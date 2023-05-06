In a battle of aces in the River Rivalry, Defiance baseball was able to walk it off in the bottom of the seventh and down Napoleon 2-1 on Saturday afternoon in front of a big crowd at Defiance High School.
Seniors in Defiance’s Aidan Kiessling and Napoleon’s Blake Wolf dueled it out the entire way, as they combined to each give up just six hits, three a piece, in the 12th-straight win for the Bulldogs.
In true pitcher’s duel fashion too, the Bulldogs won the game on a Napoleon mishap as after Cody Shaw roped a one-out single to center and pinch runner Brezlen Zipfel stole second, Zipfel came around to score from second on a Christian Commisso grounder to third that got away from the first baseman on the throw.
It sent a Defiance crowd with a large contingent of little leaguers there to run the bases and meet with the players after the game into a frenzy and ended with a mob of the winning runner Zipfel next to the pitcher’s mound.
Kiessling went seven innings, allowing three hits, one run (not earned), striking out 10 and walking just one for the Bulldogs.
He was solid early, striking out five in the first three innings despite giving up his lone run in the third after Jacob Shadle led off with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored from second on a Zach Ehlers bunt that saw Ehlers get hit running to first, allowing Shadle to score.
“He’s got that good changeup and his fastball wasn’t as good as it has been for most of the year but when you have a change that is hard to pick up, you can’t sit on fastball,” Defiance head coach Tom Held said of Kiessling’s outing.
Wolf saw the opposite as he seemingly got stronger as the game went on, going six and a third of an inning, allowing three hits, two runs (one earned), striking out five and walking four.
Defiance opened the scoring in the first inning without garnering a hit as Wolf walked two and David Jimenez, who stole second and third, scored on a Tyler Frederick groundout.
He’d work out of trouble in the second and third innings as well, with all four of his walks in the game coming in the first three innings, but following the end of the third inning, he’d set down eight straight until Gavino Gomez singled down the left field line with one out in the sixth.
“I think Blake’s velocity improved, he struggled with his curveball early, but he made an adjustment finally in the second or third inning where he was able to get that over a little bit better,” Napoleon head coach Eric Sprague and Defiance baseball alumni said of Wolf’s outing. “He gave us every opportunity to win the game, nothing to hang his head about.”
“Blake’s a really good pitcher, not very many Saturdays do you see two teams’ number one’s going against each other, but obviously Napoleon saved him for us today and it was good for us to face good pitching,” Held said. “And Aidan Kiessling was Aidan Kiessling.”
Kiessling was forced to work out of runners in scoring position situations in both the sixth and seventh innings. Trey Rubinstein led off the sixth with a single in the sixth and was sacrificed to second with one out.
With three-hole hitter Wolf up to help himself out, the Rubinstein broke for third on the third pitch and Wolf roped a grounder to third, third baseman Jimenez snared it and caught Rubenstein in between second and third, ultimately cutting him down going back to second.
“We had a great opportunity down here, we roped a ball to third and Trey (Rubinstein) had the base stolen but that’s just how the game works sometimes. I don’t want to call it luck, but we did nothing wrong in that situation … give credit to David Jimenez, he made a great play in that situation,” Sprague said.
Kiessling also worked out of the top of the seventh with a runner on second and two outs, striking out the final two batters of the inning to set up the Bulldogs to win it in the bottom fo the seventh.
“I started out and I felt really nice, but then it got a little tight late but that’s alright my defense behind me made great plays when I needed them to,” Kiessling said of his two-hit outing. “I just threw pitches and let my defense work.”
At the plate, Defiance catcher Cody Shaw was the only player in the game to notch multiple hits, both singles and the last being the eventual run that would win the game for the Bulldogs. Shaw has seen limited time at the plate this season, though he’s been the team’s everyday catcher and has seen a good run being placed in the Bulldog lineup as of late.
“We know how good Cody is behind the plate and he had a really good summer at the plate. He struggled early this year but has taken another opportunity here as a sophomore and got in the lineup and had two hits off a really good pitcher today,” Held said.
Defiance now looks ahead to two more home non-league contests next week first with Findlay on Monday then against Archbold on Tuesday before they play an important makeup game with one-loss WBL squad Lima Bath on the road on Thursday.
Napoleon is back in action next Monday against Perrysburg at home.
Napoleon
Napoleon 001 000 0 - 1 3 1
Defiance 100 000 1 - 2 3 1
Records: Defiance 17-1, Napoleon 9-10-1
Winning pitcher: Aidan Kiessling (7 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Blake Wolf (6.1 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - 3 hits. (Defiance) - Cody Shaw 2 singles.
