Tinora 7, Patrick Henry 5
Cole Commisso came on and pitched five innings of one-hit ball in relief to help Tinora score a 7-5 win over Patrick Henry on Saturday.
The Rams (No. 12 - Division III, OHSBCA), earned coach Brent Renollet his 400th career coaching win.
Tinora took the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Nolan Schafer beat out what would have been an infield single. A throwing error moved him to second and he took third on a groundount. While on his way to third, a throw to the base got away just far enough to allow Schafer to score.
Commisso added an RBI single in the sixth.
Aiden Behrman got the Patriots started with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the first. Landon Johnson added an RBI double in the second.
Patrick Henry 221 000 0 - 5 6 2
Tinora 212 101 x- 7 9 2
Records: Patrick Henry 7-13, Tinora 19-3.
Winning pitcher: Cole Commisso (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts). Others: Tristan Birks, Jacob Bailey.
Losing pitcher: Braden Hull (5 innings, 7 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Layke Crossland.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Landon Johnson double; Aiden Behrman 2 RBIs; Caleb Rosengarten 2 singles. (Tinora) - Nolan Schafer 2 singles; Cole Commisso 2 singles; Kade Vogelsong 2 singles.
Fairview 1, Wayne Trace 0
SHERWOOD — In a game with just two hits combined, Fairview plated the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to snap a scoreless tie, defeat GMC foe Wayne Trace 1-0 and earn skipper Andy Singer his 100th career conference win on Saturday.
Caleb Frank’s eight strikeouts and one walk over seven frames for Fairview out-dueled Raider hurler Cooper Wenzlick, who struck out 11 and walked one in his six innings of work. Pinch-runner Ryan Richards scored the game winning run for the Apaches.
Wayne Trace 000 000 0 - 0 1 3
Fairview 000 000 1 - 1 1 0
Records: Fairview 8-10 (3-2 GMC), Wayne Trace 13-6 (4-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Caleb Frank (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Cooper Wenzlick (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Ayersville 4, Elmwood 2
BLOOMDALE — Blake Hauenstein mowed down 10 Elmwood batters via strikeout and helped lift Ayersville to a 4-2 road victory.
Hauenstein scattered four hits and four walks in five frames as Ayersville manufactured four runs despite recording just four singles in the victory.
Ayersville 000 310 0 - 4 4 0
Elmwood 000 020 0 - 2 4 0
Records: Ayersville 13-7, Elmwood 6-10.
Winning pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (5 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 10 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Blake Eiden.
Losing pitcher: Zach Endicott (4 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Murray, Shaffer.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - 4 singles. (Elmwood) - Mason Oliver single, triple; William Keiffer double.
Evergreen 8-6, Holgate 5-0
HOLGATE - After outslugging Holgate in the opener, Hunter Vaculik pitched six shutout innings in the nightcap as Evergreen went to Holgate and swept the Tigers 8-5 and 6-0.
Landen Vance hit a home run in each game for the Vikings.
Evergreen 520 100 0 - 8 7 3
Holgate 203 000 0 - 5 6 3
Winning pitcher: Nick Smithmyer (6 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 2 earned, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts). Other: RJ Shunck.
Losing pitcher: Joey Kelly (2 innings, 7 hits, 7 runs, 4 earned, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts). Other: Brodi Burgel.
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) - Landen Vance single, home run, 4 RBIs; RJ Shunck double, RBI. (Holgate) - Abe Kelly single, RBI.
Evergreen 001 003 2 - 6 5 0
Holgate 000 000 0 - 0 6 1
Records: Evergreen 12-8, Holgate 9-12
Winning pitcher: Hunter Vaculik (6 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts). Other: Blade Walker.
Losing pitcher: Brodi Burgel (3 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Joey Kelly, Michah Bok.
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) - Landen Vance home run, 2 RBIs; Brock Hudik single, triple; Austin Marvin single, RBI. (Holgate) - Owen Leaders 2 singles.
Leipsic 4, Napoleon 0
LEIPSIC - Viking hurler Trey Schroeder scattered six singles Leipsic blanked Napoleon 4-0.
Schroeder walked three and fanned 14 in getting the win.
Tyler Sickmiller led the Leipsic offense, belting a pair of doubles and driving in two runs.
