Tinora 5, Bedford (Mich.) 0
BEDFORD, Mich. — Tinora’s Kadyn Radzik led the Rams at the plate and on the mound in a 5-0 road win over Bedford, Mich. on Saturday.
Radzik allowed just three base hits, going the distance for the win on the bump for the Rams while rapping a pair of base hits as Tinora staked a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Tinora 202 100 0 - 5 8 2
Bedford 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Records: Tinora 5-0, Bedford 1-4.
Winning pitcher: Kadyn Radzik (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Shepherd (3 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Huss.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Kadyn Radzik 2 singles. (Bedford) - Huss double.
Ayersville 8, Ottoville 2
OTTOVILLE — Abe Delano struck out seven, gave up just two hits, and shut out Ottoville in four innings of work as Ayersville baseball rolled to an 8-2 road win over the Big Green on Saturday.
The Pilots took an 8-0 lead into the sixth inning, with a four-run fifth leading the way for the Pilots. Weston McGuire and Blake Hauenstein each had doubles while Carter Michel had a three-single day and Ryne Maag clubbed two singles and drove in two runs.
Jayden Saxton notched two singles for Ottoville while Alex Suever took the loss on the mound.
Ayersville 020 420 0 - 8 9 2
Ottoville 000 0002 0 - 2 6 4
Records: Ayersville 2-2, Ottoville 0-5
Winning pitcher: Abe Delano (4 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Lucas Fishpaw, Ben Amoroso.
Losing pitcher: Alex Suever (4 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 2 earned, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others. Grant Leis, Trey Landwehr.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Weston McGuire double, single; Blake Hauenstein double; Carter Michel 3 singles, 2 runs; Lucas Fishpaw 2 runs; Ryne Maag 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Ottoville) - Jayden Saxton 2 singles.
Fairview 24, Continental 2
CONTINENTAL — Fairview ran away with their Saturday non-league contest against Continental, putting up 15 runs between the third and fourth innings to down the Pirates 24-2 in five innings.
Eli Shininger got the start for the Apaches and threw three innings, allowing just one baserunner via walk and striking out eight. Breaven Williams had a three-hit day at the plate and drove in five runs while scoring three. Shininger only managed one hit but drive in four runs as did Zane Timbrook.
Continental’s one hit and lone RBI came from Sam Newsome,
Fairview 347 82 - 24 13 0
Continental 000 02 - 2 1 5
Records: Fairview 4-3, Continental 1-4
Winning pitcher: Eli Shininger (3 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Breaven Williams, Cash King.
Losing pitcher: Jayden Pitney (1.1 innings, 1 hit, 5 runs, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Ethan Sullivan, Rhettig Bowers, Braxton Stegbauer.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Zane Timbrook double, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Adam Lashaway double, single, 2 runs; Jackson Grine double, 3 runs; Breaven Williams double, 2 singles, 5 RBIs, 3 runs; Kolton Schooley 3 runs; Nathan Olinger 2 runs; Eli Shininger 4 RBIs; Jude Shininger 2 runs; Brody Retcher 2 singles, 2 runs. (Continental) - 1 hit.
Paulding 10, Edon 0
PAULDING — Paulding pitcher Ethan Foltz held Edon to one hit, striking out nine in the Panthers’ 10-0 five-inning victory.
Foltz allowed a single to Christian Owens and one walk as his two lone baserunners. Kane Jones ripped a pair of doubles while Greyson Harder had three RBIs.
Edon 000 00 - 0 1 1
Paulding 125 2x - 10 10 1
Records: Paulding 3-5, Edon 1-5.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Foltz (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Wade Parrish (4 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 10 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Christian Owens single. (Paulding - Kane Jones 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 steals; Isaac Reeb single, double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Ethan Foltz 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Greyson Harder 3 RBIs; Nick Manz 2 runs.
Wayne Trace 6, Lincolnview 4
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace built up a 6-0 lead before a late Lincolnview flurry fell short in the Raiders’ 6-4 home victory.
Tyler Davis rapped three singles and pitched three innings to earn the win for the Raiders while leadoff hitter Tucker Antoine slugged a pair of doubles.
Lincolnview 000 000 4 - 4 6 6
Wayne Trace 030 111 x - 6 8 2
Records: Wayne Trace 4-1, Lincolnview 5-1.
