two contests while earning the win in game one as North Central swept a doubleheader at Hicksville 11-6 and 6-5.
Colton Hicks ripped two singles and two doubles in the opener as the Eagles bashed 16 hits while Aiden Champion paced Hicksville with four base knocks.
In the late contest, Aaron Klima tallied a pair of base hits for the Aces but it wasn’t enough on a 10-hit night for NC.
North Central 203 402 0 - 11 16 0
Hicksville 012 300 0 - 6 12 4
Winning pitcher: Zach Hayes (3 innings, 4 runs, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Colton Hicks.
Losing pitcher: Aaron Klima (3.1 innings, 7 runs, 10 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Brandon Crowl.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Colton Hicks 2 singles, 2 doubles; Zach Hayes single, double, 2 RBIs; Kaiden Russell 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Ben Pettit 2 singles; Ben Turner 2 singles; Sam Wheeler 2 singles; Brandon Baker 2 RBIs. (Hicksville) - Aiden Champion 4 singles; Zach Thatcher 3 singles; Nic Congleton 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Jackson Bergman 2 singles.
North Central 002 130 0 - 6 10 0
Hicksville 121 010 0 - 5 7 2
Records: North Central 3-2, Hicksville 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Beard (3.1 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Kaiden Russell, Keanu Miller.
Losing pitcher: Jackson Bergman (3.2 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Maverik Keesbury.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Quin Burt single, double; Zach Hayes 2 singles; Kaiden Russell 2 singles. (Hicksville) - Aaron Klima 2 singles.
Archbold 12- , Fairview 9-
SHERWOOD —
Archbold 203 013 3 - 12 15 5
Fairview 200 412 0 - 9 10 4
Winning pitcher: Brayton Hobbs (3 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Brandon Taylor.
Losing pitcher: Austin Bostater (2 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Caleb Frank, Brady Karzynow.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - DJ Newman 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Brandon Taylor 3 singles; Caleb Hogrefe 2 doubles, 2 runs; Jack Hurst single, home run, 2 RBIs. (Fairview) - Austin Lashaway 3 singles, 2 runs; Ronnie Adkins 2 singles; Keaton Singer double; Nathaniel Adkins double, 2 RBIs; Caleb Frank double, 2 runs; Bryan Lucas 3 runs; Jackson Grine 2 RBIs.
Wayne Trace 10-15, Edon 0-5
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace hit double digits twice in a doubleheader sweep of Edon, 10-0 and 15-5.
In the opener. Brendon Bidlack had a pair of doubles to lead an 11-hit charge while freshman Cooper Wenzlick had three RBIs.
Wenzlick upped the ante in the second game with a pair of base knocks and four more RBIs for the Raiders while Ethan Steinke paced the Bombers with two hits and two runs scored.
Edon 000 000 - 0 5 3
Wayne Trace 221 302 - 10 11 1
Winning pitcher: Cooper Wenzlick (3 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Cale Winans, Tucker Antoine.
Losing pitcher: Wade Parrish (5 innings, 8 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Ian Hickman.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Connor Towers single, double. (Wayne Trace) - Brendon Bidlack single, 2 doubles, 2 runs; Tucker Antoine 2 singles; Kyle Slade 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Carter Baksa double, 2 RBIs; Cooper Wenzlick double, 3 RBIs.
Edon 101 30 - 5 7 4
Wayne Trace 020 1(12) - 15 8 2
Records: Wayne Trace 3-0, Edon 1-4.
Winning pitcher: Kyle Forrer (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Trevor Speice.
Losing pitcher: Ian Hickman (1.1 innings, 9 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Konnor Prince, Caden Nester, Clayton Dulle.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Ethan Steinke 2 singles, 2 runs; Wade Parrish double, 2 RBIs. (Wayne Trace) - Kyle Slade 3 singles; Cooper Wenzlick 2 singles, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Cale Winans 2 RBIs; Tucker Antoine 2 singles; Brendon Bidlack 2 runs; Carter Baksa 2 runs; Dane Moore 2 runs.
Ottawa-Glandorf 13, Paulding 0
PAULDING — Ottawa-Glandorf used the longball to great success, battering host Paulding 13-0.
Wes Davidson was a triple short of the cycle with a two-run homer while Jaxon Buddelmeyer tagged a three-run round-tripper.
Ottawa-Glandorf 000 418 - 13 12 1
Paulding 000 000 - 0 4 3
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 2-2, Paulding 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Nate Maag.
