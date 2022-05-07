Tinora 12, Patrick Henry 0
HAMLER — Tinora senior Tristan Birks was dominant on the mound for the Rams in a 12-0 blanking of Patrick Henry.
Birks struck out seven in a one-hit shutout over five frames for the Rams (). Cole Commisso backed up Birks with a massive day at the dish, slugging two doubles and a homer in a four-hit day with four RBIs. Nolan Schafer also went yard.
Landon Johnson doubled as the lone hit for the Patriots.
Tinora 123 24 - 12 14 0
P. Henry 000 00 - 0 1 4
Records: Tinora 13-2, Patrick Henry 9-6.
Winning pitcher: Tristan Birks (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 7 strikeout, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Landon Johnson (4 innings, 8 runs, 11 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Houston Miranda.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Cole Commisso single, 2 doubles, home run, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Kadyn Radzik single, double; Casen Wolfrum 2 singles; Nolan Schafer home run. (Patrick Henry) - Landon Johnson double.
Fairview 12-21, Hamilton (Ind.) 0-5
HAMILTON, Ind. — Fairview plated 10 runs in the first inning of a 12-0 opening-game shutout at Hamilton (Ind.) before bashing 20 hits in a 21-5 rout in game two.
In game one, Abram Shininger struck out six in three innings of one hit ball while Nathaniel Adkins drove in four runs with a double and a home run.
The nightcap saw Adam Lashaway follow a two-hit opener with five hits and six RBIs in game two, slamming a triple and home run. Adkins added four hits and four RBIs while Jude Shininger connected for a double and triple.
Fairview (10)10 10 - 12 11 1
Hamilton 000 00 - 0 1 4
Winning pitcher: Abram Shininger (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Jackson Grine.
Losing pitcher: Clayton Spaw (2 innings, 11 runs, 4 earned, 9 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Ryan Cool.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Nathaniel Adkins double, home run, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Eli Shininger single, double, 2 runs; Ethan Grant 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Adam Lashaway 2 singles; Brady Karzynow double; Kolton Schooley double; Easton Kime 2 runs. (Hamilton) - 1 single.
Fairview 160 77 - 21 20 1
Hamilton 200 21 - 5 2 2
Records: Fairview 13-7, Hamilton 0-10.
Winning pitcher: Brady Karzynow (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Breaven Williams, Eli Shininger.
Losing pitcher: Chase Olson (3.2 innings, 14 runs, 13 earned, 10 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Ryan Cool.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Adam Lashaway 3 singles, triple, home run, 4 runs, 6 RBIs; Nathaniel Adkins 3 singles, double, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Jude Shininger double, triple, 2 runs; Breaven Williams single, double; Bailey Schooley 2 singles, 3 runs; Keaton Singer 2 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Eli Shininger 2 RBIs; Easton Kime 2 runs. (Hamilton) - Jagger Hurraw double.
Ayersville 7, Elmwood 6
AYERSVILLE — After falling behind 4-1 after one inning, Ayersville scored two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to rally past visiting Elmwood for a 7-6 home win.
Blake Hauenstein had three hits, including a double, for the Pilots while Abe DeLano homered, scoring three runs.
Elmwood 401 010 0 - 6 10 3
Ayersville 101 122 x - 7 9 1
Records: Ayersville 10-10, Elmwood 3-12.
Winning pitcher: Ben Amoroso (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Blake Hauenstein, Abe DeLano.
Losing pitcher: Nathan (5.1 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Shaffer.
Leading hitters: (Elmwood) - Allen Sterling 2 singles, double; Kingery 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Keiffer 2 singles; Tyson 2 runs. (Ayersville) - Blake Hauenstein 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Abe DeLano double, home run, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Luke DeLano double.
Archbold 15, Paulding 2
ARCHBOLD — Archbold ripped off its seventh straight victory, plating seven runs in the first inning in a 15-2 home win over Paulding.
Krayton Kern struck out six in five frames for the Bluestreaks while Devon Morris led a 13-hit effort at the plate with three base knocks and three RBIs. Kern added two singles and four RBIs while Carson Dominique rapped a single and double.
Paulding 000 11 - 2 3 2
Archbold 752 1x - 15 13 1
Records: Archbold 10-5, Paulding 9-9.
Winning pitcher: Krayton Kern (5 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Larkin Yates (1 inning, 7 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Casey Agler, Greyson Harder.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - 3 singles. (Archbold) - Devon Morris 3 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Carson Dominique single, double, 2 RBIs; Krayton Kern 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Jack Hurst 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jayden Seiler 3 runs; DJ Newman 2 runs; Jaybe Burkle 2 runs; Brian Burrowes 2 RBIs; Zane Behnfeldt 2 runs.
Hilltop 4, Pettisville 1
WEST UNITY — Hilltop’s Raace Haynes was dominant on the mound as the Cadets claimed a 4-1 non-league win over Pettisville.
Haynes scattered three singles and allowed one unearned run for Hilltop, striking out 11. Wade Wagner chipped in a pair of base hits.
Josh Norr stole three bases in the setback for the Blackbirds.
Pettisville 001 000 0 - 1 3 5
Hilltop 101 101 x - 4 6 1
Records: Hilltop 6-12, Pettisville 3-11.
Winning pitcher: Raace Haynes (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Josh Basselman (2 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Josh Norr, Caden Bishop, Nate Rupp, Rylan Warner.
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - Josh Norr 3 steals. (Hilltop) - Wade Wagner 2 singles, 2 runs.