Winning pitcher: Tyler Davis (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Breven Anderson, Kyle Forrer, Cale Winans.
Losing pitcher: Luke Bollenbacher (1.2 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Aiden Hardesty, Evan Miller, Jack Dunlap, Holden Price.
Leading hitters (Lincolnview) - Chayse Overholt 2 singles; Holden Price double. (Wayne Trace) - Tyler Davis 3 singles; Tucker Antoine 2 doubles; Cale Winans double.
Liberty Center 7, Antwerp 6
ANTWERP — Liberty Center scored four runs in the top of the seventh to comeback and down Antwerp 7-6 in non-league action.
After Aiden Lichty reached via an error for the Archers and Derek Hines scored, Antwerp was within one with runners on second and third. But Landon Amstuz was able to set three-hole hitter Reid Lichty down with a groundout to win the game.
Zander Zeiter earned the win on the mound, pitching three innings of relief and giving up two runs on four hits, striking out two and walking two more. Camden Fuller was tabbed with the loss after starter Parker Moore was pulled with two outs in the seventh.
Amstutz had a three-hit day for the Tigers while Zeiter drove in two runs. For the Archers, it was Eli Reinhart leading the way with a double, a single and three RBIs.
L. Center 100 020 4 - 7 6 4
Antwerp 300 020 1 - 6 8 8
Records: Liberty Center 4-2, Antwerp 1-4
Winning pitcher: Zander Zeiter (3 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Landen Kruse, Landon Amstutz.
Losing pitcher: Camden Fuller (0.1 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Parker Moore.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Landon Amstutz triple, 2 singles, 2 runs; Carter Dickman double, 2 runs; Zander Zeiter 2 RBIs. (Antwerp) - Eli Reinhart double, single, 3 RBIs; Carson Altimus double; Ethan Lichty double; Derek Hines 2 singles.
Napoleon 11-13, Van Wert 8-14
NAPOLEON — Napoleon finished with double-digit runs twice but split a doubleheader with Van Wert at Booster Field, winning 11-8 before losing 14-13.
Blake Wolf struck out a half-dozen in the game-one complete-game win for the Wildcats while Eric Hershberger had five hits over two games, including two doubles. Parker Woods also had five knocks and four RBIs.
Van Wert 310 301 0 - 8 5 6
Napoleon 006 014 0 - 11 12 6
Winning pitcher: Blake Wolf (7 innings, 8 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Case Stegaman (3 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kaden Shaffer.
Leading hitters: (Van Wert) - Case Stegaman home run, 3 runs; Damon McCracken 2 RBIs. (Napoleon) - Eric Hershberger 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Trey Rubinstein 2 singles; Parker Woods 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Cal Bickel double, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Jacob Shadle 2 runs; Blake Wolf 2 steals.
Van Wert 113 014 4 - 14 9 2
Napoleon 091 200 1 - 13 13 8
Records: Van Wert 6-1, Napoleon 4-1-1.
Winning pitcher: TJ Stoller (1 inning, 1 run, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Briston Wise, Conner Loughrie, Brylen Parker.
Losing pitcher: Jacob Shadle (1 inning, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Owen Espinoza, Trey Rubinstein, Cal Bickel).
Leading hitters: (Van Wert) - Brylen Parker 3 singles, 3 runs; TJ Stoller 2 singles, 3 runs, 2 steals; Luke Wessell 2 singles, 3 runs; Damon McCracken 2 runs. (Napoleon) - Parker Woods 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Blake Wolf single, double, 2 RBIs; B Ford single, double, 3 runs; Eric Hershberger single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 3 steals; Z Ehlers double, 2 RBIs.
Sylvania Southview 11, Archbold 1
SYLVANIA — After Archbold got out to a 1-0 top of the first inning lead, Sylvania Southview answered with 11 runs over the next four innings to run rule the Blue Streaks 11-1.
The one run came via a Brian Burrowes RBI single, driving in Cade Miller who reached via walk. Zach Short took the loss in two thirds of an inning of work for the Blue Streaks as they gave up seven runs over the first two innings.
Kody Galambos rebounded after surrendering the run to help the Cougars to their third-straight win. Avery Offenberg and Drew Young each had three hits, a double and triple respectively, and drove in two runs.
