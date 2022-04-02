Tinora 13, Hilltop 1
Tinora broke open a home tilt with Hilltop with nine runs in the fourth inning to down the visiting Cadets, 13-1.
Freshman Alec Schaublin pitched three no-hit innings for Tinora, which held Hilltop to one base hit. Nolan Schafer, Kadyn Radzik, Cole Commisso and Jayden Bergman had two knocks each.
Hilltop 000 01 - 1 1 4
Tinora 301 9x - 13 14 1
Records: Tinora 2-0, Hilltop 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Alec Schaublin (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Casen Wolfrum, Tristan Birks.
Losing pitcher: Ian Hoffman (3.2 innings, 13 runs, 5 earned, 13 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Raace Haynes.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - 1 single. (Tinora) - Nolan Schafer 2 singles, 2 runs; Kadyn Radzik 2 singles, 2 runs; Cole Commisso 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jayden Bergman 2 singles; Grady Gustwiller triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Casen Wolfrum double.
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Paulding 2
GLANDORF — With just nine hits between them, Ottawa-Glandorf made its hits count, plating five runs on five knocks in a 5-2 win over Paulding.
Nate Maag struck out six over 3.1 innings to secure the win for the Titans. Landon Jordan laced a pair of singles.
Sam Woods scored both runs for the Panthers while earning the hard-luck loss on the mound.
Paulding 000 101 0 - 2 4 0
O-G 001 400 x - 5 5 1
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 1-0, Paulding 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Nate Maag (3.1 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Carter Duling.
Losing pitcher: Sam Woods (3.1 innings, 5 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jacob Martinez, Larkin Yates.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Sam Woods 2 runs. (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Landen Jordan 2 singles; Carter Schimmoeller double.
Wayne Trace 7, Edon 4
Wayne Trace 11, Stryker 0
EDON — Wayne Trace picked up a pair of wins over BBC opponents in a tri-match at Edon, holding off the host Bombers 7-4 before blanking Stryker 11-0.
Cale Winans rapped three singles and a double in the opener for the Raiders, which bashed 14 hits in all. Cole Vasquez doubled for the Bombers.
The late contest saw Evan Crosby strike out 10 over 4.2 innings of work as Wayne Trace scored in all five innings. Cooper Wenzlick, Kyle Forrer and Allen Minck had two hits each, combining for seven RBIs.
W. Trace 050 011 0 - 7 14 0
Edon 002 020 0 - 4 8 5
Records: Wayne Trace 3-0, Edon 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Breven Anderson (4 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Cale Winans, Kyle Forrer.
Losing pitcher: Konnor Prince 5 innings, 6 runs, 0 earned, 11 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Cole Vasquez.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Cale Winans 3 singles, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kyle Slade 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Tyler Davis single, triple, 2 runs. (Edon) - Cole Vasquez single, double; Ethan Steinke 2 singles; Wade Parrish 2 singles.
W. Trace 322 31 - 11 8 0
Stryker 000 00 - 0 4 0
Records: Wayne Trace 4-0, Stryker 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Evan Crosby (4.2 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Tucker Antoine.
Losing pitcher: Teyvon Harris (3.1 innings, 9 runs, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Jacob Myers.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Cooper Wenzlick single, double, 2 RBIs; Kyle Forrer 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Allen Minck 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Cale Winans 3 runs. (Stryker) - 4 singles.
Edon 10, Stryker 3
EDON — Edon picked up a dominant non-league win over BBC rival Stryker, prevailing over the Panthers 10-3.
Freshman Kyler Sapp struck out seven in a winning effort on the bumpf ro the Bombers while tallying three hits and four RBIs. Konnor Prince and Ethan Steinke also had three-hit efforts, scoring two runs each.
Teyvon Harris and Gavin LaBo had the lone base hits for the Panthers.
Stryker 110 100 0 - 3 2 2
Edon 103 141 x - 10 17 4
Records: Edon 1-1, Stryker 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Kyler Sapp (4 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Wade Parrish.
Losing pitcher: Michael Donovan (6 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 17 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - 3 singles. (Edon) - Kyler Sapp 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Ethan Steinke 3 singles, 2 runs; Konnor Prince 3 singles, 2 runs; Wade Parrish 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Garrett Skiles 2 singles; Cole Vasquez 2 RBIs.
Antwerp 7, Lincolnview 5
VAN WERT — Down 3-0 in the top of the sixth inning, Antwerp baseball put up a seven spot that ultimately led to a 7-5 victory over Lincolnview in their season opener.
Lincolnview starter Dan Ebel was dominant through five innings allowing no runs, just two hits and striking out 11. But in the sixth, five singles, two walks and an error allowed the Archers to bring across seven runs.
Ethan Lichty got the start on the mound going three innings and give up two runs (none earned) on two hits, four strikeouts and two walks. Parker Moore got the win with three innings of work giving up two earned on three hits and striking out four.
At the plate the Archers were led by Moore who was 2-for-5 with two singles, two RBIs and a run scored. Luke Krouse and Hunter Sproles each had a hit apiece and two RBIs.
