Tinora 12, Elida 2
ELIDA — Tinora tagged Elida for 12 runs, dealing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season with a 12-2 rout in the Ed Sandy Classic.
Tristan Birks struck out five in five innings of work for the Rams while Christian Commisso doubled. Max Grube led the attack with three base knocks.
Tinora picked up another double-digit victory in their first contest of the day against Lima Central Catholic, scoring six in the first and 13 in the sixth to roll the Thunderbirds 21-6.
Christian Commisso drilled a grand slam and double, finishing with six RBIs on in the win. Kade Vogelsong had a pair of doubles and three RBIs while Max Grube added three base knocks.
Tinora 600 02(13) - 21 21 0
Lima CC 101 040 - 6 6 4
Records: Tinora 4-2, Lima Central Catholic 4-4.
Winning pitcher: Cole Commisso (4.1 innings, 5 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Casen Wolfrum.
Losing pitcher: Billy Bourk.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Kade Vogelsong single, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Max Grube 3 singles; Christian Commisso double, home run, 6 RBIs; Tristen Birks 2 singles, 3 runs; Bryce Bailey 2 singles, 4 runs; Marcus Grube 2 singles; Cole Commisso 2 singles, 3 runs.
Tinora 205 131 0 - 12 11 1
Elida 001 100 x - 2 3 4
Records: Tinora 5-2, Elida 6-1.
Winning pitcher: Tristan Birks (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kade Vogelsong.
Losing pitcher: Camden Howard (2.2 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Others: Andrew Cockerell, Taylor Nunez.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Max Grube 3 singles; Andrew Imthurn 2 singles; Marcus Grube 2 singles; Christian Commisso double; Nolan Schafer 3 RBIs. (Elida) - Gunnar Kuhn double.
Fairview 28, Continental 1
CONTINENTAL — Fairview scored 15 runs in the first two innings, seizing control in a 28-1 rout of Continental.
Caleb Frank had three base knocks for the Apaches, scoring four runs, while Ryan Richards led the charge with a four-single, four-run, four-RBI day. Austin Lashaway put up five RBIs as well.
Blake Elkins had a single and double on the day for the Pirates.
Fairview 781 57 - 28 17 1
Continental 000 10 - 1 3 4
Records: Fairview 3-5, Continental 0-6.
Winning pitcher: Jackson Grine (1 inning, 0 runs, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Nathaniel Adkins, Austin Lashaway.
Losing pitcher: Blake Elkins (2 innings, 15 runs, 7 earned, 13 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Mitchell Coleman, Tim Shepard, D. Nienberg, Gavin Huff.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Ryan Richards 4 singles, 4 runs, 4 RBIs; Austin Lashaway 2 singles, double, 4 runs, 5 RBIs; Caleb Frank 3 singles, 4 runs; Nathaniel Adkins single, double; Bubba Lucas 2 singles; Austin Bostater double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs. (Continental) - Blake Elkins single, double.
Holgate 11-11, Hilltop 7-10
HOLGATE — An RBI single by freshman Jacob Thome in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Holgate an 11-10 walk-off victory, capping a twinbill sweep of visiting Hilltop.
Sam Medina had three singles and four RBIs in an 11-7 victory in the early contest while Gavyn Kupfersmith scored three runs.
In the late contest, Holgate answered Hilltop’s six-run first frame with six in the third inning and knotted up the game with a run in the seventh on an error to force extra frames.
Hilltop 023 200 0 - 7 10 6
Holgate 230 150 x - 11 9 2
Winning pitcher: Brodi Burgel (2.2 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Joey Kelly, Gavyn Kupfersmith.
Losing pitcher: Chase Whitman (5 innings, 11 runs, 4 earned, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Connor Schlosser.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Raace Haynes 2 singles; Thomas McCoy 2 singles. (Holgate) - Sam Medina 3 singles, 4 RBIs; Owen Leaders single, double; Hunter Gerschutz 2 singles; Gavyn Kupfersmith 3 runs.
Hilltop 600 040 000 0 - 10 10 7
Holgate 006 300 100 1 - 11 14 6
Records: Holgate 4-3, Hilltop 3-6.
Winning pitcher: Hunter Gerschutz (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Sam Medina, Dylan Boecker.
Leading pitcher: Connor Schlosser (6 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Thomas McCoy.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Connor Schlosser single, double; Thomas McCoy single, double, 3 RBIs; Ethan Varney 2 singles; Chase Whitman 2 singles. (Holgate) - Dylan Boecker 2 singles, double; Gavyn Kupfersmith single, double; Sam Medina 2 singles, 3 runs; Jacob Thome 2 singles; Noah Grime 2 singles; Micah Bok double.
Wayne Trace 7-2, Lincolnview 6-12
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace dealt Lincolnview a 7-6 loss in the opening game of a doubleheader before falling 12-2 in the nightcap.