Archbold 100 00 - 1 2 1
Southview 342 2x - 11 14 0
Records: Archbold 2-4, Southview 5-2
Winning pitcher: Kody Galambos (2 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Ryan Ragusa, Andrew Schroeder, Avery Offenberg.
Losing pitcher: Zach Short (0.2 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Brian Burrowes, Devon Morris, Masen Towns, Jett Baun.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - 2 hits. (Southview) - Markus Lepard double; Sammy Rogenski double, single, 2 runs; Drew Young triple, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; 3 runs; Avery Offenberg double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Luke Hermiller double, 3 RBIs; John Thompson 2 singles, 2 runs; Jamey Carey 2 singles.
Bryan 8, Maumee 7
BRYAN — A Cade Carlin safety squeeze bunt was executed perfectly for Bryan, scoring Cole Uran for the go-ahead tally in a 5-4 win over Maumee in eight innings.
Uran scored a pair of runs for the Golden Bears, which led 3-0 early before the game went to extras. Jase Kepler added a two-bagger.
Maumee 001 110 10 - 4 7 0
Bryan 030 001 01 - 5 11 0
Records: Bryan 3-3, Maumee 2-5.
Winning pitcher: Landon Shilling (1 inning, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Carter Dominique, Dylan Dominique, Ayden Pelz.
Losing pitcher: Dauer (3.1 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Maulucci.
Leading hitters: (Maumee) - Archambeau 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 steals; CJ Lepper 2 singles; Michael Dembski 2 singles. (Bryan) - Jase Kepler double; Cole Uran 2 runs.
Wauseon 8, Lake 1
WAUSEON — Wauseon seized control early with a six-run surge in the second inning to defeat visiting Lake, 8-1.
Kage Little struck out eight in five innings to earn the win for the Indians while Ryan Marks and Mason Thomas each doubled.
Lake 000 010 0 - 1 3 5
Wauseon 160 010 x - 8 9 2
Records: Wauseon 4-1-1, Lake 4-2.
Winning pitcher: Kage Little (5 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Keaton Hartsock.
Losing pitcher: Drew Tajblik (2 innings, 7 runs, 6 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Jay Blazevich.
Leading hitters: (Lake) - Gavin Kohlhofer 2 singles. (Wauseon) - Ryan Marks single, double, 2 runs, 2 steals; Tyson Rodriguez 2 singles; Mason Thomas double, 2 RBIs; Jude Armstrong 2 runs, 2 steals.
Holgate 4-2, Fort Jennings 0-12
FORT JENNINGS — Holgate held Fort Jennings to just one hit in a 4-0 game one shutout before the Musketeers got revenge with a 12-2 nightcap rout. ‘
Micah Bok struck out nine in the opener for the Tigers while Jake Thome racked up three base knocks in the two games combined.
Holgate 100 021 0 - 4 9 0
Ft. Jennings 000 000 0 - 0 1 5
Winning pitcher: Micah Bok (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jake Weichart (5 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 8 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Jake Thome 2 singles; Isaac DeLong 2 singles; Abe Kelly 2 singles. (Fort Jennings) - Calvin Menke single.
Holgate 100 010 - 2 5 1
Fort Jennings 200 073 - 12 16 0
Records: Holgate 2-3, Fort Jennings 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Eli Brown (1.1 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Brandt Menke.
Losing pitcher: Jake Thome (5 innings, 9 runs, 8 earned, 12 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Aden Wagner.
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Dylan Boecker 2 singles; Jake Thome double. (Fort Jennings) - Sam Dube 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Owen Calvelage 3 singles, 2 runs; Calvin Menke 2 singles, 2 runs; Jarron Swick 2 singles; Evan Ellerbrock 2 singles.
Crestview 3, Kalida 1
KALIDA — Crestview dealt previously-unbeaten Kalida its first loss of the year, stifling the Wildcats, 3-1.
Colin Hoffman and Ethan Wehri each doubled for the Wildcats, which struck out 13 times against Crestview complete-game hurler P Kreischer.
Crestview 101 010 0 - 3 9 0
Kalida 000 000 1 - 1 4 1
Records: Crestview 3-1, Kalida 5-1.
Winning pitcher: Preston Kreischer (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Griffin Klausing (4 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Crestview) - Hunter Jones 2 singles, double; Connor Sheets 3 singles. (Kalida) - Colin Hoffman single, double; Ethan Wehri double.
