Tinora 6, Maumee 5
Tinora scored in its final three innings and held off a Maumee charge to pick up a 6-5 win over the Panthers on Saturday.
Nolan Schafer scored on a Marc Grube base knock in the sixth to put the Rams up 6-3 before Maumee plated a pair in the seventh. Schafer and Andrew Imthurn each had a pair of base knocks in Tinora’s 10th straight victory.
Maumee 000 030 2 - 5 9 3
Tinora 100 221 x - 6 9 4
Records: Tinora 14-2, Maumee 4-9.
Winning pitcher: Jacob Bailey (1.2 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Casen Wolfrum, Cole Commisso.
Losing pitcher: Drew Durliat (5 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Dylan Riley.
Leading hitters: (Maumee) - Ayden McCarthy single, double; Angelo Shepler single, double. (Tinora) - Nolan Schafer 2 singles; Andrew Imthurn 2 singles; Kade Vogelsong double.
Ayersville 12, Continental 2
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville held Continental hitless into the fourth inning and took down the Pirates 12-2 in the Ayersville Pilot Invitational with Montpelier and North Baltimore.
Blake Hauenstein struck out nine in four frames for the Pilots while Weston McGuire clubbed a grand slam.
Mitchell Coleman doubled as one of Continental’s two base knocks.
Continental 000 11 - 2 2 3
Ayersville 423 03 - 12 6 2
Records: Ayersville 10-5, Continental 1-12.
Winning pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Cameron Cook.
Losing pitcher: Sam Newsome (3 innings, 9 runs, 5 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Gabe Nunez.
Leading hitters: (Continental) - Mitchell Coleman double. (Ayersville) - Weston McGuire single, home run, 4 RBIs; Zach Moss 2 singles; Blake Eiden 3 RBIs.
Montpelier 12, North Baltimore 2
AYERSVILLE - In the other Pilot Invitational semifinal, Montpelier was staked to a 5-0 lead after one inning and also scored a 12-2 win.
Tylor Yahtraus went the distance on the mound, holding the Tigers to a two runs on three hits.
In the championship game, Ayersville was leading Montpelier 5-1 in the third inning when play was halted.
North Baltimore 101 000 - 2 3 4
Montpelier 500 205 - 12 12 2
Record: Montpelier 12-3.
Winning pitcher: Tylor Yahraus (6 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Weihandy (5.1 innings, 12 hits, 12 runs, 6 earned, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (North Baltimore) - Weihandy double, RBI. (Montpelier) - David Bowman double, 3 RBIs; Tylor Yahraus 3 singles, double, RBI; Ayden Santos single, 2 RBIs.
Ottawa Hills 13, Fairview 3
SWANTON — Ottawa Hills plated five runs in the third inning and six in the fourth to break open an eventual 13-3 win over Fairview in a game played at Swanton.
Nathaniel Adkins and Cade Ripke each had a pair of base knocks for the Apaches.
Ottawa Hills 005 602 - 13 11 1
Fairview 001 020 - 3 7 2
Records: Fairview 5-8.
Winning pitcher: J. Genzman (6 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Jackson Grine (3 innings, 5 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Ronnie Adkins, Ryan Richards, Caleb Frank.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa Hills) - A. George 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Jackson Hanrehan single, double; W. Goik 2 singles; Andrew Helgren 2 singles.
Lakewood Park (Ind.) 13, Hicksville 10
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville plated seven in the sixth inning to take a 9-8 lead but Lakewood Park Christian countered with five runs in the seventh to snare a 13-10 victory.
Nic Congleton homered and doubled in the setback for the Aces while Aaron Klima added a two-bagger.
L. Park 310 301 5 - 13 11 1
Hicksville 000 207 1 - 10 15 2
Records: Lakewood Park 2-10, Hicksville 4-11.
Winning pitcher: Corbin White (3.2 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Grant Merkel, Charlie Kirtley, Logan Bortner.
Losing pitcher: Brandon Thornburg (5.1 innings, 8 runs, 10 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Maverik Keesbury, Aiden Champion, Nic Congleton.
Leading hitters: (Lakewood Park) - Corbin White single, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Gabe Dager 3 singles; TR Chalfant single, double; Kaden Skages 2 singles. (Hicksville) - Nic Congleton double, home run; Aaron Klima single, double; Maverik Keesbury 2 singles; Jackson Bergman 2 singles; Aiden Champion 2 singles; Zack Thatcher 2 singles; Rylen Bassett 2 singles.
Wayne Trace 5-9, North Central 9-4
PIONEER — Wayne Trace moved to 10-4 on the season with a doubleheader sweep at North Central, winning 5-1 and 9-4.
In the opening game, Allen Minck went the distance for the Raiders, striking out four and scattering three hits. Cooper Wenzlick, Kyle Slade and Carter Baksa each had two base knocks.
In the late game, Wayne Trace made a 3-0 lead after one inning stand up, thanks to a single and double from Brendon Bidlack.
Wayne Trace 040 001 0 - 5 10 1
North Central 100 000 0 - 1 3 1
Winning pitcher: Allen Minck (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ethan Beard (7 innings, 5 runs, 10 hits, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Cooper Wenzlick 2 singles; Kyle Slade 2 singles; Carter Baksa 2 singles.
Wayne Trace 301 132 0 - 9 8 1
North Central 002 010 1 - 4 4 2
Records: Wayne Trace 10-4, North Central 8-7.
