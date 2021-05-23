WAUSEON - After the host Indians tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fifth, Perrysburg pulled away with five runs in the sixth, then added two more in the seventh to knock off Wauseon 10-3.
Clay Stump drove in a pair of runs for the Indians.
Perrysburg 100 205 2 - 10 13 1
Wauseon 101 010 0 - 3 6 3
Records: Perrysburg 24-4, Wauseon 18-6.
Winning pitcher: Ryan Thompson (3 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Andy Boros, Cam Darrington.
Losing pitcher: Easton Delgado (2 innings, 7 hits, 7 runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts). Other: Clay Stump.
Leading hitters: (Perrysburg) - Andy Boros double, 2 RBIs; Ryan Thompson 2 single, RBI; Hudson Smith single, double; Christian Gulgin double. (Wauseon) - Clay Stump single, double, 2 RBIs; Eli Delgado 2 singles.
