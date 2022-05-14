Napoleon 7, Patrick Henry 5 (5 innings)
NAPOLEON — A seven-run second inning was enough to give Napoleon a 7-5 win over Henry County foe Patrick Henry on Saturday.
The game had to be called due to rain, but was deemed a complete game. It was an error filled contest early as none of the 12 runs by both teams were earned.
Blake Wolf went four innings and fanned seven while only allowing six hits. Lucas Gerken notched a two-RBI double for Napoleon. Aiden Behrman had two singles and an RBI for Patrick Henry
Patrick Henry 030 20 - 5 8 3
Napoleon 070 00 - 7 6 4
Records: Napoleon 13-9, Patrick 10-10.
Winning Pitcher: Blake Wolf (4 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 0 earned, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Trey Rubenstein.
Losing Pitcher: Aiden Behrman (5 hits, 7 runs, 0 earned, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Daniel Schmeltz.
Leading Hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Nash Meyer double; Aiden Behrman 2 singles. (Napoleon) - Lucas Gerken double, 2 RBIs.
Paulding 7, Hicksville 5
HICKSIVLLE — Paulding and Hicksville finished up their Green Meadows Conference seasons on Saturday at the Panthers walked away with a 7-5 win in nine innings.
Hicksville outhit the Panthers 11-9 despite ultimately falling in the contest. The Aces committed four errors to Paulding's two.
Jacob Martinez earned the win for Paulding going 3.2 innings and only surrendering four hits and one run. Ethan Foltz led Paulding at the plate with a single and two RBIs. Sam Woods had notched a double
Hicksville's Maverik Keesbury logged a triple and two RBIs. Rylen Bassit had a double and two RBIs.
Paulding 102 100 012 - 7 9 2
Hicksville 000 022 010 - 5 11 4
Records: Paulding 12-11 (4-3 GMC), Hicksville 7-10 (1-6 GMC).
Winning Pitcher: Jacob Martinez (3.2 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Ethan Foltz.
Losing Pitcher: Austin Sanders (2 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Aaron Klima, Jackson Bergman.
Leading Hitters: (Paulding) - Logan Tope 2 singles; Ethan Foltz 2 RBIs; Same Woods double, single. (Hicksville) - Maverik Keesbury triple, 2 RBIs; Rylen Bassit double, 2 RBIs; Austin Sanders double; Aiden Champion 2 singles; Zack Thatcher 2 singles; David Taylor 2 singles.
At Anthony Wayne
Ottawa Hills 3, Archbold 1
WHITEHOUSE — Archbold baseball got a look at the top seed in their district on Saturday, falling to Ottawa Hills 3-1 in a low-scoring game. Their second scheduled game against Anthony Wayne was rained out.
Jayden Seiler went three innings for the Bluestreaks, surrendering six hits and three earned in the loss.
Seiler scored the only run of the game for Archbold.
Archbold 000 100 0 - 1 4 0
Ottawa Hills 111 000 x - 3 8 1
Records: Archbold 13-7
Winning Pitcher: Brayden Miller (4 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts.). A. Nemunaitis, Joseph Cohn.
Losing Pitcher: Jayden Seiler (3 innings, 6 hits, 3 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Others: Zane Behnfeldt.
Leading Hitters: (Ottawa Hills) - Truman Talbott double; A. Nemunaitis 2 singles.
