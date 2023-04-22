It took nine innings, but Napoleon baseball was able to come away with an 8-6 non-league win over Tinora on Saturday, with the Wildcats scoring two in the top of the ninth to earn the win.
Luke Hardy slammed the door for the Wildcats and pitched 2.1 innings of relief. Owen Espinoza started and gave up no earned runs over 5.2 innings of work. BJ Morlock took the loss in relief for the Rams.
At the plate, Blake Wolf managed a 4-for-5 day that included a double and two RBIs while Trey Rubinstein, Parker Woods and Zach Ehlers all notched multiple-hit days as well. Tinora saw Dalton Wolfrum lead the way with a two-hit day, including a double and three runs scored.
Napoleon 105 000 002 - 8 12 5
Tinora 100 030 200 - 6 9 5
Records: Napoleon 8-4-1, Tinora 8-3
Winning pitcher: Luke Hardy (2.1 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 0 earned, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Owen Espinoza, Blake Wolf.
Losing pitcher: BJ Morlock (1.1 innings, 2 hits, 2 earned, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Eli Plassman, Hunter Bostelman.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Blake Wolf double, 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Cal Bickel double; Zach Ehlers double, single; Trey Rubinstein 2 singles, 3 runs; Parker Woods 2 singles. (Tinora) - Conor Wolfrum double; Dalton Wolfrum double, single 3 runs; Teron Ward 2 singles.
Fairview 6-6, Pandora-Gilboa 1-0
SHERWOOD — Fairview picked up two wins in a Saturday doubleheader with Pandora-Gilboa, dowing the Rockets 6-1 and 6-0 to move to one game under .500 for the season.
The first game saw a five-run third inning that gave the Apaches the edge. Eli Shininger picked up the win with four innings of two-hit, one-run ball with eight strikeouts. Jackson Grine left the yard at the plate and grabbed two RBIs while Elijah Arend had two singles in the nine-hole.
In the second contest, Arend got it done on the mound going six and one third innings and giving up just three hits while striking out seven in the shutout win. Eli Shininger had a two-hit game that included a double while Kolton Schooley had two singles and two RBIs in the leadoff spot.
P-G 001 000 0 - 1 3 1
Fairview 005 010 x - 6 8 0
Winning pitcher: Eli Shininger (4 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Cole Mack.
Losing pitcher: Derrick Teders (2.2 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Tanner Hovest.
Leading hitters: (P-G) - Nathan Maag double, single. (Fairview) - Jackson Grine home run, 2 RBIs; Cole Mack double; Bailey Schooley double; Elijah Arend 2 singles.
P-G 000 000 0 - 0 4 4
Fairview 100 302 x - 6 9 1
Records: Fairview 7-8, Pandora-Gilboa 2-9
Winning pitcher: Elijah Arend (6.1 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Abram Shininger.
Losing pitcher: Nathan Maag (2 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Camden Teman.
Leading hitters: (P-G) - Colin Harris 2 singles. (Fairview) - Eli Shininger double, single; Kolton Schooley 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Greg Inselman Division IV Preview
Patrick Henry 3, Antwerp 0
Kalida 8, Arlington 1
Patrick Henry 15, Kalida 8
HAMLER — Patrick Henry came away with the Greg Inselman Division IV Preview title on Saturday as they downed Antwerp 3-0 then later Kalida 15-8 to move to 10-3 on the season.
Kalida defeated Arlington 8-1 to advance to the title game against the Patriots.
Freshman Mack Hieber lifted the Patriots over the Archers in a pitchers duel of a first game that only saw five hits between both squads. Hieber went six innings and struck out 11 while only surrendering one hit. Mason Schwiebert closed the game out. On the other side, Carson Altimus did not give up a hit for the Archers in five innings.
In the second contest, the bats came alive for PH as despite Kalida building a 6-2 lead after two innings, the Patriots were able to chip away and ultimately score seven in the sixth inning to run away with the win. Aiden Behrman tripled and had three RBIs to lead them on the day. Kalida got a triple and two RBIs from Dyllan Bendele.
Antwerp 000 000 0 - 0 3 3
P. Henry 001 002 x - 3 2 1
Records: Antwerp 5-9
Winning pitcher: Mack Hieber (6 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Mason Schwiebert.
Losing pitcher: Carson Altimus (5 innings, 0 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Teeghun Marlin.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - 3 hits. (Patrick Henry) - Aiden Behrman double.
Kalida 311 102 0 - 8 10 0
Arlington 000 100 0 - 1 3 1
Records: Arlington 5-8
Winning pitcher: Carson Klausing (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 earned, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: E. Miller, Dyllan Bendele.
Losing pitcher: Justin Rausch (4 innings, 6 hits, 4 earned, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Brady Griggs, Rylar Essinger.
Leading hitters: (Arlington) - Brady Griggs 2 singles. (Kalida) - Braylon Smith 2 singles 2 runs; Jaden Smith 2 RBIs; Colin Hoffman 2 singles, 2 runs; Carson Klausing 2 RBIs; Jacob Siebeneck 3 singles.
P. Henry 113 370 0 - 15 12 2
Kalida 510 020 0 - 8 9 6
Records: Patrick Henry 10-3, Kalida 10-4
Winning pitcher: Daniel Schmeltz (2.2 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Landon Johnson, Jaden Bishop, Logan Hudson.
