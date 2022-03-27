CINCINNATI — Though nearly all of Saturday’s scheduled season-opening sports action was scuttled by cold temperatures, Napoleon baseball was the lone squad to compete, splitting a doubleheader at Marge Schott Stadium at the University of Cincinnati.
The opening contest saw the Wildcats fall to Cincinnati Indian Hill 12-3 before bouncing back with a 9-1 win over Cincinnati Reading in the second game of the day.
In the game two victory, the Wildcats (1-1) broke open the contest with an eight-run fourth frame as the team out-hit Reading 13-3 on the day. Lucas Gerken earned the win on the mound for Napoleon with three strikeouts and one hit allowed in five innings. Blake Wolf backed up Gerken’s effort with four hits and two RBIs on the day. Gerken singled and doubled with two RBIs, as did Luke Hardy and Blake Buehrer.
The early contest saw Indian Hill southpaw Nick Rinala allow just five hits and three runs in four frames for the Braves. Kaleb Woods had a single and triple while Tanner Rubinstein doubled.
Napoleon 000 021 0 - 3 5 3
Indian Hill 103 134 x - 12 10 1
Records: Indian Hill 1-0, Napoleon 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Nick Rinala (4 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Blake Wolf: (3 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Kaleb Woods single, triple; Tanner Rubinstein double.
Napoleon 010 800 0 - 9 13 0
Reading 000 000 1 - 1 3 0
Records: Napoleon 1-1, Reading 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Lucas Gerken (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Conner Thamann (3.2 innings, 6 runs, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Blake Wolf 4 singles; Lucas Gerken single, double, 2 RBIs; Luke Hardy single, double, 2 RBIs; Blake Buehrer single, double, 2 RBIs.