Tucker Antoine had a pair of base hits in the opener for the Raiders to deal Collin Overholt a loss despite 10 strikeouts. Overholt got his revenge in the late contest with a double, two triples and four runs batted in for the Lancers.
Lincolnview 200 301 0 - 6 5 3
Wayne Trace 121 030 x - 7 6 1
Winning pitcher: Cale Winans (2 innings, 1 run, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Kyle Forrer, Cooper Wenzlick.
Losing pitcher: Collin Overholt (6 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Tucker Antoine 2 singles; Kyle Slade double.
Lincolnview 002 361 - 12 10 1
Wayne Trace 101 000 - 2 2 0
Records: Lincolnview 5-2, Wayne Trace 3-3.
Winning pitcher: Dane Ebel (6 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kyle Slade (1.1 innings, 6 runs, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Tucker Antoine, Carter Baksa, Tyler Davis.
Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) - Collin Overholt double, 2 triples, 4 RBIs; Landon Price single, double, 3 RBIs.
Paulding 11, Edon 6
PAULDING — Paulding bounced back from a 5-0 deficit in the first inning to take down Edon 11-6.
Hunter Kauser had a double as part of a four-hit day for the Panthers while Jacob Martinez fanned eight in 4.2 innings of relief to earn the win.
Garrett Skiles homered and drove in four runs for the Bombers, which have lost six straight.
Edon 500 001 0 - 6 10 2
Paulding 105 122 x - 11 15 1
Records: Paulding 3-4, Edon 1-8.
Winning pitcher: Jacob Martinez (4.2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Wyatt Beckman, Reid Johanns.
Losing pitcher: Konnor Prince (3 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 9 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Wade Parrish.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Garrett Skiles single, home run, 4 RBIs; Konnor Prince 2 singles; Ethan Steinke 2 singles; Jack Morris 2 singles. (Paulding) - Hunter Kauser 3 singles, double; Blake McGarvey single, double; Payton Beckman 2 singles; Sam Woods 2 singles; Jacob Martinez 2 singles; Andrew Adams 2 singles.
Napoleon 7-7, Van Wert 2-16
NAPOLEON - An Owen Treece grand slam in the sixth inning helped Van Wert split a doubleheader with Napoleon.
In the opener, Jarrett Gerdeman settled down after allowing two unearned runs in the first inning to earn the win in a 7-2 decision.
In the nightcap, the Treece shot was a part of a five run frame that put the Cougars in front for good.
Van Wert 200 000 0 - 2 3 1
Napoleon 201 040 x - 7 7 3
Winning pitcher: Jarrett Gerdeman (7 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: E. Rupert (6 innings, 7 hits, 6 runs, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Van Wert) - T. Witten 2 RBI. (Napoleon) - Carter Burken double, RBI; Caden Miller single, 2 RBI.
Van Wert 003 105 7 - 16 14 3
Napoleon 400 030 0 - 7 7 0
Record: Napoleon 4-3.
Winning pitcher: A. Pratt (3 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts). Other: Owen Treece.
Losing pitcher: Blake Wolf (0.2 innings, 4 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts). Others: Angelo Gonzalez, Seth Muncy, Carter Burken.
Leading hitters: (Van Wert) - Owen Treece single, home run, 6 RBI; A. Pratt 3 singles, 3 RBI; K. Bates single, double, 2 RBI. (Napoleon) - Tanner Rubinstein double, 4 RBI; Zack Rosebrook 2 singles.
Lake 5, Wauseon 3
WAUSEON — A pair of runs in the seventh weren’t enough for a Wauseon comeback as the Indians fell to Lake, 5-3.
Clay Stump drew three walks for the Indians, which managed just four singles.
Lake 003 110 0 - 5 11 5
Wauseon 000 001 2 - 3 4 1
Records: Lake 6-2, Wauseon 2-3.
Winning pitcher: Lowe (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Delventhall, Moore.
Losing pitcher: Easton Delgado (3 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Hunter Nofziger, Clay Stump.
Leading hitters: (Lake) - Moore 2 singles, home run, 4 RBIs; Hoffman 2 doubles; Tolles single, double.
Patrick Henry 12, Arcadia 0
ARCADIA — Patrick Henry’s Aiden Behrman and Trey Woods combined to hold Arcadia to one hit, fanning 10 total in a 12-0 blanking.
Landon Johnson ripped a pair of triples, driving in three runs for the Patriots. Caleb Rosengarten added a three-bagger.
Patrick Henry 453 00 - 12 10 0
Arcadia 000 00 - 0 1 3
Records: Patrick Henry 6-2, Arcadia 2-6.
Winning pitcher: Aiden Behrman (4 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Trey Woods.
Losing pitcher: Adam Emerich (2 innings, 9 runs, 7 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Zach Stewart, EJ Tong.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Landon Johnson 2 triples, 3 RBIs; Caleb Rosengarten single, triple, 3 runs; Nash Meyer single, double, 3 RBIs.