Losing pitcher: Martinez.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Wes Davidson 2 singles, double, home run; Trevor Schimmoeller 2 singles; Jaxon Buddelmeyer home run; Carter Duling double.
Ottawa Hills 9, Wauseon 0
WAUSEON — Wauseon stayed in contention through six frames but a seven-run seventh inning from visiting Ottawa Hills sank the Indians’ hopes in a 9-0 loss.
Jude Armstrong and Connar Penrod each doubled for the Indians, while Penrod struck out eight over five innings.
Ottawa Hills 100 100 7 - 9 7 1
Wauseon 000 000 0 - 0 3 3
Records: Ottawa Hills 1-0, Wauseon 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Genzman (6 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Newmuanitis.
Losing pitcher: Connar Penrod (5 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Brady Thomas.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa Hills) - Berschback single, double; Hanrehan double; Newmuaitis double. (Wauseon) - Jude Armstrong double; Connar Penrod double.
Sylvania Southview 5, Liberty Center 4
SYLVANIA — Sylvania Southview slipped past visiting Liberty Center in walk-off fashion, downing the Tigers 5-4.
Ethan Tampurages had a pair of base knocks for the Tigers.
Liberty Center 001 030 0 - 4 6 4
Southview 102 011 - 5 6 4
Records: Liberty Center 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Collin Patterson (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Trent Arvay (6 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Landon Amstutz (6.2 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Ethan Tampurages 2 singles. (Sylvania Southview) - Johns single, triple; McGowan double.
Otsego 11-4, Delta 0-2
DELTA — Delta came up on the short end, combining for five total hits in a twinbill loss to Otsego.
Chase Stickley took the loss in game one while Bryce Reeves was dealt defeat in the second contest.
Otsego 052 013 - 11 9 0
Delta 000 000 - 0 2 5
Winning pitcher: Joseph Dzierwa.
Losing pitcher: Chase Stickley.
Otsego 101 011 0 - 4 8 1
Delta 000 020 0 - 2 3 4
Records: Otsego 3-2, Delta 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Conner Smith.
Losing pitcher: Bryce Reeves.
Pettisville 12, Continental 2
CONTINENTAL — Nate Keim rapped a double for Pettisville as the Blackbirds knocked off host Continental in six frames, 12-2.
Keim drove in three runs for Pettisville while Josh Horning and Anthony Smith each scored two runs. Gideon Myers struck out nine on the mound for the Blackbirds.
Blake Elkins had a single and triple for the Pirates.
Pettisville 12
Continental 2
Records: Pettisville 2-0, Continental 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Gideon Myers (6 innings, 2 runs, 8 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Blake Elkins (1 inning, 4 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - Nate Keim double, 3 RBIs; Josh Horning 2 runs; Anthony Smith 2 runs. (Continental) - Blake Elkins single, triple; Gavin Huff single, double.
Elida 12, Kalida 2
KALIDA — Kalida trailed just 4-2 through three frames but visiting Elida ripped off eight unanswered tallies to pull away for a 12-2 triumph.
Brayden Lybarger struck out nine in five frames for the Bulldogs while also going 4-for-4 from the plate with four RBIs.
Elida 202 35 - 12 12 2
Kalida 101 00 - 2 4 5
Records: Elida 4-0, Kalida 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Brayden Lybarger (5 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Hoffman (3 innings, 7 runs, 3 earned, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Klausing.
Leading hitters: (Elida) - Brayden Lybarger 3 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Nick Niebel single, double; Noah Bowman single, double, 2 RBIs; Gunnar Kuhn triple.
Columbus Grove 13, Cory-Rawson 4
MOUNT CORY — Columbus Grove pitcher Tayt Birnesser struck out six over four innings and the Bulldogs plated six runs in the fifth to seal a 13-4 victory over Cory-Rawson.
Owen Macke had four RBIs with two base knocks while Levi Schroeder added a double.
Columbus Grove 020 360 2 - 13 8 4
Cory-Rawson 000 022 0 - 4 6 2
Records: Columbus Grove , Cory-Rawson .
Winning pitcher: Tayt Birnesser (4 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Lance Kisseberth.
Leading hitters: (Columbus Grove) - Levi Schroeder single, double, 2 runs; Owen Macke 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Bo Birnesser 2 singles; Trey Sautter double, 2 runs. (Cory-Rawson) - Boehm single, double.
