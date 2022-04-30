In just the second all-time meeting between the schools, Defiance suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Tallmadge 3-0 at DHS on Saturday in a Prep Baseball Report Ohio High School Spring Classic contest.
The game marked a rematch of the 2002 Division II state semifinals won by Tallmadge 1-0 at Cooper Stadium in Columbus as the Bulldogs (16-1, No. 1 Division II OHSBCA) fell short in their quest for the longest winning streak to start a season, tying the 2013 team’s 16-0 start.
The shutout loss also marked the first time the Bulldogs had been shut out since a 10-0 loss at Tinora on April 15, 2019, a 60-game streak.
“Our pitching was definitely good enough to win as we didn’t give up a hit until two outs in the seventh,” said DHS coach Tom Held. “The walks in the fourth were the difference. Tallmadge probably handled the rain delay better than us. This is not a bad loss at all, Tallmadge has historically been a top D-II team in the state.
The Blue Devils (11-5), which won the 2002 state semifinal scoring their only run on a seventh-inning solo home run, went even longer for their first base hit on Saturday but scored all three runs in the top of the fourth.
The first two Tallmadge batters walked and after a flyout to right, a fielder’s choice allowed Mason Dexter to score. A wild pitch scored Seth Yacobucci from third before a bases-loaded walk put up the third run and chased DHS starter Wade Liffick.
Reliever Aidan Kiessling allowed just one hit, a two-out single in the seventh, but Blue Devil pitcher Ethan Shahan allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out five. The biggest threat for the Bulldogs came on a leadoff triple in the fifth by Mark Butler but two flyouts and a strikeout stranded the DHS senior.
“Their pitcher did a great job today keeping us off balance,” said Held. “I think we only had a couple hard-hit balls all game. They also made every play. We have to get much better at our small game so when we are in this type of game, we can manufacture some runs.”
Defiance will return to action with a WBL road game at Celina on Tuesday before a Veteran’s Game fundraiser in the Bulldogs’ league finale against Wapakoneta (No. 11 D-II) on Wednesday. Division I No. 5 Perrysburg will host Defiance on Thursday before Defiance hosts rival Bryan on Friday.
Tallmadge 000 300 0 - 3 1 1
Defiance 000 000 0 - 0 4 1
Records: Tallmadge 11-5, Defiance 16-1.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Shahan (7 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Wade Liffick (3.2 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Aidan Kiessling.
Leading hitters: (Tallmadge) - Beau Gromley single. (Defiance) - Bradyn Shaw 2 singles; Mark Butler triple.