Napoleon 000 000 0 - 0 6 2
Leipsic 001 021 x - 4 5 1
Records: Napoleon 8-13, Leipsic 18-6.
Winning pitcher: Trey Schroeder (7 innings, 6 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 14 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Zack Rosebrook (6 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - Tyler Sickmiller 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Quin Schroeder double; Lorenzo Walther RBI.
Ottawa Hills 2, Archbold 0
Anthony Wayne 12, Archbold 0
TOLEDO — Archbold was held to one hit by Ottawa Hills starter Adam Hamilton in the opener of a three-team matchup with the Green Bears and Anthony Wayne before the top-ranked Generals blanked the Streaks 12-0 in game two.
In the opener, a Brandon Taylor single was all the Archbold offense could muster as Hamilton fanned eight with no walks.
Archbold was again held to one hit in five innings against Division I No. 1 Anthony Wayne, this time a double from Jaybe Burkle.
Archbold 000 000 0 - 0 1 2
Ottawa Hills 100 010 x - 2 5 0
Records: Ottawa Hills 14-2, Archbold 14-7.
Winning pitcher: Adam Hamilton (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jayden Seiler (6 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - 1 single. (Ottawa Hills) - 5 singles.
Archbold 000 00 - 0 1 2
Anthony Wayne 014 7x - 12 11 0
Records: Anthony Wayne 17-2, Archbold 14-8.
Winning pitcher: Ty Rader (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Brayton Hobbs (4 innings, 12 runs, 9 earned, 11 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Jaybe Burkle double. (Anthony Wayne - Conner Holck single, double; Chase Saneholtz 2 singles; Evan Ruhe 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Garret Pike double, 3 RBIs.
Bellevue 5, Wauseon 1
BOWLING GREEN — Bellevue pitcher Keegan Ray held Wauseon to just three hits as the Redmen picked up a 5-1 win over the Indians at Carter Park in Bowling Green.
Kolton DeGroff did lace a double for Wauseon, which scratched a run across in the sixth but got no closer.
Bellevue 111 020 0 - 5 11 2
Wauseon 000 001 0 - 1 3 2
Records: Bellevue 8-11, Wauseon 14-5.
Winning pitcher: Keegan Ray (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Kolton DeGroff (4.2 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 10 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Brady Thomas.
Leading hitters: (Bellevue) - Lincoln Claus single, double; Preston Ray 2 singles; Jax LaPata 2 singles. (Wauseon) - Kolton DeGroff double.
Delta 11-9, Northwood 4-2
NORTHWOOD — Delta finished strong with five runs in the seventh inning to down Northwood 11-4 before scoring seven in the sixth frame of game two to sweep the Rangers with a 9-2 victory.
Max Hoffman had three base hits in the opening victory for the Panthers while Chase Stickley drove in three runs on two singles in the nightcap.
Delta 011 301 5 - 11 9 1
Northwood 001 000 3 - 4 11 5
Winning pitcher: Hunter Hamilton (7 innings, 4 runs, 11 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Cam Noel (5 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Sean Kovacs.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Max Hoffman 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Jayce Helminiak single, double; Austin Michael 2 singles. (Northwood) - AJ Rable 2 singles, double; Cam Noel 2 singles; Braden Alore 2 singles.
Delta 001 017 0 - 9 7 2
Northwood 000 200 0 - 2 6 1
Records: Delta 6-13, Northwood 6-16.
Winning pitcher: Bryce Reeves (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Espen Singlar (6 innings, 9 runs, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Sean Kovacs.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Chase Stickley 2 singles, 3 RBIs. (Northwood) - AJ Rable 2 singles; AJ Cruz double; Cam Noel triple.
Ottawa-Glandorf 6, Allen East 3
GLANDORF — Ottawa-Glandorf held off a seventh-inning charge to double up Allen East 6-3.
Jaxen Buddelmeyer and Jacob Balbaugh combined for six strikeouts over seven frames as the former earned the win to improve to 5-1 on the year for the Titans.
Allen East 000 100 2 - 3 7 1
Ottawa-Glandorf 200 004 x - 6 6 2
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 14-9, Allen East 17-7.
Winning pitcher: Jaxon Buddelmeyer (4 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts). Other: Jacob Balbaugh.
Losing pitcher: Crumrine.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Carter Duling 2 singles.
