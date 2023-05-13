HAMLER — Napoleon baseball was able to fend off Henry County rival Patrick Henry on Saturday, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh to break a scoreless tie and down the Patriots 12-9.
The Wildcats took an 8-3 lead into the fourth inning but a five-spot from the Patriots in the fifth as well as two more in the sixth tied it and made it a new ball game.
Both teams used three pitchers a piece with Luke Hardy getting the win in relief for the Wildcats and Mason Schwiebert taking the loss for Patrick Henry.
Blake Wolf homered at the plate for Napoleon and drove in two runs while Luke Hardy doubled and drove in two more. Nash Meyer and Daniel Schmeltz each had multi-hit games for the Patriots.
Napoleon 602 001 3 - 12 13 6
P. Henry 101 052 0 - 9 9 2
Records: Napoleon 10-13-1, Patrick Henry 16-6
Winning pitcher: Luke Hardy (2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Blake Wolf, Trey Rubinstein.
Losing pitcher: Mason Schwiebert (1 inning, 1 hit, 3 runs, 1 earned, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Mack Hieber, Aiden Behrman.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Blake Wolf home run, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Jacob Shadle double; Luke Hardy double, 2 RBIs; Trey Rubinstein 2 singles, 2 runs; Cal Bickel 2 singles; Eric Hershberger, 2 runs; Owen Espinoza 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Patrick Henry) - Logan Hudson double, 3 runs; Daniel Schmeltz double, single; Mack Hieber 2 runs; Nash Meyer 2 singles.
Ayersville 4, Elida 2
ELIDA — Ayersville scored three runs in the fifth inning to overcome Elida 4-2 for non-league win.
The Pilots got four innings of one-run, four-hit ball from starter Ben Amoroso who earned the win. Lucas Fishpaw notched three singles at the plate while Blake Hauenstein had two base knocks and drove in two runs.
Ayersville 001 030 0 - 4 9 1
Elida 000 100 1 - 2 5 2
Records: Ayersville 12-9, Elida 6-17
Winning pitcher: Ben Amoroso (4 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Kolton Dockery, Andrue Barrick.
Losing pitcher: Larkin Henderson (4.1 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: B. Kirk.
Leading hitters: (Elida) - Brady Kirk double; Camden Howard 2 singles. (Ayersville) - Lucas Fishpaw 3 singles; Blake Hauenstein 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Tinora 8, Miller City 2
Tinora opened up a 6-0 lead over Miller City and did not look back as they downed the Tigers 8-2 in non-league action on Saturday.
Hunter Bostelman threw five innings for the Rams, giving up two earned runs on seven hits and striking out five to earn the win. Ethan Ellerbrock took the loss for Miller City as the Tigers saw six different pitchers throw in this game.
At the dish, Dalton Wolfrum doubled, singled and drove in two runs while Teron Ward also notched a two-hit day at the plate. C.J. Lehman singled twice for Miller City.
M. City 000 110 0 - 2 7 2
Tinora 204 110 x - 8 8 0
Records: Tinora 18-3, Miller City 14-13
Winning pitcher: Hunter Bostelman (5 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Mason McQuillin.
Losing pitcher: Ethan Ellerbrock (1 inning, 3 hits, 2 runs, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Ethan Barlage, Owen Tobe, Jared Niese, Brendan Barlage, Andrew Weis.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - C.J. Lehman 2 singles. (Tinora) - Dalton Wolfrum double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Teron Ward 2 singles; BJ Morloch 2 RBIs; Kadyn Razdik 3 RBIs; Mason McQuillin 2 runs.
Wayne Trace 10, Crestview 1
CONVOY — Cooper Wenzlick was dominant on the mound for Wayne Trace in their 10-1 defeat of Convoy Crestview as the junior mowed down 15 hitters and threw a one-run, one-hit complete game.
The Raiders got out to an early 5-1 lead and never looked back. Carson Hunter took the loss for the Knights. Wayne Trace saw Kyle Slade lead the way at the plate, singling twice and driving in two runs while Tyler Head and Breven Anderson each had two-single days as well.