Winning pitcher: Tyler Davis (3.1 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 2 strrikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Cale Winans, Tucker Antoine.
Losing pitcher: Keanu Miller (3 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Jake Turner, Kaiden Russell.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Brendon Bidlack single, double; Tucker Antoine 2 singles; Cooper Wenzlick double.
Liberty Center 5, Hilltop 2
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center broke open a 2-2 tie with runs in the fifth and sixth frames to top Hilltop 5-2.
Ethan Tampurages had a single and double in the win for the Tigers while Tanner Kline tripled.
Hilltop 110 000 0 - 2 5 0
L. Center 101 012 x - 5 8 7
Records: Liberty Center 3-12, Hilltop 3-12.
Winning pitcher: Riley Weaver (5.2 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other Landon Amstutz.
Losing pitcher: Thomas McCoy (3.1 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Connor Schlosser.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Ethan Tampurages single, double; Tanner Kline triple; Dylan Matthews 3 steals.
Coldwater 11-8, Bryan 1-6
COLDWATER — Bryan dropped a pair of contests at 2019 D-III state champion Coldwater, falling 11-1 in the opener before being nipped 8-6 in the nightcap.
The opener saw Coldwater coach Brian Harlamert earn his 500th career victory as the CAvs scored nine runs in the first three frames. Mikey Wollf doubled in the opening setback for the Golden Bears.
In the late contest, Bryan fell behind 3-0 after one inning, countered with three in the second but a three-run sixth frame from Coldwater put the Cavs up for good at 8-6. Breven Deckrosh ripped a pair of doubles for Bryan while Logan Schlarman had a double for the No. 6 Cavaliers.
Bryan 000 010 - 1 7 1
Coldwater 423 002 - 11 10 2
Losing pitcher: Quinn Brown (2 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Mikey Wollf single, double. (Coldwater) - Zack McKibben 2 singles, triple; Myles Blasingame single, double, 3 RBIs.
Bryan 030 012 0 - 6 6 1
Coldwater 300 203 x - 8 6 4
Records: Coldwater 11-4, Bryan 5-10.
Losing pitcher: Mikey Wolff (2 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits). Other: Titus Rohrer.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Breven Deckrosh 2 doubles; Titus Rohrer double. (Coldwater) - Logan Schlarman double.
Kalida 12, Patrick Henry 5
HAMLER — Kalida scored five runs in the fourth and fifth frames to blow open a 12-4 victory over host Patrick Henry.
Justin Siebeneck had a double and triple for the Wildcats while Colin Hoffman had four hits at the dish and earned the win on the mound.
Layke Crossland was a triple short of the cycle for the Patriots while Aiden Behrman doubled.
Kalida 100 550 1 - 12 14 2
Patrick Henry 000 220 1 - 5 8 4
Records: Kalida 11-3, Patrick Henry 6-8.
Winning pitcher: Colin Hoffman (3.1 innings, 2 runs, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Ryan Klausing.
Losing pitcher: Caleb Rosengarten (3 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Mason Schwiebert, Layke Crossland, Trey Woods.
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - Colin Hoffman 4 singles, 3 RBIs; Brandon Miller 3 singles; Justin Siebeneck double, triple; Ryan Lucke 2 singles. (Patrick Henry) - Layke Crossland single, double, home run; Aiden Behrman double.
Toledo St. John's 9, Napoleon 4
TOLEDO - A rough start did in Napoleon as the Wildcats lost at St. John's Jesuit, 9-4.
The Titans took a 4-0 lead after one inning and added three more runs in the second.
Tanner Rubinstein drove in two runs for Napoleon.
Napoleon 000 004 0 - 4 3 2
St. John's 430 002 x - 9 6 0
Records: Napoleon 6-9.
Winning pitcher: A. Mott (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: J. Dukate, C. Binkowski.
Losing pitcher: Caden Miller (1 inning, 2 hits, 6 runs, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Blake Wolf, Angelo Gonzalez, Tanner Rubinstein, Zack Rosebrook).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Tanner Rubinstein single, 2 RBIs. (St. John's) - R. Magers single, double, 2 RBIs; T. Lake single, 2 RBIs.
Wauseon 7, Whitmer 6
WAUSEON - Wauseon and Whitmer played two wild innings to end the game as the Indians were able to rally past the Panthers.
Wauseon led 2-1 when Whitmer tallied two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. The host Indians came back with four runs in the bottom of the frame to lead 6-3 heading into the seventh.
In the seventh, Whitmer pushed three runs across to force Wauseon to bat in the bottom of the frame. Wauseon was able to get a run in the seventh to secure the victory.
Jude Armstrong had four hits and and drove in a pair of runs for the Indians.
Whitmer 000 102 3 - 6 6 2
Wauseon 000 204 1 - 7 8 3
Records: Wauseon 9-4.
Winning pitcher: Eli Delgado (1 inning, 3 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 0 walks. 1 strikeout). Other: Kolton DeGroff.
Losing pitcher: C. Candenas (3 innings, 5 hits, 5 runs, 1 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Other: A. Smiegowski.
Leading hitters: (Whitmer) - E. Lewandowski 3 singles, 3 RBIs. (Wauseon) - Jude Armstrong 4 singles, 2 RBIs; Eli Delgado single, 2 RBIs; Sam Krasula single, 2 RBIs.