Losing pitcher: Hoffman (4 innings, 8 hits, 8 runs, 5 earned, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Dyllan Bendale.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Aiden Behrman triple, single, 3 RBIs; Daniel Schmeltz double, 2 RBIs; Landon Johnson double; Brock Behrman 3 runs; Logan Hudson 2 runs; Nash Meyer 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Drew Rosengarten 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs. (Kalida) - Dyllan Bendele triple, single, 2 RBIs; Carson Klausing double; Smith 2 singles; Jacob Siebaneck 2 runs.
Archbold 4, Edon 3
ARCHBOLD — Despite getting the game within one run with a three-run sixth, Edon was not able to complete a comeback and fell 4-3 at Archbold.
The Blue Streaks scored one in the fourth and then got three in the fifth thanks in large part to back-to-back singles from Krayton Kern and Mason Siegel. Four threw for Archbold in the game but Zach Short came away with the win with two innings of two-hit shutout ball. Chris Joice threw all six for the Bombers and took the loss.
At the plate, Cade Miller, Kern and Siegel all had multiple hits with Siegel grabbing two RBIs.
Edon 000 003 0 - 3 7 1
Archbold 001 300 x - 4 7 0
Records: Archbold 8-4, Edon 5-10
Winning pitcher: Zach Short (2 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Mason Siegel, Jayden Seiler, Brian Burrowes.
Losing pitcher: Chris Joice (6 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Kyler Sapp double; Ian Hickman 2 singles. (Archbold) - Jayden Seiler double; Cade Miller 2 singles, 2 runs; Krayton Kern 2 singles; Mason Siegel 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Coldwater 7, Bryan 6
COLDWATER — Bryan nearly pulled off a comeback against state-ranked Coldwater but fell short, 7-6 in nine innings.
The Cavaliers led 6-0 after three innings with a five-run third, but Bryan responded with three runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game.
Marcel Blasingame's RBI single in the ninth walked it off for the Cavaliers. Keegan Bruggeman got the win with four inning of one-hit relief.
Despite the early struggles, Carter Dominique went eight and a third for the Golden Bears while also clubbing a double and driving in two runs.
Bryan 000 330 000 - 6 11 3
Coldwater 105 000 001 - 7 4 3
Records: Bryan 6-7, Coldwater 10-2
Winning pitcher: Keegan Bruggeman (4 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Mason Welsch, Justin Kaup.
Losing pitcher: Ayden Pelz (1.1 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Carter Dominique.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Carter Dominique double, 2 RBIs; Cole Uran 2 singles, Lazarus Lane 2 singles; Jase Kepler 2 singles, 2 runs; Joe Watson 2 runs; Tayseon Deckrosh 2 RBIs; Dylan Dominique 2 RBIs. (Coldwater) - Mason Welsch triple, 3 RBIs; Braylen Harlamert 2 RBIs.
Liberty Center 10, Hilltop 0
LIBERTY CENTER — Zac Weaver struck out 11 in a five-inning, one-hit shut out while also clubbing a two-run home run in Liberty Center's 10-0 win over Hilltop.
The Tigers scored nine in the second inning to take control of the game. Zane Zeiter tripled and drove in two while Carter Dickman had a double and three RBIs.
Raace Haynes had the lone hit for the Cadets.
Hilltop 000 00 - 0 1 1
L. Center 091 0x - 10 8 1
Records: Liberty Center 8-5, Hilltop 4-8
Winning pitcher: Zac Weaver (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 11 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: W. Wagner (2 innings, 7 hits, 9 runs, 6 earned, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: C. Schlosser.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - 1 hit. (Liberty Center) - Zac Weaver home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Zane Zeiter triple, single, 2 RBIs; Carter Dickman double, 3 RBIs; L. Smith 2 runs; Landen Kruse 2 RBIs.
Evergreen 11, Holgate 0
HOLGATE — Evergreen scored six runs in the fifth inning to pick up a 11-0 run rule victory at Holgate.
Nick Kruzel earned the complete game shutout on the mound, giving up six hits and striking out three over five innings. Blade Walker left the yard and drove in three runs in the win while Layne Vance had a double and two RBIs.
Jacob Thome doubled and singled for the Tigers.
Evergreen 300 26 - 11 9 0
Holgate 000 00 - 9 6 2
Records: Evergreen 7-5, Holgate 6-7
Winning pitcher: Nick Kruzel (5 innings, 6 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Noah Grime (2 innings, 6 hits, 8 runs, 5 earned, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Abe Kelly.
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) - Blade Walker home run, 3 RBIs; Brady Kanneman 2 runs; Layne Vance double, single, 2 RBIs; Cory Kanneman 2 runs. (Holgate) - Jacob Thome double, single.
North Baltimore 13, Contiental 6
CONTINENTAL —North Baltimore tagged on 10 runs in the first two innings to run away with a 13-6 victory at Continental.
Braxton Stegbauer and Ethan Sullivan each doubled and drove in two runs for the Pirates in the loss.
N. Baltimore 550 020 1 - 13 12 3
Continental 001 302 0 - 6 4 3
Records: Continental 2-9, North Baltimore 3-7
Winning pitcher: Smith (6 innings, 4 hits, 6 runs, 4 earned, 5 strikeouts, 10 walks). Others: Soltis.
Losing pitcher: Jayden Pitney (2 innings, 7 hits, 10 runs, 9 earned, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Ethan Sullivan, Sam Newsome.
Leading hitters: (North Baltimore) - Soltis double, 2 RBIs; Solly double, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; C. Clark 2 singles; Baltz 2 singles, 4 runs; Laureano 2 singles, 2 runs; Smith 2 singles. (Continental) - Braxton Stegbauer double, single, 2 runs; Ethan Sullivan double, 2 RBIs.