Swanton 12, North Central 8
PIONEER — Swanton rallied from a 4-0 deficit and plated five runs in the eighth to earn a 12-8 win at North Central.
Blake Szalapski and Drew Smigelski had a single and double each, two of five total Bulldogs to have two hits on the day.
Zach Hayes and Cohen Meyers each had a pair of base knocks for NC.
Swanton 020 131 05 - 12 11 5
North Central 400 111 01 - 8 9 4
Records: Swanton 2-5, North Central 5-3.
Winning pitcher: Blake Szalapski (2 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Lucas Bloom.
Losing pitcher: Ethan Beard (1 inning, 5 runs, 4 earned, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Zach Hayes.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) - Blake Szalapski single, double; Drew Smigelski single, double; Kaden Curtis 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Garrett Swank 2 singles; Kyler Stevens 2 singles. (North Central) - Zach Hayes 2 singles; Cohen Meyers 2 singles; Colton Hicks double; Sam Wheeler double; Kaiden Russell 3 RBIs.
Springfield 12, Delta 6
HOLLAND — Springfield answered Delta’s three-run first frame with eight in the second, earning a 12-6 win over the Panthers.
Max Hoffman tripled in the loss for the Panthers.
Delta 300 030 0 - 6 3 3
Springfield 083 010 x - 12 14 2
Records: Delta 2-4.
Winning pitcher: Creque.
Losing pitcher: Bryce Reeves.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Max Hoffman triple. (Springfield) - Waite 3 singles.
Kalida 15, Crestview 11
KALIDA — Drew Buss earned his first varsity win with four innings of work as Kalida scored in five of its six innings in a 15-11 win over Crestview.
Buss struck out four and allowed three runs. Luke Erhart had three hits, including a triple, driving in four runs.
Crestview 131 100 5 - 11 10 6
Kalida 201 642 x - 15 14 2
Records: Kalida 5-2, Crestview 4-2.
Winning pitcher: Drew Buss (4 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Ryan Lucke.
Losing pitcher: Hart (3.2 innings, 9 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Crestview) - Lichtensteiger 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Helt triple, 3 RBIs; Jones double; Sheets 3 RBIs. (Kalida) - Luke Erhart 2 singles, triple, 4 RBIs; Justin Siebeneck single, double, 3 RBIs; Brandon Miller single, double; Ayden Warnecke double; EJ Miller double.
Miller City 5, Arlington 4
MILLER CITY — Caleb Giesken clubbed a game-winning two-run single to lift Miller City to a 5-4 walk-off win over Arlington.
Dillon Peck added a double for the Wildcats while TJ Michel fanned six in 4.1 innings of relief.
Arlington 003 100 0 - 4 7 4
Miller City 002 010 2 - 5 5 2
Records: Miller City 6-1, Arlington 1-1.
Winning pitcher: TJ Michel (4.1 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Caleb Warnimont.
Losing pitcher: Thornton (0.2 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Essinger, F. Jones.
Leading hitters: (Arlington) - Riegel 2 singles. (Miller City) - Dillon Peck double.
Fort Jennings 7, Waynesfield-Goshen 1
FORT JENNINGS — Fort Jennings held Waynesfield-Goshen to just two hits to claim its first victory of the year, 7-1.
Zach Schulte struck out seven in 3.2 innings of work for the Musketeers while Jake Wiechart, Evan Hoersten, Eli Brown and Aidan Grothause all doubled.
Waynesfield-Goshen 100 000 0 - 1 2 0
Fort Jennings 031 003 x - 7 13 0
Records: Fort Jennings 1-6, Waynesfield-Goshen 0-7.
Winning pitcher: Zach Schulte (3.2 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: DeWitt (5 innings, 4 runs, 11 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fort Jennings) - Evan Hoersten single, double; Aidan Grothause single, double; Eli Brown single, double; Jon Grote 2 singles; Jake Wiechart double.
St. Henry 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 11, Marion Local 1
ST. HENRY — Ottawa-Glandorf bounced back from a shutout loss to host St. Henry in the opener to knock off Marion Local 11-1 in the second game of the day.
In the early game, the Titans surrendered just one hit from the Redskins but committed five errors. The late contest saw Carter Duling strike out seven in six frames while Trevor Schimmoeller rapped three base hits.
Ottawa-Glandorf 000 000 0 - 0 4 5
St. Henry 120 000 x - 3 1 0
Records: St. Henry 4-2, Ottawa-Glandorf 5-3.
Winning pitcher: Nolan Schmitz.
Losing pitcher: Jacob Balbaugh (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts).
Ottawa-Glandorf 125 102 - 11 10 1
Marion Local 000 100 - 1 3 3
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 6-3, Marion Local 5-5.
Winning pitcher: Carter Duling (6 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Meier.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Trevor Schimmoeller 3 singles; Carter Duling 2 singles; Jaxon Buddelmeyer double.