Antwerp 000 007 0 - 7 9 4
Lincolnview 110 011 1 - 5 6 1
Records: Antwerp 1-0, Lincolnview 0-3
Winning Pitcher: Parker Moore 3 IP, 2 earned, 3 hits, 4 Ks, walk)
Losing Pitcher: Jack Dunlap (1 IP, 7 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 2 Ks, 2 walks)
Top Hitters: Antwerp- Parker Moore 2 singles, 2 RBIs, run; Camden Fuller 2 singles, Luke Krouse single, 2 RBIs, run; Hunter Sproles single, 2 RBIs, run. Lincolnview - Cole Binkley 3 singles, RBI, run; Austin Bockrath triple.
Montpelier 9-10, Edgerton 3-1
EDGERTON — Montpelier scored 12 of its 19 total runs in the last two innings of its 9-3 and 10-1 wins over host Edgerton.
Landon Fackler picked up the win on the mound in the opener while finishing with four runs scored across both games. Grant Girrell had three RBIs in the first game and two in the nightcap.
Cole Meyer had a single and double in the late contest for Edgerton in its first action of the year.
Montpelier 100 044 - 9 6 5
Edgerton 020 000 1 - 3 5 2
Winning pitcher: Landon Fackler (5 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: David Bowman.
Losing pitcher: Corey Everetts (5.1 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Warren Nichols.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Landon Fackler single, double, 2 runs; Grant Girrell 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Jaxen Richmond 2 runs; Trent Thorp 2 runs. (Edgerton) - 5 singles.
Montpelier 006 000 4 - 10 10 3
Edgerton 100 000 0 - 1 6 3
Records: Montpelier 3-0, Edgerton 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Jaxen Richmond (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Grant Girrell.
Losing pitcher: Cole Meyer (4 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jayson Schliesser.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Nathan Rummel 2 singles; Jaxen Richmond 2 singles, 2 runs; David Bowman 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Landon Fackler 2 runs; Grant Girrell 2 RBIs. (Edgerton) - Cole Meyer single, double.
Eastside (Ind.) 10, Archbold 5
ARCHBOLD — Eastside (Ind.) plated six runs in the second inning and held off an Archbold rally to deal the Bluestreaks a 10-5 loss.
Jack Hurst slugged a double and triple for Archbold, but it wasn’t enough against the defending Indiana Class 2A state runners-up in a home setback.
Eastside 060 100 3 - 10 8 1
Archbold 131 000 0 - 5 5 2
Records: Eastside 1-0, Archbold 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Ryder Reed (3 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Nick Snyder, Owen Willard.
Losing pitcher: Jayden Seiler (1.2 innings, 6 runs, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Mason Seigel, Jack Hurst, Cade Miller.
Leading hitters: (Eastside) - Owen Willard single, double, 2 runs; Ryder Reed 2 RBIs; Laithyn Cook 2 RBIs; Jace Mayberry 2 runs. (Archbold) - Jack Hurst double, triple.
Eastside 13, Fairview 10
ARCHBOLD — A five-run flurry in the top of the seventh was enough to lead Eastside (Ind.) past Fairview in a 13-10 slugfest.
Eli Shininger rapped two doubles, finishing with three hits and three RBIs for the Apaches while Keaton Singer had a pair of base hits.
Eastside 204 020 5 - 13 11 1
Fairview 220 103 2 - 10 8 4
Records: Eastside 2-0, Fairview 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Caeden Moughler (2 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Carsen Jacobs, Jack Buchanan.
Losing pitcher: Jude Shininger (2 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Nathaniel Adkins, Bailey Schooley, Samuel Clemens.
Leading hitters: (Eastside) - Jack Buchanan 3 singles; Nick Snyder 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ryder Reed 2 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Laithyn Cook double; Owen Willard 3 runs; Carsen Jacobs 3 runs. (Fairview) - Eli Shininger single, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Keaton Singer 2 singles, 3 runs; Nathaniel Adkins 2 runs; Adam Lashaway 2 runs.
Archbold 9, Fairview 0
ARCHBOLD — After suffering its first setback of the season, Archbold bounced back with a 9-0 shutout against Fairview, powered by a star effort from DJ Newman on the mound.
The Bluestreak senior allowed just three hits and struck out 15 to keep the Apaches under wraps. Carson Dominique had three hits, homering in the process, and drove in four runs.
Fairview 000 000 0 - 0 3 0
Archbold 000 324 x - 9 13 0
Records: Archbold 2-1, Fairview 1-2.
Winning pitcher: DJ Newman (6 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 15 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Cade Miller.
Losing pitcher: Samuel Clemens (4.1 innings, 5 runs, 10 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Adam Lashaway, Abram Shininger.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - 3 singles. (Archbold) - Carson Dominique 2 singles, home run, 4 RBIs; Jack Hurst single, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Krayton Kern 2 singles; DJ Newman 2 runs; Jayden Seiler 2 RBIs.