W. Trace 005 012 2 - 10 11 2
Crestview 001 000 0 - 1 1 3
Records: Wayne Trace 17-5, Crestview 12-5
Winning pitcher: Cooper Wenzlick (7 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned, 15 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Carson Hunter (3 innings, 4 hits, 5 runs, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Nathan Lichtle, Bryce Penix.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Tucker Antoine double, 2 runs; Breven Anderson 2 singles; Cale Winans 2 RBIs; Cooper Wenzlick 2 runs; Kyle Slade 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Tyler Davis double, 2 RBIs; Tyler Head 2 singles, 2 runs. (Crestview) 1 hit.
Archbold 6, Ottawa Hills 2
Anthony Wayne 8, Archbold 1
ARCHBOLD — Archbold earned a home split in a Saturday doubleheader downing Ottawa Hills 6-2 in the first game and falling to 19th state-ranked Anthony Wayne 8-1 in the second.
The opening win over Ottawa Hills marked the 300th coaching victory for Archbold skipper Dick Selgo, making the veteran Bluestreak coach the winningest coach in program history.
Krayton Kern had four singles between the two games, including three in the win over the Green Bears. Mason Siegel also singled twice against Ottawa Hills. The Blue Streaks were only able to muster two hits against Anthony Wayne.
Masen Towns picked up the win with a two-run, two-hit outing in four innings in the first contest.
O. Hills 001 100 0 - 2 4 4
Archbold 400 101 x - 6 10 2
Records: Archbold 15-7, Ottawa Hills 15-11
Winning pitcher: Masen Towns (4 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: Zach Short.
Losing pitcher: Nash Barnes (1 inning, 4 hits, 4 runs, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jay Breed, Jack Eideneir.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa Hills) - Sebastian Stevens 2 singles. (Archbold) - Devon Morris double; Krayton Kern 3 singles; Mason Siegel 2 singles.
A. Wayne 111 101 11 - 8 9 0
Archbold 000 100 0 - 1 2 2
Records: Anthony Wayne 19-4, Archbold 15-8.
Winning pitcher: Mitch Harder (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: R. Rigney, Drew Pfundt, Tanner Graf.
Losing pitcher: Brian Burrowes (5 innings, 7 hits, 6 runs, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Mason Siegel, Jett Baun.
Leading hitters: (Anthony Wayne) - Tommy Ling 2 doubles, single; Hadryn Nowicki double, single; Tanner Graf 2 singles, 2 runs. (Archbold) - 2 hits.
Paulding 12, Delphos Jefferson 0
PAULDING — Paulding senior pitcher Ethan Foltz fired his first career no-hitter as the Panthers downed Delphos Jefferson, 12-0.
Foltz struck out 11 with one walk keeping him from a perfect game for the Panthers. Kane Jones legged out a triple in the win. Both Foltz and Jones finished with four RBIs.
Jefferson 000 00 - 0 0 3
Paulding 165 0x - 12 8 0
Records: Paulding 14-11, Jefferson 6-16.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Foltz (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Casey Knippen (2 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Logan Murray, Daniel Myers.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Kane Jones triple, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Ethan Foltz 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Greyson Harder 2 runs; Peyton Adams 2 runs. (Delphos Jefferson - zero hits.
North Central 8, Edon 1
EDON — North Central allowed seven Edon hits but surrendered just one run in an 8-1 non-league road win.
Cohen Meyers doubled while Connor Gendron had two base hits and scored three runs for the Eagles.
N. Central 120 040 1 - 8 8 0
Edon 000 001 0 - 1 7 3
Records: North Central 11-6, Edon 8-14.
Winning pitcher: Moore (3 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Connor Gendron.
Losing pitcher: Wade Parrish (4 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kyler Sapp.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Connor Gendron 2 singles, 3 runs; Cohen Meyers double, 2 RBIs; Beard 2 steals. (Edon) - Garrett Skiles 3 singles, 2 steals.