Liberty Center 3, Miller City 2
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center got off to a 2-0 start on the year, downing Miller City in walk-off fashion with a 3-2 triumph.
Brooks Behnfeldt struck out two of the three batters he faced in the seventh inning to earn the win after starter Landon Amstutz fanned seven over six frames. Zander Zeiter and Zac Weaver each doubled.
Miller City 000 011 0 - 2 5 1
Lib. Center 001 001 1 - 3 5 1
Records: Liberty Center 2-0, Miller City 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Brooks Behnfeldt (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Landon Amstutz.
Losing pitcher: Brent Koenig (2.1 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Caleb Warnimont, Owen Tobe.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Caleb Warnimont single, double; Austin Ruhe double. (Liberty Center) - Zander Zeiter double; Zac Weaver double.
Otsego 9, Patrick Henry 4
TONTOGANY — Otsego pitcher Gabe Kelly stifled Patrick Henry over six frames, striking out nine in the Knights’ 9-4 win.
Daniel Schmeltz singled twice and drove in three runs for PH while Aiden Behrman added a pair of base hits.
P. Henry 200 010 1 - 4 7 2
Otsego 201 330 x - 9 12 2
Records: Otsego 2-1, Patrick Henry 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Gabe Kelly (6 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Cohen Feehan.
Losing pitcher: Logan Hudson (3 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Daniel Schmeltz, Landon Johnson.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Aiden Behrman 2 singles; Daniel Schmeltz 2 singles, 3 RBIs. (Otsego) - Joseph Dzierwa 2 singles, triple, 2 runs; Jaxon Jeremy single, double; Chase Helberg 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Devin Coon 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Seth Davies 2 singles.
Van Wert 9, Bryan 5
BRYAN — Van Wert scored nine runs in the first five innings against Bryan to defeat the Golden Bears 9-5.
Van Wert opened the game with two runs in the first but Bryan answered with three of their own. The Cougars continued to pile on though and scored seven runs over the next four innings to take a commanding lead.
TJ Stoller earned the win for Van Wert giving up five runs (two earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts and three walks over six innings of work.
At the plate Bryan was led by Dylan Dominique who had a double, single and two RBIs while Mikey Wolf grabbed a double, single and came around to score once.
Van Wert 212 130 0 - 9 12 3
Bryan 300 020 0 - 5 9 1
Records: Van Wert 2-0, Bryan 1-1
Winning Pitcher: TJ Stoller (6 IP, 5 runs, 2 earned, 9 hits, 4 Ks, 3 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Carter Dominique (3 IP, 5 earned, 8 hits, strikeout, 2 walks.)
Top Hitters: Van Wert - Damon McCracken 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ethan Mooney 2 singles, 2 RBIs, run; Kaden Shaffer 3 singles, 2 runs; Ethan Rupert 2 singles, 2 walks, 3 runs, RBI. Bryan - Dylan Dominique double, walk, 2 RBIs, run; Mikey Wolf double, single, run.
Genoa 10-9, Delta 0-1
GENOA — Delta was able to muster just one hit in two games as they fell 10-0 and 9-1 in a doubleheader against Genoa.
The first game was a no-hitter from Comets ace Seth Witt as 14 of the 15 outs he got came via strikeout.
In the second game Will Nissen picked up the win giving up one hit to Brody Waugh while Bryce Gillen was able to come around and score after reaching on an error.
Delta 000 00 - 0 0 1
Genoa 312 31 - 10 4 0
Winning Pitcher: Seth Witt (5 IP, 0 runs, 0 hits, 14 Ks, 2 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Bradyn Ruffer (2 IP, 6 earned, 2 hits, 8 walks, 3 Ks).
Top Hitters: Delta - Alex Brown walk; Kalvin Tenney walk. Genoa - Zach Bierbaum double, 2 RBIs, run; Brandon Hudson double, RBI, run.
Delta 100 000 0 - 1 1 3
Genoa 202 401 X - 9 7 2
Records: Genoa 3-0, Delta 0-3
Winning Pitcher: Will Nissen (5 IP, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 3 walks, 7 Ks).
Losing Pitcher: Brody Waugh (3.2 IP, 8 runs, 5 earned, 6 hits, 3 walks, 2 Ks).
Top Hitters: Delta - Brody Waugh single; Bryce Gillen run. Genoa - London Stuller single, walk, 2 RBIs, 3 runs. Seth Witt double, single, 2 RBIs, run. Robert Messenger 2 singles, RBI, 2 runs.
Elida 1, Kalida 0
ELIDA — One run and three hits were enough for Elida to earn a home win, nipping Kalida 1-0.
Ryan McGue had two of the three base knocks for the Bulldogs while Brady Kirk struck out nine with no walks in the two-hitter.
Carson Klausing rapped a double in the loss for Kalida.
Kalida 000 000 0 - 0 2 0
Elida 100 000 x - 1 3 1
Records: Elida 2-0, Kalida 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Brady Kirk (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Justin Siebeneck (4 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - Carson Klausing double. (Elida) - Ryan McGue 2 singles.
